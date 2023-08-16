Basket Case: What to Buy at Dyson, According to Our Editors

Welcome to Basket Case, wherein your trusty VICE editors scour the proverbial aisles of our favorite online retailers to bring you a smorgasbord of the absolute best things to buy. In this installment, we’re shopping till we drop at Dyson, bringing you everything from iconic dust suckers to premium headphones.

Ah, Daddy Dyson. The appliance brand is home to an array of covetable high-tech devices, most famously some of the best cordless vacuums and hair dryers ( some of my favorite devices being the V12 Detect Slim and internet-famous Airwrap). I’m not kidding when I say owning a Dyson vacuum makes cleaning up feel like a fun, satisfying activity instead of a chore. That’s how you know it’s worth it! Besides holy grail dust suckers and salon-blowout-worthy devices, the brand offers so much more that needs to be highlighted.

While its vacuums have been (bougie) cult-favorite home tech for years, more recently, Dyson quickly rose to fame on TikTok when users showed off their locks being blown out by the Airwrap, so much so that brands have been dying to recreate their own version (we’re looking at you, Shark). As if dominating the vacuum world and going viral on TikTok wasn’t enough, the brand also makes an array of air purifiers, fans, and commercial hand dryers, and has even created its own air-purifying headphones (!?). Whether you’re in need of some new home tech, sound quality, or haircare, Dyson won’t let you down with its lineup. (Oh, and did we mention you can score up to $200 off select items right now?) Read on for our guide to the best products from Dyson.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim

The V12 is the cordless vac that put Dyson on the map when it comes to home goods. One thing that sets the V12 Detect Slim apart from other models is that it’s the lightest vacuum in the entire Dyson lineup at just 5.2 pounds. Using laser illumination technology, it aims for an incredibly precise clean; it comes with five attachment heads: a laser slim fluffy head, a motor bar cleaner, a hair screw tool, a crevice tool, and a two-in-one combination tool that scrubs and sucks. With its built-in LCD screen, it shows the number of particles sucked up via a bar graph, as well as which cleaning mode you’re using (Eco, Auto, or Boost); the battery’s remaining run time; and filter and blockage information. Run time on a single charge is only 60 minutes, but that relatively short battery life is outshined by its lightning-speed charging abilities. TL;DR: The V12 Detect Slim makes cleaning feel like a breeze and actually made me enjoy vacuuming (and that’s saying something)!

Dyson Airwrap

If you’re regularly spending your hard-earned money on blowouts, chances are the Dyson Airwrap is on your wishlist. What makes the Dyson Airwrap different from a standard blow dryer or curling iron is that it uses air pressure (rather than heat) for smooth locks with minimal damage. Powered by a digital, 13-blade spinning impeller motor, it produces three precise airflow speeds that gently attract hair to its surface as you’re styling. Instead of having to manually lift hair piece by piece, the airflow grabs hard-to-reach hair all by itself. I used it and was left with shiny, bouncy tresses on my first try.

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde BP03

Dyson makes an array of popular air purifiers, but its latest air-purifying technology is the Big+Quiet Formaldehyde BP03. It uses cone aerodynamics to circulate air and eliminate pollutants, providing air-quality benefits even in large rooms. The best part is that it works its magic in silence, snagging particulate matter out of the air while freshening your air supply via its Breeze mode.

Dyson Zone Headphones

Apple’s AirPods Max may be the one of trendiest over-ear headphones at the moment, but they can’t purify the air as you listen to vaporwave. That’s where the Dyson Zone headphones come in. A truly unique invention, each pair has a contact-free face visor that has the ability to capture 99% of ultrafine particles and absorb fumes with activated carbon filters, emitting an ongoing stream of freshly purified air on the go. As for sound quality, eight active noise-canceling microphones monitor surrounding noise 384,000 times a second (wild!) for nuanced, realistic audio without distortion. While mileage may vary on the purification effectiveness, it sure as hell will turn heads when you actually wear it on the street, the subway, or the plane (and sometimes, that’s really what it’s all about).

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Traditional hair dryers can literally fry your hair with super-damaging levels of heat that leave your hair cuticle’s brittle, dry, and prone to breakage. The Dyson Supersonic is designed to protect your locks from excessive heat damage while smoothing, increasing shine, and decreasing frizz and flyaways. It features three-speed settings, four heat settings, and five magnetic hair attachments for different styling purposes. BRB while I delete my hairdresser’s number.

Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light

Everyone is so mesmerized by Dyson’s vacuums and hair appliances that its desk lamps have sadly been forgotten. I’m here to remind you of the Solarcycle Morph Desk Light, which intelligently tracks local daylight using GPS. There are four light modes: Task, Ambient, Indirect, and Feature, which can be swapped depending on your preferences.

Dyson V8

The V8 (not the juice) is Dyson’s most classic and affordable cordless vacuum, clocking in at under $400. There are two power modes depending on what kind of cleaning you need, though that’s not the only flexibility this vacuum has to offer. While you can tap into the model’s brush bar, if you’re trying to sweep away and untangle dust bunnies and pet hair, the V8 can also transform into a hand-held device to get into high-up, hard-to-reach places. A single charge provides up to 40 minutes of run-time, so you should have plenty of time to sweep every furball in sight.

Dyson Purifier Cool Purifying Fan TP07

Keeping cool is essential at all times of the year, but especially in the summer, and even more so if you’re a hot sleeper (make sure to also add sweat-wicking sheets to cart). The TP07 combination air purifier and fan continously monitors the rooms temperature and air quality and expels over 77 gallons of air per second for frosty airflow and is 20% quieter compared to the previous Dyson model, to say nothing of the competition.

Dyson makes cleaning and looking good a breeze, but the brand makes things even easier when you can score up to $200 off select items. Stay cool, folks.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.