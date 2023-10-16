Basket Case: What to Buy at Fellow, According to Our Editors

There are a lot of things that go into optimizing the perfect morning. Beautiful sunrise? Check. Chill tunes? [Drops needle on Hiroshi Yoshimura album] Yessir. Morning sex? Depends on how you played the game last night, brother. And when it comes to waking up the senses and tuning up the mind and body for a great day of work errands Elden Ring, nothing gets it all poppin’ off better than a damn fine cup of coffee.

One of the best things about brewing coffee at home is the fact that your setup can be endlessly customizable. Want to go super-basic with drip coffee and grocery store beans? You can do it (preferably with a Moccamaster). Or are you trying to work with a French press that you bought in college and a tea kettle that only has the settings “not yet boiling” and “boiling”? Sure, go for it. But if you want to put together the absolute ideal rig using the best pieces from all possible worlds, you really need to look no further than Fellow.

For the uninitiated, Fellow is a home coffee gear company that’s been working to bring professional-level appliances into the kitchens of coffee freaks since 2013. Fellow’s products are legendary; occasionally, they’re even used in real third-wave cafes by the kind of cool baristas you wish were hitting on you but who were definitely just being nice. The company has slowly built a pretty baller catalog of gear that spans pretty much all of a home coffee master’s needs, from pour-over setups to electric kettles to conical burr grinders. Wondering where to start? Here are a few of our favorite Fellow products.

Stagg [XF] Pour Over Set

Flat-bottomed drippers are among the best when it comes to pour-over coffee because they ensure your grinds are evenly distributed. The Stagg’s double wall helps your brew stay insulated, which is important—some pour-overs can get cold rather quickly if you aren’t diligent about keeping your hot coffee contained. To paraphrase Frank Booth from Blue Velvet, one thing we can’t fuckin’ stand is lukewarm Yirgacheffe! Anyway, the Stagg [XF] is ideal for brewing 20 ounces of coffee, which is to say it’s perfect if you’re regularly getting laid. Oh, and, want to know how to make great pour-over coffee? Ugh, if only I’d written an entire article about that somewhere.

Ode Brew Grinder Gen 2

Fellow’s Ode Brew Grinder was already considered one of the best in the game. Then the coffee maestros at Fellow decided to update it to its current Gen 2 version, and its quality is even more undeniable. With 31 grind settings, you can bring out all the nuances of your single origin subscription coffee—or even just make Mr. Coffee palatable on your next cabin vacation. You can grind in single doses or larger quantities, and the Ode’s Gen 2 Brew Burrs—which use pro-grade 64-millimeter stainless steel flat burrs—are hella quiet. That means you can enjoy your anaerobic natural fermentation Colombian beans in peace—all without waking the ol’ ball and chain.

Opus Conical Burr Grinder

I like to brew a lot of different kinds of coffee at my house; occasionally, I even endeavor to make some manual, hand-pulled espresso. (At least I did until I scored an incredible $1,500 espresso machine, LOL.) In any case, Fellow’s Opus grinder is geared (get it?) toward people who understand that variety is the spice of life and want to make everything from fine-ground espresso to mid-ground pour-over to coarse-ground French press. This big dog has more than 40 grind settings, a timer, 110 grams of capacity, and a six-blade, 40-millimeter conical burr set. I’m a huge fan of this piece—it’s the perfect grinder for people who love good coffee but maybe don’t need the latest professional-level gear.

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle

If you’re trying to make a bangin’ cup of coffee, there are a few things that are absolutely central to the process. One of those things is having a gooseneck kettle. An ideal electric kettle offers extremely precise pouring, super accurate temperature control, and the capability to hold a temp for a while—all while looking kinda cool. The Stagg EKG kettle does all of this and more (though maybe don’t try heating up chili in it). It even has a stopwatch, to help you time the perfect pour-over coffee.

Atmos Vacuum Canister

Having all the dopest gear to make coffee only makes sense if you have, uh, some actually great coffee to make. Sure, getting a subscription from Counter Culture or Onyx Coffee Lab is a killer start, but if you’re leaving them beans sitting out in the sun or in the open air, you’re going to quickly find that they’ve lost their bite. IMO one of Fellow’s *coolest* products is the Atmos vacuum canister, which integrates a proprietary vacuum pump that creates an airtight seal that only needs to be tightened every four or five days. Wow, that sounds amazing—it must be extremely expensive, you’re probably thinking. Bro, for the chill price of $35 you can be looking like you’re making coffee in the year 2049. (Hans Zimmer soundtrack not included.)

Probably shouldn’t have had that third cup, but whatever [opens Xanax bottle].

Shop all this great coffee gear and more over at Fellow.

