Basket Case: What to Buy at Hoka, According to Our Editors

Welcome to Basket Case, wherein your trusty VICE editors scour the proverbial aisles of our favorite online retailers to bring you a smorgasbord of the absolute best things to buy. In this installment, we’re diving into Hoka and surfacing the best sneakers the cult-favorite running shoe brand has to offer, including the Bondi 7 and other popular trainers.

Do you enjoy logging miles on end? Stomping down the street like it’s nobody’s business? Or, perhaps, you just enjoy comfortable footwear (like a normal person). Whichever reason you chose, you came to the right place (good job!). Today, we’re here to put one of our favorite brands in the spotlight—Hoka—which has some of our absolute favorite and trusted running shoes. Which models, you ask? No spoilers! Read on.

You don’t need a long-distance training regimen or to have the New York City Marathon marked on your calendar to rep Hoka. Having the passion to pull on a pair of kicks to just to just walk your Great Dane for a stress-free stroll around the block is reason enough in our book. Known for their thick, cushy soles and vibrant colorways, Hoka’s sneakers have become popular not just with the jogging crowd, but with a wide array of city dwellers and errand-runners who like a little extra bounce in their step. But with so many sneaker silhouettes (not to mention a variety of different interpretations of Hoka’s signature puffed-up soles), it’s hard to know what’s the best shoe for you. Fear not—we unleashed the best sneakers Hoka has to offer for all your pending runs, strolls, and mundane tasks.

Hoka Bondi 8

Basically our vision of moon shoes for runners, the Bondi 8 has dramatically improved the knees of one of our writers. Compared to its predecessor, the Bondi 7 (more on that below), this model has a reworked softer and lighter foam sole, along with extended heel geometry. This results in a billowed effect, having the rear crash pad provide a plush and balanced ride, decreasing the effects of heels striking and impact.

Hoka Bondi 7

Although the Bondi 8 is the latest model, people still simp for the older edition, which is finally back in stock. It must be because it has one of the most curvy and cushioned soles among the lineup, along with a compression-molded midsole and breathable mesh exterior, allowing the shoes to conform to your feet almost like memory foam. One of our writers saved her feet and survived a 10K race with this model.

Hoka Clifton 8

The Clifton 8 has a lighter midsole than the Bondis, which makes it good for speed workouts and interval training. It provides a more responsive, softer, and airier ride thanks to its arch support and bouncy sole. These sneakers even helped one of our writers smash her running record.

Hoka Gaviota 4

Its tagline is “stable, plush, supportive,” (not unlike our favorite baguette pillow), and the Gaviota 4 features premium stability, J-Frame enhanced support, and has been reworked with an even plusher collar and tongue. With a 4.5 star rating, these trainers have one reviewer saying that finding these has “been a life-changing experience.”

Hoka Mach 5

This model is constructed specifically for road racing with its PROFLY stacked midsole setup. Ultimately, it will provide a cushioned landing and powerful glide while running. It has a 4.6-star rating with one reviewer saying “the hype is real.”

Hoka Arahi 6

Already a popular pick among runners, walkers, and just everyday NARPs (non-athletic regular people), the Arahi 6 is an essential for our Hoka lineup. It has a combo of maximal cushioning and minimal weight, making it a radical support shoe that’s also highly versatile. With sweaty folks in mind, it has also been reworked with multiple zones of breathability.

Hoka Project Clifton

A “souped-up spinoff” (Hoka’s words) of the classic Clifton silhouette, this all-gender shoe gives off futuristic vibes and serves up streetwear vibes on top of Hoka’s well-established reputation for comfortable running shoes. This model also features a quick-lace system and Aquaguard Zip.

Hoka Carbon X 3

The Carbon X 3 is a knit performance endurance racing shoe engineered with a responsive, carbon fiber plate and an aggressive Meta-Rocker for a propulsive ride. These are perfect if you have a marathon on your radar.

Whatcha waiting for? Lace them bad boys up.

Pick up these top picks and more at Hoka.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.