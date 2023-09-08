Basket Case: What to Buy at Le Creuset, According to Our Editors

Welcome to Basket Case, wherein your trusty VICE editors scour the proverbial aisles of our favorite online retailers to bring you a smorgasbord of the absolute best things to buy. In this installment, we’re shopping till we drop at Le Creuset, bringing you everything from iconic Dutch ovens to premium discounted kitchen staples.

There’s a lot that the French get right—including (but not limited to) baguettes, luxurious scents, designer garb, and art—and on the latter front, we’re not just talking about paintings at the Louvre. Cooking is an art… as long as you’re not counting all those microwavable Trader Joe’s meals. Those frozen soup dumplings may be to die for, but there are far more impressive things you could be accomplishing in the kitchen, as long as you have the right tools to do it. That process starts with replacing all your scratched discount-store pots and pans with proper investment cookware that will last for decades and make countless meals to come, and there’s no better example than the enameled cast iron pizzazz of iconic French-Belgian cookware brand Le Creuset.

Belgian iron-casting and enameling specialists Armand Desaegher and Octave Aubecq founded Le Creuset in the French town of Fresnoy-le-Grand in 1925, producing the brand’s now-beloved cocotte that same year in the shade Flame, that recognizable orange-red that instantly became its first-ever signature color. Known for its durable, high-quality construction—most notably its enamel-coated cast iron—the brand prides itself on being a “pioneer in color development” and continuing to produce all of its cast iron offerings through a handcrafted process at its foundry in France with only premium materials. Each piece of cookware passes through at least 15 artisans “to ensure quality and innovation.” No wonder this cookware is so iconic.

Le Creuset is known for its colorful, durable Dutch ovens, but there’s so much more of its cookware that deserves to be put on a pedestal. Whether you’re trying to re-create a Michelin-star dish or bake a caramel apple pie, the brand’s cookware has made braising, roasting, searing, slow-cooking, and sautéing into a full-fledged art form. Whether you’re looking to outfit a bougie, Nancy Meyers-approved kitchen, or are just ready to invest in a piece that’s practically built to last a lifetime of cooking, Le Creuset’s reputation is practically unmatched. Want to see what we mean? Take a look at a few of our favorite pieces of Le Creuset cookware below. (Oh, and luckily, a bunch of Le Creuset bestsellers are on sale RN.)

Round Dutch Oven

If you’re familiar with Le Creuset, you already know its signature product is the iconic Round Dutch Oven. The enameled cast iron distributes and retains heat at the perfect ratio, is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and is stain-, chip-, and crack-resistant. While this classic comes in a variety of colors, we’re gravitating toward the olive-hued option (perfect for matching our nightly dirty martinis).

Stockpot

It’s September (sigh), which means #soupseason is around the corner. Make a cauldron full of pumpkin bisque with Le Creuset’s popular, sizable Stockpot made of carbon steel. Designed to boil water ultra-fast and to keep liquids warm for a long period of time, it’s exactly what your cooking playground needs before summer is sadly behind us. If you’re super into the rapidly approaching spooky season, there’s even a design with bats. Boo.

Heritage 3-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set

We’re more than ready to whip up an apple crumble, especially if it’s baked in one of these Heritage Baking Dishes for $60 off. The premium stoneware will brown your baked goods in unison and keep them warm and ready to serve once they’re fresh out of the oven. The nonstick, smooth enamel interior also flawlessly releases your casseroles, cobblers, or lasagnas. Need something with a lid? There’s also the Heritage Rectangular Casserole Dish.

Signature Skillet

Behind every kitchen lord, there’s a skillet that’s an absolute workhorse. Case in point? Le Creuset’s aptly named Signature Skillet. The brand’s signature enameled cast iron distributes and retains heat evenly; is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit; is stain-, chip-, and crack-resistant; and, conveniently, is even dishwasher-safe. You can literally bake a pie in it. BRB while we’re prepping our fall meal plan.

Signature Square Skillet Grill

It’s always grill season, babe, especially when you don’t have to fire up a huge gas-powered unit that takes up your entire patio. The Signature Square Skillet Grill allows you to conveniently grill up a T-Bone steak right on top of the stove (who said you needed a yard to grill, anyway?). The high ridges create the grill marks that always make us crave a ribeye or bratwurst, while also allowing excess fat and grease to drain.

Braiser

If you enjoy thicc cuts of meat, the Braiser transforms your brisket or stew into a hearty, tender meal. For added flavor, veggies can easily fit into the wide base. Its dome lid also locks in moisture and flavor while circulating steam. And it doesn’t just braise; whether you want to sear, fry, steam, or stew, you can expect impeccable results.

Signature Saucepan

Simmering the perfect tomato sauce requires the right equipment. Good thing we found this platonic ideal saucepan for $88 off. Besides sauces, the Signature Saucepan is ideal for preparing grains, whipping up side dishes, reheating soups and stews, and even poaching eggs (if you don’t already own the TikTok-viral egg cooker). Excuse us while we light a tomato candle next to our homemade Bolognese sauce.

Eiffel Tower Collection Mini Cocotte

To celebrate Le Creuset’s French roots, we’re eyeing these Mini Cocottes that are part of the Eiffel Tower Collection. They’re great for storing ingredients or preparing small dishes, such as individual soufflés (which, come with added Parisian charm baked in if you’re using this set). The colorful glaze is scratch- and stain-resistant for a long-lasting kitchen staple. They’re also freezer-safe!

Le Creuset cookware may make us wish we were currently on a plane to the French countryside, but the brand’s ongoing, discounted specials should help us save up for future European vacations to come. In the meantime, we’ll be braising.

Shop Le Creuset at Le Creuset, Amazon, and Sur La Table.

