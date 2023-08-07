Basket Case: What to Buy at LELO, According to Our Editors

Welcome to Basket Case, wherein your trusty VICE editors scour the proverbial aisles of our favorite online retailers to bring you a smorgasbord of the absolute best things to buy. In this installment, we’re playing Supermarket Sweep at the iconic luxury Swedish sex toy brand LELO, bringing you everything from futuristic G-spot and clitoral vibrators to condoms that feel like a spa day for your penis.

The global sex toy market is expected to reach over $74 billion USD in value by 2030, meaning it’s a grower and a shower on the world stage. In the midst of this dildo deluge, one brand has consistently delivered high quality vibrators and horny accessories that raise the bar for the way we talk about self pleasure: LELO.

If you’re new to LELO, welcome. We envy you. We’ve been simps for the Swedish sexual wellness brand ever since our first rodeo with its multitasking Enigma vibrator and fancy condoms, but it has been slinging silicone schlongs for over 20 years; In that time, it has played a major role in shepherding the larger cultural perception of sex toys away from the seedy, back-alley vibes of the 90s, and into the more aesthetic , sex positive arenas of “sexual wellness” and “sex tech.” In other words, terms that are just fancy ways of saying, “Please put some respect on the name of my dual-engine, Swedish-engineered gold vibrator.”

These are the kinds of sex toys that cut a slick silhouette, don’t require batteries, and never feel clunky or awkward to bust out during a hook-up, because LELO has always known that people deserve sex toys that they actually have aesthetic chemistry with. At this big age, why would you invest in anything else?

Whether you’re looking for vibrators for couples, the best sex toy bundles, or the spoils of a vibrator that feels like getting head from a hot alien, we have you covered with the absolute best picks from the luxury brand.

Slip into something more comfortable (silk bathrobe? Penis cage? Pick your player), and let’s ride through the best of the best from the brand while its summer sale is still underway.

The Enigma

Listen, we’re all about finding the best multitasking sex toys; they save you the grief of rifling through the horny bedside drawer for multiple vibrators, and, ultimately, they save you money by delivering the frills and thrills of multiple vibrator types. The Enigma is probably one of VICE staffers’ most beloved, pedastled vibrators for that reason, because the hybrid G-spot and clitoral suction vibrator delivers combination orgasms like a champ. As Angel Kilmister wrote in her VICE review of the vibe, “[It’s an investment and a treat, [and] makes masturbation feel spa-like, extraterrestrial, and, at the same, like oral sex with a familiar, skilled partner.”

The Hugo

Curious about prostate play? The Hugo vibrator is another bestseller from LELO thanks to the two vibrating motors in the base and tip for extra stimulation, and the ability to use the toy in partner and solo play with the remote control. One Amazon reviewer called the vibe, “the most beautifully designed massager on the market,” while another said, “I like pressure on the P-spot, so sitting and rocking on [the Hugo] on all fours with my butt up […] I had the most insane experience in my sexual life, [a] full body release.”

The Sona 2 Cruise

OK, back to the clit. LELO’s Sona 2 Cruise vibrator is one the most elegant, gold-embossed toys out there dedicated solely to clitoral stimulation. It uses the brand’s signature sonic technology to send resonating pulses into the internal structure of the clitoris for deeper, more resounding clitoral orgasms. (Plus, it kind of looks like Anish Kapoor’s Chicago “bean.”) On the Bouba-Kiki effect scale, I often find that my clitoral orgasms feel like lightning fast Kiki moments of pleasure, but with a device like the Sona 2 Cruise, they also resemble the deeper, extended orgasms from G-spot stimulation. Again: This is the kind of difference you will often find with well-engineered sex toys, and one of the reasons their price tags are lofty (but worth it)

The Gigi 2

Speaking of the G-spot, let’s talk about the Gigi 2 vibrator, which is LELO’s version of a classic phallic vibe. Gigi 2 has a wide, slightly flattened tip and curved design to really target your G-spot, and a whopping 12 intensity settings. As one Amazon fan writes about the hot rod, “This is great for use alone or with a partner. The fact that it is waterproof is an incredible plus.”

The Tor 2

I’m not sure if people understand the power—or versatility—that the right vibrating cock ring can pack. Consider LELO’s Tor 2 vibrator, which I have tossed into carry-ons and used as a bullet/palm clitoral vibrator on vacation in addition to enjoying it with penis-owning partners. The silicone on the ring is also extra flexible, making it a solid C-ring for newbies and seasoned cock cagers alike.

The Dot Cruise

The Dot Cruise clitoral vibe is the Manic Pixie Dream Girl of LELO’s sex toy offerings. Trust me, you will just truly never meet another toy like it; the Dot looks quirky, yet elegant; simple in design but enigmatic in function. I tested the vibrator for VICE when it first dropped, and the experience was nothing short of otherworldly. That tiny tip on the vibrator doesn’t actually vibrate, but vibrates in figure-eight motions to stimulate and probe your clitoris like a gifted, horny alien. (I also highly recommend using it to tickle your partner’s nipples.)

The Soraya Wave

Often imitated but rarely equaled, LELO’s Soraya Wave is one of my most prized rabbit vibrators. Not only does it look like a postmodern sculpture, but the quiet engine and vibrations are so controlled that I can actually use it hands-free for combined G-spot and clitoral stimulation.

Hex condoms

You deserve condoms that don’t smell like balloons, and slipping into one of LELO’s Hex line condoms is the sexual equivalent of slipping your schlong into a Versace robe. The hexagonal design of the condoms is designed to make them extra strong while allowing for the latex to remain ultra-thin and smooth.

Enjoying sitting in (and riding on) the lap of luxury.

