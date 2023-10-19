Basket Case: What to Buy at Lululemon, According to Our Editors

Welcome to Basket Case, wherein your trusty VICE editors scour the proverbial aisles of our favorite online retailers to bring you a smorgasbord of the absolute best things to buy. In this installment, we’re playing Supermarket Sweep at athleisurewear bastion Lululemon, bringing you everything from colorful puffers to comfortable men’s boxers.

In the realm of everyday activewear, Lululemon reigns supreme. Whether or not you’ve sported the yoga-obsessed label yourself, you’ve undoubtedly clocked its curved logo on the sleeves, hats, and (respectfully) rumps of people who pound green juice and touch their toes.

All of that is sick and tight, but these days, the Lululemonpire has expanded its customer base far beyond the Erewhon illuminati and its offerings far beyond those famous leggings. Gabbers with wrap sunglasses can find fresh tearaway track pants, fanny-pack peeps can get in on the brand’s bestelling bum bag, and millennials can even find doppelgängers for bygone American Apparel bodysuits. VICE staff writer/Bro in Residence Adam Rothbarth swears by the brand’s boxers, and as he writes in this dedicated VICE review on the comfy, breathable jawns, “I honestly don’t know what kind of textile wizardry can make something that’s so comfortable and durable for so long.” There are so many puffers, hoodies, and belt bags beloved by our editors and writers that we decided to break down the best of the best from the brand and help you find your own place in the Lululemonverse.

You have places to be and pumpkins to carve, so we took the liberty of rounding up some of Lululemon’s most standout pieces, perfect for you,, your boo, or evenyour golf-loving uncle.

Wunder Puff Jacket

If we’re really bundling up, we need our winter chrysalis to actually pull its weight by keeping cold air out without overheating our buns. (You know what sucks? Having a puffer with exposed nooks and crannies.) That’s where the Wunder Puff Jacket comes in clutch, because the neckline reaches all the way up to the chin for all-over coverage. It’s filled with polyester and goose down, plus, the water-resistant puffer is equipped with a removable hood, zipper pockets (with their own soft, fleece-like lining), and a cinchable waist and hem.No wunder it’s also a favorite of VICE staffers (reader, it me). VICE writer Adam Rothbath seconds these feels, explaining that “It wasn’t until I put on this jacket that I realized I’ve never owned a really nice jacket before. I live in Chicago (read: it gets extremely cold), and this 600-fill-power goose down coat is truly warm and dependable. It has a fairly relaxed fit, but is hip-length and has a high collar and tight hood, meaning that I feel like I’m wearing a protective cloud when I put it on.”

Always in Motion Boxers

The boxers. If you’re a regular at VICE’s shopping section, you likely remember Rothbarth’s impassioned review of Lululemon’s boxer bundle. As he says, “I’ve become a humongous Lululemon underwear fan over the years. My dudes: Regardless of what music you like and how cool you think you are, the actual most important thing in life is being comfortable, and these boxers are pretty much the best you can do in that department.” The boxers are made out of über soft, breathable, and quick-drying modal fabric, and they come in all kinds of colors and patterns. (Our favorite for the holidays = Red Merlot.)

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L

One of Lululemon’s overall most popular products, the Everywhere Belt Bag is a unisex fave from the brand because it’s not only unfailingly practical, but also totally visually versatile. Wear it as a fanny pack, a shoulder bag, or a crossbody catchall; take it on a hike, to a music festival, or just on a supermarket run when you just need to bring your keys, wallet, phone, and lip balm. It comes in 17 colors and fits all your essentials plus a few extras—whether that means your Elf Bar, pepper spray, or condoms, or all three (for date night, baby!).

ABC Classic-Fit 5 Pocket Pant

Whether you’re fleshing out a capsule wardrobe this fall or just ready to level-up from those tired trousers from college, Lululemon’s ABC pant is another great buy (and bestseller) thanks to its durable, slightly stretchy material. It’s made out of something called Utilitech fabric, which is basically the perfect blend of polyester, cotton, and elastane.Plus, these durable yet flexible jawns have five pockets for stashing your wallet, keys, and acorns for the winter.

Lightweight Wool-Blend Beanie

As one of Lululemon’s bestselling pieces of headgear, this wool-blend beanie is beloved by customers for its ability to keep their heads toasty without ever feeling chunky and itchy (a plight of many traditional, fuccboi beanies). This sucker is thin but packs a snug fit, and the quick-drying, wool-blend fabric is designed with four-way stretch that naturally thermoregulates to make sure you don’t overheat.

City Adventurer Duffle Bag 29L

Still schlepping around an amorphous, awkward duffle bag? Sad. Get yourself a structured, lightweight duffle such as the Lululemon City Adventurer. This water-repellent bag is not only made out of ultra-durable nylon and 100% recycled polyester material, but it has compartmentalized our lives in ways we never thought possible (just ask our therapist) thanks to its manifold zippered sections. It even has an expandable pocket for your sweaty gear, and extra padding in the section where your laptop is supposed to go.

Align High-Rise Short

Low-rise workout shorts and leggings are this writer’s personal hell. There’s nothing fun about constantly hiking up your pants when you’re trying to shred the gnar on the trail, or turn yourself into an Auntie Anne’s pretzel in hot yoga. Lululemon’s Align Short spares you from such amateur hour behavior with a 6-inch waistband that has a snug but moveable fit and, of course, covers your crack. It’s also made out of the brand’s buttery soft and stretchy Nulu fabric, which has been GOATed by athleisure fans for its “next-to-nothing feel.”

Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets

Naturally, there’s a legging version of the Align shorts that is [drum roll] also a bestseller on the site for its lightweight feel and breathability. Hard to believe there are actually pockets hidden in there, right? Choose between over a dozen colorways, including one incredibly jazzy, marbled pattern that the Deadhead in your life will really appreciate.

Men’s Steady State Hoodie

VICE writer Adam Rothbarth had a lot to say about the Steady State Hoodie, which has risen to the top of his winter-wardrobe rotation. As Rothbarth says, “Yes, I own many casual cotton Champion sweatshirts; yes, I love Lululemon’s fleece Steady State hoodie. We do exist. This one is great because it’s insanely comfortable and cozy, but without that ‘bulky hoodie’ vibe—a nice relief from most normal offerings.” The cotton-blend fleece hoodie comes in a variety of colorways, from minimalist Natural Ivory to Purple Ash, and has given Rothbarth a sense of both confidence in his style and new-found hoodie pride. “I’m probably what you’d call a traditional Hoodie Guy™,” he says, “which is to say that whether I’m pulling up to a Michelin-starred restaurant for dinner or a local bar for my friend’s experimental jazz gig, if the weather calls for it, I’m going to be sporting a hoodie. At least this one makes me feel good about it.”

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

When it comes to hoodies and jackets, there’s nothing quite like a neutral half-zip to throw on for a late-night run to the bodega, the ride home from the gym, or an early morning foray to the airport. Lululemon’s Scuba Oversized Half-Zip fits the bill perfectly, with its cozy but not-too-heavy material, oversized fit for easy movement, and athleisurely good looks. Our editorial director says it’s her fave hoodie to keep in the car, since it can be worn anywhere and everywhere and matches with every ‘fit, from jeans and boots to pleated pants and loafers.

Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt

Finally, there’s an anti-chafing shirt for people who want to work out, run errands, and sit for hours on their Kova Pit sofa without having to worry about sweat- or chafe-induced rashes. The Metal Vent Tech shirt is a slim-fit top that’s designed for wear on the track and in the bar, because it showcases another range of the Lululemon wizards’ fabrics concoctions; the brand explains that the top is made with “Silverescent technology” and “powered by X-STATIC,” which is a fancy way of saying it’s the perfect blend of nylon, elastane, and recycled polyester for giving you movement and inhibiting the growth of smelly bacteria. Big wins across the board.

Wunder Puff Mittens

Yes, the Wunder puffer comes in mitten form. A bestseller on the site, the Lululemon Wunder Puff Mittens are like wearable sleeping bags for your hands. The exterior fabric is both wind-resistant and water-repellant, while the interior is stuffed with 600-fill-power goose down for thorough insulation.

Next up, the hydration station.

Shop these bestselling editor faves and way more at Lululemon.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.