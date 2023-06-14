Basket Case: What to Buy at On Running, According to Our Editors

Welcome to Basket Case, wherein your trusty VICE editors scour the proverbial aisles of our favorite online retailers to bring you a smorgasbord of the absolute best things to buy. In this installment, we’re diving into On Running and surfacing the best sneakers the cult-favorite running shoe brand has to offer, including the Cloudstratus, Cloudmonster, and other popular trainers.

Walking on clouds is a treat everyone deserves to experience. In case you didn’t know it was possible, be prepared to have your mind blown. Today, we’re here to put one of our favorite brands in the spotlight: On Running, a label producing sneakers that are (in our opinion) the next best thing to literally stomping on some cumulostratus. Which models, you ask? No spoilers! Read on.

Pampering your soles with On Running’s iconic CloudTec should no longer be gatekept, so we’re here to spill all our secrets on the best shoes to cop from the brand. And, no, you don’t have to be a runner to indulge in what the brand has to offer. Walkers are welcome! Born and bred in the Swiss Alps, the brand’s shoes are specifically designed to absorb impact, reduce strain, and adapt to your own individual running style. We’ve seen tech men wear them with jeans, runners break record race times in them, and even watched our local butcher sport a pair while slicing our salami. On Running’s lineup is quite large, so thank god we’re here to make your life easier by narrowing it down to the MVPs! Bless.

Cloudstratus

Easily one of the most popular options in On Running’s lineup, the Cloudstratus sneakers provide max cushion with double CloudTec, which will give the wearer soft landings and powerful takeoffs with its feather-light construction. With a slight elevation and forward rolling at the heel, it offers seriously smooth strides, and one of our writers claims it “mimics the feeling of running on water.” Ugh, the dream.

Cloudvista

Speedy mountain lords pay attention: This is the shoe you need in your repertoire. “Unlock the trail” with this lightweight trail running shoe that features a combination of Helion super foam (cushion with superb rebound) with its trademark CloudTec for supreme comfort. Its proprietary Missiongrip traction sole makes it possible to fly through trails, loops, and grassy surfaces with no issues.

Cloudmonster

Another ubiquitous model from On Running’s lineup, the Cloudmonster is truly a versatile choice. One of our writers compared these to walking on a springboard thanks to the bouncy energy return with each stride. These have a boat-like, rocker shape that is designed to propel you forward, along with “monster-level cushioning.” Expect excellent shock absorption, lessening the impact of pounding pavement or the treadmill.

Cloudsurfer

If you’re a tech man, you’ll simp for these. On Running used computer-optimized tech called Finite Element Analysis to see how each component of the shoe reacts during runs. Using the data, this model’s midsole was created for cushy, seamless weight transfer called CloudTec Phase. This is an ideal unisex training shoe.

Cloudboom Echo

If you’re training for your next marathon or road race, the Cloudboom Echo was engineered by elite athletes for epic trustworthiness when you really need a boost. It features a carbon Speedboard, which is flexible tech that collects energy with every movement, ensuring extra propulsion and supreme momentum. Go get em’, tiger.

Cloudrunner

Maybe you’re just a hobby jogger that wants some dope gear (that makes two of us). This is just a classic supportive running shoe we all need in our lives. It’s best for running noobs who enjoy more casual road runs. Features include its iconic cushion support and breathable, lightweight body.

Cloudultra

Constantly stone-stomping on the trails? Do your feet some good with the Cloudultra, an ultra-cushioned trail running shoe designed to withstand rough terrain, aka stones and rocks. It has a double layer of Helion super foam for lightweight, bouncy rebounds (perfect for helping your body ignore the fact you’re dealing with tough terrain). As On Running puts it, “conquer epic mountain mileage, quick bursts through forest glades, rocky routes, and gravel paths.” Hell yeah.

