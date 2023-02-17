Basket Case: What to Buy at Patagonia, According to Our Editors

Welcome to Basket Case, wherein your trusty VICE editors scour the proverbial aisles of our favorite online retailers to bring you a smorgasbord of the absolute best things to buy. In this installment, we’re diving into Patagonia and vibing out on deep pile fleeces, the iconic Baggies short and the classic Snap-T.

A few different images could pop into your noggin when someone mentions the brand Patagonia. There’s no denying that the brand was (and, to a certain degree, is) behind the zip up vest of modern-day business d-bags—from the Wall Street schemers to the Mark Zuckerberg-wannabe “tech entrepreneurs.” To simply leave things there though is doing the brand (and yourself) a hell of a disservice.

While corporate retreat-approved branded fleeces might be one of the first things you associate with Patagonia, the fact is that the brand has real, hard-wearing roots that technically stretch back to founder Yvon Chouinard’s time as a DIY blacksmith, fashioning metal climbing gear and selling his hardware out of the trunk of his car. That passion for spending time outdoors (and creating gear that makes that recreation more enjoyable) has been a core tenet of the brand—driving innovations like Synchilla fleece and Capilene fabric underwear. Patagonia may be a staple of the suburbs, but its gear is built for literally so much more than that.

As your area gorpcore fans™, we’re always looking out for brands that fuse form with function in a way that hits regardless of if we’re hitting the local bean juice distributor (a.k.a. café) or climbing trees in the woods. Patagonia’s commitment to making accessible, quality clothing with a conscience has made it a cultural force that stretches far beyond outdooring circles (or the four walls of stores like REI).

Take a peek at a few of our favorite pieces from Patagonia, including puffer jackets, the brand’s signature resilient fleece, and the often-imitated-never-duplicated Baggies.

Nano Puff Jacket

When you think of Patagonia, you probably think of puffer jackets. The Nano Puff Jacket is an encapsulation of everything the brand embodies. Water-resistant, windproof, and still astoundingly lightweight, it’s made from recycled materials in a bid to minimize production and material waste. The horizontal quilting pattern locks in heat, while the drawcord waist ensures a personalized fit (or, you know, makes the jacket easier to wear after a large meal). Best of all, the Nano Puff jacket can be packed into itself for peak portability. Next time you hear memories of your mother’s voice scolding you to “bring a jacket” in the back of your mind on a chilly day, this is exactly the solution.

Synchilla Snap-T

Remember when we said that “when you think of Patagonia, you probably think of puffer jackets”? This staple fleece is the other thing you probably think of when you visualize the brand’s iconic Fitz Roy mountain range logo in your mind. Easily identified by its snap-button placket and pullover design, the Synchilla Snap-T is ultimately the Patagonia product that everyone has encountered IRL in one way or another (even if it was just another brand attempting to recreate their own version). While it’s not a replacement for a hoodie and only features a single chest pocket in terms of storage, its simple design has made it a favorite for over three decades as either a layering piece or for use while getting active—trapping heat without feeling stuffy; feeling soft and fleecy but never scratchy. If there’s one thing to invest in from Patagonia, this is the piece that you’ll be reaching for year after year.

Baggies Shorts

My first exposure to Patagonia’s Baggies was in NYC; I was in a rush to buy a swimsuit for a last-minute trip with some family, and had completely forgotten to actually purchase a new pair of swim shorts until a couple days before I headed out of town. Walking into Patagonia’s SoHo storefront, I grabbed a pair of bright red, five-inch Baggies off the wall at the front of the store. To confirm that I was ready for the elements and buying the right thing, I approached an employee. “Can I swim in these?” I asked, holding up the Baggies to eye level. The Patagonia employee stopped, looked me up and down, paused a moment, and said flatly, “What can’t you do in Baggies?”

What was originally designed as a multi-use, water-repellent active short has evolved into a summer staple that works with or without being remotely close to a body of water. Offered in a myriad of colors—mainstays like “Surfboard Yellow,” “Forge Grey,” and “Tidepool Blue” appear every season, while other, more radical colors and patterns rotate every couple seasons—Baggies are the type of thing you don’t just own one pair of. If there’s one thing you need to be wary of, however, it’s the inseam length. While Patagonia does offer a seven-inch version for a little more coverage, the only way to go is the five-inch iteration. Sorry, we don’t make the rules. Thighs out, boys.



Black Hole Duffel Bag

Don’t be fooled by the ominous sounding name; this duffel bag is a savior when it comes to packing up for a trip. The 70-liter iteration is built to “easily [swallow] a week’s worth of stuff” without missing a beat, designed as a duffel bag, but able to convert into a backpack with included shoulder straps. With a wide-open zip top compartment, multiple interior zip pockets, weather-resistant outer shell and padded bottom, this pack can handle whatever itinerary you have in store (or whatever TSA decides to do with your baggage). While the 70L size is technically too big to be a carry-on, the 55-liter size (which is recommended for something more like four-day-weekend trips) should tick all the same boxes as its larger sibling—but still fit in overhead compartments.

Reversible Silent Down Fleece Jacket

“You got some down in my fleece! You got some fleece in my down!” is what I’d imagine the two people from this iconic Reese’s commercial would say if they happened upon this jacket. A fully reversible 700-fill-power down jacket lined in high-pile fleece, the jacket (as the name suggests) is two jackets in one. Patagonia’s proprietary “Silent Down” is known for supreme softness, so wearing that side directly next to the skin should avoid any sticky, synthetic, plasticky sensations that other reversible down jackets might have. Given that Patagonia is beloved for both its down and fleece products, this jacket is an easy—though, admittedly pricey—investment that should be invaluable between the colder transition from late fall, to winter, and back to early spring.

Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

There’s a reason “Classic” is part of this product’s name. Built from a plush, synthetic deep-pile fleece (speaking from experience, rubbing your hand on the exterior of this jacket is like touching a sheep or very wooly house pet), this jacket’s rugged zip closure and structured high-collar makes this piece practically windproof. Having owned one of these Patagonia icons for over a few years now, this has been a go-to jacket for anything short of snowfall when it comes to cold, blustery weather. If the Classic Retro-X model is a little too turbo for you however, Patagonia does offer a slightly lighter “Retro Pile Fleece Jacket” (notice the lack of “Classic” in the official product name) that lacks a few of the heavy-duty details (like the DWR nylon contrast chest pocket and collar), but is still plenty warm. If you like the vibes of the Retro-X but are looking for more of a midlayer, the Retro-X also comes in vest form. Featuring virtually all the same details as the OG jacket, the only thing missing is… well, the sleeves.

Hey, there’s a reason it’s often nicknamed Patagucci.



