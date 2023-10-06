Basket Case: What to Buy at Therabody, According to Our Editors

Welcome to Basket Case, wherein your trusty VICE editors scour the proverbial aisles of our favorite online retailers to bring you a smorgasbord of the absolute best things to buy. In this installment, we’re shopping till we drop at Therabody, bringing you everything from iconic massage guns to premium LED face masks.

Going to the massage parlor feels like a spiritual experience. Once the masseuse finishes karate-chopping our back, we’re left feeling fully rejuvenated, but still wanting more. It’s a struggle to not tack on an extra 30 minutes of bliss, but time is (in this case, literally) money. Thankfully, after leaving our favorite hole-in-the-wall house of zen, we can come home to more percussive pleasure. Not this mushroom vibrator, dummy—I’m referring to a treasure chest full of recovery tech from Therabody.

Therabody first became a cult fave in the health and wellness space through its innovative Theraguns, which are super-popular tools for kneading muscles, boosting exercise recovery, and decreasing pain. Since Theragun’s spike in mainstream popularity, even more tech-savvy products have since been added to Therabody’s product lineup. Long story short, we’re swooning over the company’s latest inventions so much so that we created a shopping guide about its best gadgets.

Whether you’re trying to quell the pain from a gym session, want to decrease inflammation, or just kick back and relax, Therabody has the tech that you’re looking for. Want to see what we mean? Take a look at a few of our favorite Therabody devices below.

Theragun Sense

The newest addition to the Therabody family is the Theragun Sense. Like its muscle-tenderizing siblings, it relieves aches and tension using percussive massage therapy. But what differentiates it from other models is its built-in heart rate readings and guided breathwork, which uses simulated touch and motion to relax you. Other features among its already impressive technology include four attachment heads, five speeds, and an LCD screen to manage the speed and force of the massage.

Theragun Mini 2.0

If you’re in need of a portable gadget that relieves your muscle pain, tightness, and soreness, the editor-fave Theragun Mini 2.0 should be on your shopping list. It features three different attachment heads: the dampener (a firm, gentle attachment for the whole body); the standard ball (a firmer option for both large and small muscle groups); and the thumb (designed to mimic an actual human thumb for trigger points and the lower back). It features three speeds and is 20 percent smaller and 30 percent lighter compared to its first model.

TheraFace Mask

Fancy face creams and serums take up tons of space in our medicine cabinets already, but we want to dedicate a full shelf to the TheraFace Mask. It’s a powerful LED mask that uses three kinds of light, as well as tension-relieving vibration therapy, to reduce inflammation, fight skin damage and signs of aging, and massage the face with targeted vibrations on select pressure points. Therabody claims it reduces fine lines and dark spots in as little as eight weeks and improves firmness, texture, and luminosity. Just throw it on and watch your favorite episode of The Sopranos.

TheraFace LED

For a handheld option, the TheraFace LED has similar features to the TheraFace Mask but with a more affordable price tag. It provides a percussive facial massage to boost circulation and relax facial muscles, plus red, infrared red, and blue light therapy to reduce fine lines, reduce acne, and calm inflammation. Besides having skincare benefits, it helps to relieve minor aches and pains around the face and jaw— a game changer for teeth grinders and those with TMJ. Cone, micro point, and flat massage attachments are included to target certain areas of the face. And if you want to add microcurrent therapy, a deep-cleansing brush attachment, and heating and cooling attachments, you can check out the TheraFace Pro.

SmartGoggles

Using heated vibrations to relieve tension in the forehead and eye areas is a truly great thing. It’s like a techy spa experience for your precious eyes that feels divine. The SmartGoggles are an editor’s fave, with their triple threat vibration, massage, and heat technology. The device is foldable and has three customizable modes that range from five- to 30-minute sessions: Focus, SmartRelax, and Sleep. The goggles’ most intriguing feature is their Bluetooth-enabled TheraMind, which is a multisensory sound therapy experience accessed through the Therabody app. Think of it as a sound machine, but goggles.

Therabody Lounger

Our local suburban mall used to have massage chairs scattered around the shopping area, and damn, they were a treat! So the sleek Therabody Lounger gives us a nice dose of nostalgia with (very) updated technology. It combines sound and vibration therapy for a spa-like experience that puts our longing for a Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair on the back burner. It uses TheraSound Technology to induce a tranquil state that will put you on cloud nine while decreasing muscle tension and pain. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the fully adjustable seating positions while hard chilling.

