The Best Toasters for Turning You Into a Bread Sorcerer

The toaster is the most humble of all countertop appliances: unassuming and stoic, it is the silent hero of your breakfast, serving up the toast to your avocado day after day. While it’s not as trendy as an air fryer or as popular as a Vitamix, the toaster is the hardest-working appliance in the breakfast game. While those other gadgets and appliances can fry, and blend and whip, no other appliance bears quite the same level of responsibility: Only the sage toaster knows how to walk the fine line between golden-brown breakfast bliss and burnt charr. It’s time to give toasters the respect they deserve.

Maybe you’re already leading the toaster movement, adeptly educating your friends on how to properly clean a crumb tray or the important differences between toasters and toaster ovens. In reality, however, you’re probably still toting around the old toaster left behind by your roommate, munching on your burnt bread and mulling over a grocery list of regrets.

The good news is that toasters are democratic; a quality upgrade to a better toaster can happen on any budget. Whether you’re counting quarters or going wedding registry-big, you can find a toaster that will get you that perfectly even, diner-approved-brown. If you’re looking for just the right toaster worthy of taking up that last bit of kitchen countertop real estate, we’ve already scoured the internet for the best ones. Check out our favorite brave little toasters.

You’re an adult now

There comes a time in your life when your trusty first Target toaster starts to show its age, and you need to put it out to pasture (a.k.a. the dumpster). This time is often referred to as adulthood. Rather than opting for another plastic stand-in, commit to a toaster that you can grow old with– the Dualit Toaster. This machine makes sure each slice of bread comes out perfectly tanned and even keeps them warm until you’re ready. Plus, it looks classy as hell sitting out on your countertop.

On the cheap

Not all of us, however, identify as an adult–myself included. If you like to keep your appliances (and budget) simple, you can’t go wrong with this toaster fresh off the Wally World shelves. It’s under ten bucks and gets the job done well.

Family toaster

As seen on your mom’s countertop, the Cuisinart Classic 4-Slice Toaster is called a classic for a reason. Its stainless steel exterior helps keep your kitchen looking sharp and tidy, while its advanced warming and toasting settings make the perfect slice of toast for everyone in the family. If you’re brunching up for more than one, it’s a must-have.

Go retro

When I think of the perfect slice of toast, I have visions of my favorite old-school diner whose toaster is probably older than I am. For those of us who go crazy for a good nostalgic swoon, but still love having appliances that work, Buydeem’s retro-inspired toaster is here.

Mr. Clean

If there’s one grievance to be had about toasters, it’s that these babies can be hard to clean. Well, the same can not be said for the West Bend QuikServe. It has a removable crumb tray and an extra wide slot so that toast slides out of the toaster and easily onto the plate, eliminating the usual nooks and crannies where crumbs get stuck.

Drop it like it’s haute

Not only is this little Sicilian beauty designed by Dolce and Gabbana, but it’s also made by Smeg, which means that even though it may look impractical, it can actually whip up some of the best toast you’ll have. Plus, it has extra wide slots for toasting bagels or longer slices of bread. Buon appetito!

Get smart

If you’re the kind of cook who loathes improvising and adheres to recipes like they’re holy texts, then this touchscreen toaster is your match made in heaven for all of your culinary adventures. On the touchscreen, you can select what type of food you’re cooking (shout out to that integrated panini press) and then customize the toasting shade and crispness. Never guestimate again!

The single life

This mini single-slice toaster is the perfect countertop appliance for those who wish to be reminded every day that they are alone (or, you know, maybe they just like open-faced sandwiches). Even your slice of bread does not have a match.

Bob Ross breakfast

Everyone always talks about their dream dinner guest, but who would you resurrect from the dead to invite for breakfast? If you’re asking us, we’d pick Bob Ross (and we’d use this toaster, of course). Happy loaves.

Ok, let’s talk toaster ovens

I know, I know, I know– toasters and toaster ovens are not the same things. But if you already have your ride-or-die toaster, it’s time to add this Breville oven to the fam. Preheating the full-size over? That’s a distant memory.

DIY diner

All hail the TK-100 Toast King, which can crank out 1,000 slices of toast per hour. It’s the ideal toaster for hosting a toast-eating contest, or for covertly running a diner out of your apartment. Godspeed!

You can come back and thank me once you’ve bought your first house with all the avocado toast money you’ve saved!

