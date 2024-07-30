11 Best Tote Bags for Travel—or Schlepping Down the Street

As a child, it seemed like everything you could possibly want or need fit inside a Land’s End tote. Every request—snack, sunscreen, change of clothes—was met by mom reaching into the canvas bag, monogrammed so as not to get mistaken as another family’s mysterious treasure trove.

Unfortunately, the days of another person lugging around my belongings have long passed. It feels almost misleading to carry a Land’s End without kids, so I’ve had to scour the world wide web for alternatives.

Picking the best tote bags

There’s more to picking out your new go-to bag than aesthetics. Does it have pockets, or will your wallet be left to swim in a sea of chaos? Can it fit underneath an airplane seat—or at least in the overhead container—lest you be forced against your will to check your bags? These are all important considerations when it comes to finding the best tote bag for travel.

Even if the most travel you’re doing is to the bodega, you want to make sure it’s designed for utmost comfort. You’ll be the one hauling it around, after all.

Quick look at the best tote bags

Best tote bag for women – Cuyana Easy Tote

Whether you count beige as a color or you’re keen on bolder hues, the Cuyana Easy Tote comes in shades for every aesthetic. It’s the type of bag that can seamlessly integrate into your life, comfortably fitting a 16-inch laptop, so it’s a choice pick for your everyday work bag and carry-on alike. Plus, it’s made from soft Italian leather that just begs you to reach out and feel how smooth it is.

For organization, the tote has an internal pocket measuring 5.90 by 7.87 inches: a good place to stash your phone or wallet. If you need some extra structure, you can add Cuyana’s tote insert. While $98 is steep for extra pockets, it’s made from recycled material, so you’re doing your part to reduce landfill doom.

Best leather tote bag – Kate Spade Bleecker Large Tote

Last year, my aunt scooped me this Kate Spade Bleecker Large Tote in a Black Friday deal. As someone who uses the ratty drug rug PacSun backpack I got at the mall back in 9th grade, receiving this leather tote was one of the most adult things that has ever happened to me in my life. While I worried that switching to the Kate Spade tote was like saying goodbye to youth, my penchant for dramatized nostalgia went away as soon as I realized the gloriousness of this bag.

It’s spacious without being bulky: I’ve used it as an overnight bag, a work tote, a carry-on, and for picking up essentials at the store. While its versatility can’t be overstated, my favorite thing about it is that—no matter what I’m wearing—throwing this bag over my shoulder is like waving a wand that makes me look more put together than I actually am.

Best canvas tote bag – L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Bag

If you are in fact a mother (or at least the Mother of your friend group) then what is stopping you from converting to the L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Bag? You’ve earned it. It’s classic, it’s timeless: whether you bought it this year or back in 1996, the world would never know.

While there are plenty of look-alikes, L.L. Bean’s canvas tote comes out on top for durability. The canvas is heavyweight, and it has reinforced handles with double-stitched seams. It’s rugged and reliable: exactly what a family tote bag should be.

Of course, you have the option to add a monogram. Put your name on it, or take some inspiration from ironicboatandtote. (You’re welcome.)

Best everyday tote bags – Standard Baggu

If you believe it is our right to live in a world where you can score a functional, fun tote bag for less than $20—I feel you. Enter the Standard Baggu. The super-lightweight, flexible tote bag slings over the shoulder and can hold up to 50 pounds—or about 2-3 plastic bags worth of groceries. It’s machine washable (love) and available in a bunch of different eye-catching patterns (double love). Since it can fold into its own 5-by-5-inch pouch, it’s a great tote to pack when you’re traveling so you have an extra bag when you get to your destination.

Best men’s tote bags – L.L. Bean Everyday Lightweight Tote

Moms don’t have a monopoly on canvas tote bags! The forces that be (L.L. Bean) also make tote bags for men, who also need to carry things around. The L.L. Bean Everyday Lightweight Tote is made from durable nylon and has a double-layer bottom, reinforced handles, and a closed zipper top, making it a sturdy pick for everyday wear. Color options like Antique Olive, Granite, and Darkest Navy are neutral and understated. Plus, it comes in three different sizes.

Best large tote bags – Everlane Luxe Italian Leather Tote

The largest tote made by sustainability-minded Everlane, the Luxe Italian Leather Tote is roomy and spacious without losing its shape. It has an interior slip pocket that measures 11.6 x 7.9-inches – enough room for your phone, wallet, and some extra accessories. It also has a greater width at the top than at the bottom (20.8-inches; 15.3-inches), which gives it some extra structure so your items don’t get overwhelmed by the roominess.

Best vertical tote bag – Carhartt Vertical Open Tote

Wide bags not your thing? There’s a tote for that, too. The Carhartt Vertical Open Tote measures 12.5 by 14.75 by 5 inches, letting it settle by your side without feeling bulky. Not only does its size make it a great tote bag for running errands, but so does its material. Its durable fabric is made with Rain Defender water repellent, so it’s not a big deal if you get caught out in the rain. It even has a fleece-lined inside pocket to keep your cell phone or glasses extra safe.

Most sturdy tote bag – Yeti 35 Carryall Tote Bag

Nothing says sturdy like a Yeti. If your ideal travel day means trekking to your favorite campsite, park, or beach, then the Yeti 35 Carryall Tote Bag is a must-have. It has Yeti’s trademark waterproof ThickSkin shell, allowing it to stand upright whether or not it’s all packed up. While it’s not an insulated Yeti Cooler, it’s a great tote for days outdoors: load up camping gear, picnic supplies, or wet bathing suits to keep all your essentials contained in one place.

Best small tote bag – ABOUME Canvas Tote Bag

At just 9.05 by 5.90 by 8.26 inches, this mini tote bag takes compactness to a whole new level. While it might seem like not much could fit in a bag so small at first glance, the ABOUME Canvas Tote Bag dares you to think again. With three main compartments, two small pockets, and one external pocket, this tote strategically packs your go-to essentials in one place. Whether you’re traveling and want to keep belongings like your passport secure or you’re just headed out for a walk about town, this tote is like having your own organizational sidekick.

Best lightweight tote bag – New Yorker Canvas Tote

While, alas, I had to contact customer service and cancel my New Yorker subscription as soon as the promo rate was over, I will forever be glad that I got my free New Yorker Canvas Tote out of the whole ordeal. Using this tote about town makes me look more cultured than I actually am, and it’s just the right size to fit my weekly farmer’s market haul.

Best zippered tote bag – Athleta All About Tote Bag

At less than $100, this zippered, water-repellant full-sized tote is a great value pick. With a special water bottle sleeve inside and a laptop compartment, this is the ultimate tote for travel. Everything has its place in the tote, and the zipper makes sure all your belongings stay safe and secure—even as you’re running through the airport to catch your next flight. With shoulder-length straps, it’s easy to carry, too.

Pack your bags!