The Best Trail Running Sneakers (for Beating All Terrains)

If you thought road running was hard, trail running is a whole separate beast to conquer. The elevation, rocks, mud, gravel—it can be pure hell. Besides training and equipping yourself with the right gear, it takes real stamina to ride the mountains. There’s only one way to glide through the outdoorsy trenches unscathed by slips and ankle rolls: with the right trail running sneakers.

The best trail running sneakers offer the perfect combination of traction and comfort. Scrambling up gravely paths and potentially outrunning bears is intimidating enough, so might as well quell your running anxieties with a serious pair of running shoes specifically designed for rough terrain. Thankfully, there are excellent options from some of the biggest names in the trail running game, including Hoka, On Running, Salomon, and Saucony. They’ve definitely proven themselves to be worth the hype, which is why they made our list of the best trail running sneakers. You can finally yodel up the mountains in swiftness and peace!

Videos by VICE

Hoka Speedgoat 5

Any train running shoe described as a workhorse belongs on our radar. The Hoka Speedgoat 5 is designed for technical trails to combat even the most challenging loop on your local trail or all the way up to Mount Rainier. Compared to its older model, the new Speedgoat now has a lighter midsole and is grippier thanks to its updated Vibram Megagrip Traction Lug. Its heartier, double-layer jacquard mesh, sock liner, and gusseted tongue will keep dry and comfortable on all types of soil, and improve foot and ankle stability as its meta-rocker creates a blissful ride as you glide up the mountain.

On Running Cloudvista Waterproof

There’s nothing worse than wet socks as you’re running (and walking!). Do your mental health a favor and add waterproof shoes to your lineup. On Running’s Cloudvista Waterproof kicks have every innovation the brand does best: CloudTec (cushion that absorbs impact and reduces strain), Helion super foam (midsole cushioning), Speedboard (creates a rolling sensation), and Missiongrip (grip rubber that sticks to the trail). This sneaker is ideal for all weather-running even—slushy snow!

Salomon Speedcross 6

Of course, Salomon had to make the cut. The Speedcross 6 shreds through mud and grips wet surfaces. It features an EnergyCell+ midsole, which provides high-rebound and shock absorption while still feeling like pillows for your feet. Hate tying your shoes? Its quick-lace system will get the job done so you don’t have to lift a finger. “Unbelievable shoes, both with ankle-deep mud and streams,” one reviewer wrote on Salomon’s website. If you’re not sold yet, maybe our sneaker-obsessed editor’s love of the brand will finally convince you to add to your cart.

Saucony Endorphin Edge

Things are bound to get muddy when being a mountain lord, which is why the Saucony Endorphin Edge features a mudguard for when things get messy outdoors. Its innovative Speedroll Technology propels you forward, while its carbon-fiber plate provides added speed without disrupting stability. The lightweight mesh also pulls away moisture to keep your feet dry and prevent stank. As for traction, its special PWRTRAC grippy sole and built-in rock guard allows you to glide in peace on a variety of terrain.

Hoka Challenger 7

If you want a two-in-one shoe situation, the Hoka Challenger 7 is built for the road and trail. These are chonky with an increased stack height thanks to a plusher, thicker rubber outsole. Interestingly, the sole is inspired by gravel tires, with tightly spaced lugs in the center, and larger lugs surrounding the perimeter so uneven terrain won’t make you bonk. Run with confidence, even on loose, rocky trails.

Now, let’s hope you don’t see a bear…

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

HOKA Speedgoat 5 $155.00 at Hoka Buy Now

On Running Cloudvista Waterproof $169.99 at On Running Buy Now

Salomon SPEEDCROSS 6 $145.00 at Salomon Buy Now

Saucony Endorphin Edge $200.00 at Saucony Buy Now