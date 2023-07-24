The Best Travel Backpacks That Are Functional (But Also Cool)

Remember in high school when everybody made fun of the kid with the roller backpack? Neither do we—that kid knew what they were doing. Not to say roller backpacks are… in vogue, but we do understand the allure of pure, unadulterated functionality. However, not every situation calls for a backpack on wheels, and not every backpack on wheels is something that you’d like to be seen in public with. Enter: functional, smart travel packs.

We want laptop pockets, but we also want our trusty companion to look good squeezed into a coach seat on our way to, I dunno… Las Vegas? We want sleek and effortless style, but we also want to be able to haul all of our tie-dye long sleeves through customs without our backpack looking too bulky. Unfortunately, this might mean ditching your trusty bookbag from college—you know, the one with the holes and pockets you generally never open—and upgrading your gear. It can be tough to find that sweet spot in the venn diagram between functional and fashionable, which is why we put together a few of our favorites to help you look your best on your next day trip, overnight excursion, or continental couch surfing tour.

We’re not talking about actual luggage (though we certainly have spoken on the matter) or summertime it-bags (once more, for the people in the back). No, we’re talking cool carry-ons, haute hiking packs, transforming totes, and everything in between.

This will compliment your linen button-up

You collect copies of Go Out, and likely have a ceramic single-cup drip situation. God, we feel loved here. Swaddle us in its heavy-duty shell fabric.

Lulu rules everything around you

Listen, we’re huge Lululemon fans. We sincerely stan the brand’s underwear, and we also really love its yoga gear. Underwear and yoga gear aside, Lulu’s bags are also pretty fire, whether you’re traveling, going to pilates, or staying the night at, uh… a friend’s place.

You’re an organized King

This backpack is nicer (and bigger) than most apartments we can afford. Its breathable mesh back panel eliminates the ol’ summertime back sweat, and it also has a full wraparound zip opening for easy access to its spacious main compartment—if you catch our drift.

The best travel backpack on Amazon

Hot damn. This backpack from Matein has one of the highest ranks on Amazon in its category with a 4.7-star rating from over 85,000 reviews. It’s water-resistant, filled with handy compartments, and has a built-in USB charger outside and built-in charging cable inside. If you’re traveling by plane, it even has a luggage strap that allows the backpack to hook onto luggage. In the words of one reviewer, “If I could give this backpack a 10 stars I would. It completely exceeded my expectations in quality, design, color, and price. The amount of pockets and space that this backpack gives me is amazing!!” Definitely making our short-list for the best cult-fave items on Amazon.

Colorful and utilitarian

Cotopaxi is a beloved brand when it comes to vibrant, durable travel-meets-urban everyday gear, and there’s something magically minimalist but still beautiful about this 28L travel pack. Like, if we saw someone on a train in Europe wearing this, we’d trust them immediately, for better or worse (probably worse).

This is what the kids are wearing these days

You, too, can be *hip* with this durable backpack by Acne Studios. It has a clear, vinyl ID pocket (or vaccine card holder) and two “generous side pockets.” Are they buying the next round?

You want people to know you’re outdoorsy

This skews functional, but we can totally envision the wearer standing in the airport or train station, boots barely dry from the morning’s hike, sun-kissed skin and salt-and-pepper hair shining in the glow of an Auntie Anne’s pretzel booth. Mmm.

Can you tie it in a knot, can you tie it in a bow

Can you throw it over your shoulder like a continental soldier savvy traveler? If so, this sling bag is a great backpack-adjacent alternative.

This hybrid backpack

This back sack does a great job of blending ample pocket space and size with a non-cumbersome size (though 28L is nothing to turn your nose up at when traveling). Given that it’s from The North Face, It’s also not over-designed, which is cool if you have a habit of getting the stretchy ties often found on hiking backpacks caught on doorknobs. Plus, it has a laptop compartment, so you can still spend your vacation selling your labor for a fraction of what it’s worth rather than sampling the local culture and cuisine.

You may eat crayons

A slight nod to the 90s with its weightless-y fabric and electric color design, this backpack is for the Memphis Design heads, and should also consider starring in its own Nickelodeon show. As with most Hollywood-ready backpacks, it has a proportionate amount of bells, whistles, and pockets to keep our serotonin levels singing. Who needs friends?

The monolith

Didn’t they find this in the Utah desert? (See: monolith-gate.) If you’re into minimalist Japandi design, tuck your sheets into your bed every morning, and have a middle part: this is the backpack for you. It even comes with handy organizational spaces for items such as your laptop, and extra-cushy, padded straps.

Trippin’ with the bros

And by trippin’ we mean pounding Lagunitas tallboys until you fade to black on a domestic flight. Don’t worry, you’ll be able to fit everything you need into this brutalist, heavily branded backpack by cult-fave camping brand YETI.

This is how backpacks hang-ten

What are we, high chair babies? Roller coaster chasers? You don’t always need to fasten into a backpack with such intensity. Opting for the single sling look is a bold move, but you are a bold jabroni. How many scenes have you seen where the Resident Cool Student walks up to his pals in the hallway, oh-so-casually, with a single sling slung over his shoulder? Every scene. Or, if you’re auditioning to be an extra in the next Blade movie, Patagonia’s Black Hole backpack is a powerful move.

A tote for cartographers

This Longitude Tote by Away is the last vestige of our childhood love of maps. It has storage for your phone, passport, water bottle, as well as a removable strap that attaches seamlessly to any Away suitcase and a magnetic top closure that ensures all your items are within arm’s reach.

We must have the fancy pack

If you’re a sucker for functional fashion, a good backpack is a worthy investment. “Neighborhood’s mix of technical expertise, luxury construction standards, and classic utilitarian and subculture aesthetics made the brand a cornerstone of modern streetwear,” the description reads. It’s Neighborhood—need you really know more?

Workin’ on the highway (while on vacation)

If you’re an understated kind of dude but need a rugged bag to bring on your next wild vacation, look no further than Carhartt, which combines a working dude aesthetic with working dude durability.

Everlane’s best backpack

We’ve been running to Everlane for our elevated basics for years, because the brand continues to slap with its high-design, affordable minimalist pieces. The ReNew backpack has a 4.7-star rating on the site for its sturdy construction and seggsy, eco-friendly design. “It’s a huge bonus that it’s made out of recycled materials,” writes one fan. “It was even shipped in a recyclable bag. It’s also super easy to wipe clean if anything gets on it. Love!”

Fill ‘em with books, with clothes, or with your (hopefully X-ray-proof) Rae Dunn contraband.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.