The Best Treadmills (Are Cheaper Than a Gym Membership)

Have you been outside lately? It’s f**king cold. If you’re one of the many (un)lucky folks who live in cities like NYC (or just are stuck without a car), spending time outside on snow-covered sidewalks in the winter loses its charm after one walk to the grocery store to grab overpriced groceries. We can’t blame anyone for wanting to hunker down and hibernate during peak chilly season, but we also made this cliché resolution to get our butts back in gear before the impending spring thaw. So, what’s the best thing to do when we’re unwilling to fork over dough for a gym membership and running outdoors is not an option? It could be time you invested in a personal treadmill.

While we enjoy pounding pavement every chance we get, treadmills give you the opportunity to go for a run any time of day (and with any type of weather popping off outside). Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just want to reach your 10,000 steps a day goal, treadmills are beneficial for your health in so many ways, from getting in light cardio to training for marathons. Best of all, you don’t need a huge floorplan or multi-level home to fit one into your living space; we’re here to prove that you can invest in this timeless piece of workout equipment without having to rent out a second bedroom or take up a second job. To help you out with your New Year’s resolutions, here are the five best treadmills for racking up miles this winter.

NordicTrack Commercial 2450

This treadmill by NordicTrack is a luxury gym tier machine—sans the monthly fee. Escape from your personal gritty Gotham (in our case, New York City) with immersive fitness simulations, including such globetrotting journeys as hiking in the Swiss Alps. It can automatically adjust your speed and incline with its virtual iFit leading trainers and features a 22-inch tilt-and-pivot touchscreen. You’ll also receive a free massage gun (blessed) and yoga kit with your purchase. That’s a whole lot of mileage for your dollar (pun very much intended).

Sunny Health & Fitness Motorized Treadmill

You don’t have to spend your life savings to get a decent treadmill. Save your dollars for a protein-packed steak dinner with this budget pick for under $400. This treadmill gets the job done with its extra shock absorption system, nine digital included workout programs, adjustable incline and speed range, and LCD monitor that tracks distance. You don’t even have to just take our word for it; this machine has a 4.4-star rating and over 1,800 reviews on Amazon. “I’ve had this treadmill for two to three years now and I run anywhere from 25-75 miles per week on the treadmill.” If you’re gonna make it to 75 miles a week, there’s no better way to start.

Echelon Stride Treadmill

If you’re looking to treat yourself, this is the sugar daddy of treadmills by Echelon. It’s programmed with scenic workouts filmed from around the world, 12 speeds and incline levels, an impact-absorbing running deck, and is integrated with eight programmed workouts with instructors for the motivation we all need. For easy maneuvering, it has built-in wheels and is a mere 10 inches deep once folded.

Xterra Fitness Folding Treadmill

A bargain banger, programmed with 12 preset workouts? BRB, we’re canceling our gym membership. The Xterra is perfect for storing under the bed or elsewhere with its easy pull knob to fold and unfold. Unlike other compact models, this treadmill also has the ability to go up to 10 miles per hour so you can really get your sprints in—talk about being a workhorse. It also has a 4.4-star rating and over 17,000 reviews on Amazon.

Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill

The T101 from Horizon Fitness offers Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to connect your device to stream media through its integrated speakers, while also featuring a rapid charge port. If that isn’t enough to wow you, perhaps its near-silent motor with shock absorbing three-zone cushioning for ultimate support will have you sold.

HIIT mode activated. See you in your own infomercial.

