The Best Treehouse Rentals to Finish Writing Your Memoirs

As we emerge from our winter hovel and into spring, we’re realizing that 1) we need a new carry-on that doesn’t suck, 2) we don’t have a big budget 3), we have a big thirst to be submerged in Ma Nature, relaxing in an Airbnb rental by a National Park that deserves its own music video. Is that so much to ask? We don’t think so.

When planning your spring brain break, the trick is to pick rental homes that feel like a vacation in and of themselves. Think about it; Where could you go with yourself, your lover(s), or your burgeoning cult (what’s the difference, really?) that has a vibe on its own turf? Think of the kind of hotels and B&Bs you would’ve killed to stay as a kid or teen, and run from there to find your brand of whimsy.

Did you ever own rollerblades? Try to fly on a broom, or eat bugs when you realized you couldn’t train them to roll over like your dog? If so, chances are you dreamt of staying in a treehouse. And, lucky you, the internet is filled with treehouses across the United States for every fantasy; there’s a converted lifeguard tower in California, and one with a miniature horse chilling your room in Georgia; there’s a rock face retreat in the Southwest, villain-worthy pads in the PNW; and oh, so much more.

Let’s branch out, and climb up.

The Northern California perch

Photo: Airbnb

If you’re looking for the best treehouse rentals in California (and specifically treehouse rentals in Northern California), tread no further than this A-frame cottage in Shasta County, (you guessed it) California. This home is the stuff that cottagecore dreams are made of, from the view of Shasta Lake, to the proximity to three beautiful National Parks, Lassen Volcanic, Redwood, and Crater Lake.

Shasta A-Frame Cabin With a View; sleeps up to 4, $219/night at Airbnb

The mid-century modern treehouse

Photo: Airbnb

Cosplay as Frank Lloyd Wright (we’ll bring the capes) in this mid-century modern treehouse rental in Modesto, California. Known as “The Stilt House,” this gem was designed by Ralph Morgan in 1965, and is one of many epic rental homes designed by famous architects that we love. It’s also furnished with era-appropriate decor, including an Eames lounger, a record player, and has panoramic views of the surrounding Dry Creek.

House in the Clouds Tree House; sleeps up to 8, $385/night at Airbnb

The treehouse with a private swimming hole

Photo: Airbnb

You will need a big floppy hat, a bunch of cinematic toothpicks to chew, and an acoustic guitar for your stay at this family treehouse in Palenville, New York. “[It] resides on the locally famous Fernwood property,” say the hosts, whose “family ran a restaurant [there] since the 1970s.” They no longer operate the restaurant, but damned if we don’t love a place with its own lore. There’s access to some of the best forest paths in the Catskills, Kaaterskill Falls, and your own private swimming hole.

Cozy Treehouse in Catskill Mountains; sleeps up to 3, $200/night at Airbnb

Damn, the Flintstones look good

Photo: Airbnb

You hot little Gila monster. If you’re venturing to the Southwest, one of the best ways to stay cool—at least in social clout—is by finding a canyon house that is carved into a cliff in the heart of the Granite Dells of Prescott, Arizona, overlooking its own pool, pond, and spa area—and the hiking trails are literally right outside of your door. It’s not in a tree, but it’s in a cliff surround by trees, which is… almost the same thing?

Healthy Treehouse Paradise in the Cliffs & Trees; sleeps up to 2, $159/night at Airbnb

Do you know the way to San Jose?

Photo: Airbnb

… You should, because it will lead you to this treehouse rental in San Jose, California, which has an absolutely bananas view of the city. As the host writes, “the treehouse opens to a deck nestled between three sycamore trees” that actually enter the home, which includes a “custom made stained glass window and spiral staircase.”

Treehouse, San Jose; sleeps up to 4, $371/night at Airbnb

For your Joni Mitchell cosplay

Photo: Airbnb

Growing out your bangs? Getting into natural deodorant? You’re going to need a Los Angeles county house in an iconic canyon for your freewheelin’ summer. Topanga Canyon fits the bill; it’s the famously more mud-scuffed sister of Laurel Canyon, the perfect California hideaway when you want to finish writing your love ballad to yourself. The Flying Pig Treehouse (swoon) is such a rare find not only because it pays homage to porkers, but because it’s “nestled in an old oak tree overlooking a seasonal waterfall.” There’s also an outdoor BBQ area, and the beach isn’t far.

The Flying Pig Treehouse Oasis; sleeps up to 2, $189/night at Airbnb

Stay in a historic stump house

Photo: Airbnb

The era of stump house construction is an often overlooked, weird chapter of American history. TL; DR: Back in the pioneer logging days, folks would build houses out of the stumps left behind by lumberjacks. This stump house in Trinidad, California, is cocooned by redwoods, sitka spruce, and huckleberries. There’s also an incredible outdoor shower grotto (that we really wish we could smell through our screen).

Amazing Stump House; sleeps up to 2, $300/night at Airbnb

Why, yes, that is a miniature horse in your bedroom

Photo: Airbnb

Vacationing with a kid? This Savannah, Georgia treehouse feels like it fell out of Shelley Duvall’s Faerie Tale Theatre. It’s complete with a stable that was also fashioned out of old mansions, a horse pasture, and marsh trails that are just three miles from Savannah’s historic district.

Boho Treehouse; sleeps up to 3; $141/night at Airbnb

The converted lifeguard tower

Photo: Airbnb

“If your kids are homeschooling or you’re working remotely, we’re a great choice for your vacation,” say the hosts of this converted lifeguard tower and boathouse retreat in Arroyo Grande, California. “Work in the new art shed or do your Zoom calls in the tower, and take your breaks on the playground!” It’s like a less cursed version of Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, for the whole family.

Lifeguard Tower and Boathouse Playground; sleep up to 5, $114/night at Airbnb

The lakefront Texas treehouse

Photo: Airbnb

Just under an hour from downtown Austin is this treehouse in Lakeway, Texas, with the marina right under your nose and a swimming grotto/pool area worthy of rich assholes, but reserved for no one but you and your three buds for a long weekend. There’s a “unique decagon architectural design,” say the hosts, with “vaulted ceilings, panoramic windows, wood floors throughout, [and a] wrap-around deck with incredible views.”

The Treehouse on Lake Travis; sleeps up to 4, $263/night at Airbnb

Run away with the bamboo dwelling alpacas

Photo: Airbnb

Move over, Savannah pony party. For fulfilling your Swiss Family Robinson fantasy, we also present this bamboo forest retreat in Atlanta, Georgia which is complete with alpacas and roosters. No wonder it was on Love Is Blind. It’s a feast of activity, with tons of privacy (that bamboo grove is dense, bro).

Atlanta Alpaca Treehouse in the Bamboo Forest; sleeps up to 3, $411/night at Airbnb

You’re a minimalist

You’ve done the creaky cabins and lakefront houses with sheets that smell like chain-smoking moths. They have an irreplaceable spot in your heart, but now you’re at the point where you’d like an airtight, minimalist forest retreat that speaks to your budding love of Japandi design. This posh piece of geometry is in Willow, New York (just 15 minutes from Woodstock), and has its own swimmable pond amongst the trees. What a place to get murdered in an A24 movie!

Willow Treehouse; sleeps up to 2, $382/night at Airbnb

A (fully refundable) luxury house in the trees

Photo: Plum Guide

Have you heard of Plum Guide? It’s like a slightly more aesthetic cousin of Airbnb, because every time you visit it makes your browser smell like Aesop soap, and the listings are only the best, most highly curated luxury rentals from around the world. This luxury “Tree House,” as it’s crowned, is in Egremont, Massachusetts, and ready for you to throw down for a reservation that can accommodate half a dozen of your friends. If you cancel within 30 days, you will get fully refunded (and you can get 50% refunded just a week before), which is seriously one of the best rental cancellation policies out there.

The Tree House; sleeps up to 6, $298/night at Plum Guide

The LA tree house

Photo: Plum Guide

This 1920s cottage is perched in the trees of Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, away from the sprawl of the city. As the Plum Guide listing states, “this zen treehouse sits on the edge of Topanga State Park” at the doorstep of 36 of miles of trails and canyons for you and your crew to explore. There’s a wrap-around deck, plenty of secret gardens and nooks for making out, and a wood-framed fireplace.

The Woodland Treehouse; sleeps up to 5, $681/night at Plum Guide

Happy spring, tree goblins!

