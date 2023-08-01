The Best Three-in-One Vibrators (for Satisfying All Your Horny Holes)

In this house, we believe in the hol(e)y trinity of sexual stimulation—the anus, the G-spot, and the clit—and we put our faith in the powers of multi-tasking vibrators to please them all at once. We’re living in the age of hoverboards and DoorDash, after all, so expecting vibrators that pull their weight with various functions doesn’t seem like a big ask.

That being said, not all three-in-one vibrators are alike. Some are combination G-spot, anal, and direct clitoral stimulation wands; others focus on suction based clitoral stimulation, or bless their owners with the power of remote control abilities. But all of the following three-in-one sex toys deliver a degree of multitasking that 1) saves us money from buying multiple toys, and, 2) saves us the grief of rifling through our bedside drawer for the right toy. Our KitchenAid mixer and vacuums come with various attachments—so why can’t our sex toys?

Whether you’re new to vibrators or a seasoned dildo wrangler, here are the best three-in-one vibrators for covering all of your bases.

“Use this to have toe curling, hip raising orgasms”

This three-headed vibrator from Happy Rabbit packs a dildo for G-spot orgasms/vaginal penetration, rabbit ears for clitoral stimulation, and a bunny tail of anal beads, but one of the best features of this triple threat is the flat base. One of my favorite rabbit vibrators by the (surprisingly amazing) Fifty Shades of Grey sex toy line has a flat base, and it makes the toy all the more versatile, because it means that you can use the toy while lying on your back or stomach and mount and ride it upright like a true yeehawsexual. The vibrator also has high-ratings on Babeland, including one reviewer who writes, “If you or your partner like anal stimulation at all, buy this toy. You won’t regret it […] use this to have core starting, toe curling, hip raising orgasms.”

You’re trying to cum on a budget

Aren’t we all? The next time you’re buying all your usual sundries on Amazon, consider tossing this workhorse into your cart. The three-in-one anal, vaginal, and clitoral stimulation vibrator is 27% off, costs less than a bougie brunch entrée, and has earned a 4.8-star average rating from Amazon reviewers for its powerful motor and 10 vibration settings. As one stan writes, “This lover boy is one of a kind […] I mean literally, breath taken. I skipped past the others. I’ve met my match.”

“Would be fantastic for a newbie”

Lovehoney’s Jessica Rabbit vibe is another 10 vibration settings beast, and has racked up a 4.3-star average rating from 400 reviews praising everything from the duration of its battery life to its efficacy for edging. As one fan writes, “[It’s] a great teasing vibrator before climax. Would be fantastic for a newbie. [I love] the multiple movements, [and] how good it stimulated my clit and teased my ass”; another fan writes, “My fancy bird loves it,” which we don’t understand but definitely love.

A vibrator with 360 degree rotation

If you ever had the pleasure of eating at the slowly revolving, panoramic view-endowed Seattle Space Needle restaurant, you can appreciate the acrobatic powers of this vibrator. The primary shaft of this toy can rotate a full 360 degrees for heightened G-spot stimulation, and includes both a direct contact clitoral stimulation attachment (see: the little disembodied tongue) and an anal tickler attachment. As one Amazon reviewer writes, “[It is] absolutely GLORIOUS, lol. Buttery soft, hits all the right spots, super easy to use. One of my favorite toys, for sure!!”

One wand, three detachable heads

Wand vibrators can be some of the best direct clitoral contact sex toys for beginners, because the large heads of the vibrators cover a lot of surface area. Lovehoney’s mini wand vibe is a unique three-piece vibe in that you swap out the various heads for various attachments; there’s a butterfly-shaped attachment for direct clitoral stimulation, and a curved shaft for vaginal penetration. In the words of one reviewer, “[It’s] quiet, strong, and the attachments are fun to play with. It even comes in a nice case.”

The three-headed thruster

Thrusting vibrators are sex toys that fuck you by packing even more motor power in the toy’s shaft for thrusting motions. So, in a way, this three-in-one vibrator from Pipedream is a four-in-one sex toy; it comes with all of the holey trinity goodness of vaginal, clitoral, and anal penetration, with the cherry on top of thrusting. Cop it while it’s $30 off.

A remote-controlled vibrator (for kinky partner play)

Listen, it’s 2023. If Alexa can re-order a flat of Kewpie mayonnaise for us in a pinch, then our vibrators should also be equipped with impressive tech capabilities. This rechargeable three-in-one anal, G-spot, and clitoral vibrator is an excellent solo or partner play sex toy thanks to its remote control. There’s even a “climax button” that will bring all of the 10 power levels to a maximum to help you/your partner cross the finish line.

Don’t forget the lube.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.