The Best Super Bowl TV Deals (for Watching Men in Tights in 4K)

It’s almost time to watch men in tights toss around the ol’ pigskin while we down a proverbial Thanksgiving dinner’s worth of junk food and alcohol—a.k.a. Super Bowl 2023. Do we care who wins? Not really. We’re just excited for an opportunity to devour as many boneless wings as possible in a single string.

While you’re setting up your junk food buffet and bracing for the second-hand embarrassment of watching your dad curse like a sailor at the big screen, you can also shop some massive deals on TVs worthy of hosting the big game (even if—let’s be honest—you’re just watching for halftime show and the commercials). So no one ditches you for the dive bar up the street, here are the best TV deals to cop before one of the biggest sporting events of the year goes live.

Amazon TV deals

The 55” Fire 4-Series 4K Smart TV is 23% off for streaming live TV without cable.

Sony has a full lineup of big screens for up to 36% off—sounds sexy.

Snag the 55” Omni Series 4K Smart TV for 21% off for “brilliant 4K entertainment.

The Hisense 58” ULED U6 Series QLED TV is currently 37% off, and is sure to impress your frenemies.

And, the trusty Fire TV Stick 4K is 40% off.

B&H TV deals

Apple, of course, knows how to work its way into the game with the big dogs, since its Apple TV 4K (2021) is $85 off.

Give the Fire TV Stick a run for its money with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $10 off.

The LG 77” 4K HDR Smart OLED Evo TV slays with its 4.8 star rating, over 2,000 customer reviews, and $300 savings.

There’s also this 50” LG TV for $50 off if you can’t handle the size (no shade).

Samsung TV deals

Save up to $2,300 on Neo QLED 4K TVs, which offer spectacular color brilliance.

Or, save up to $1,000 on The Frame TV, which might just bring the ole’ pig skin to life.

Save up to $500 on the Freestyle Projector if you want to be *different* from everyone else and build a portable home theater.

Cue the chicken wing eating.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.