The Best UGG Dupes for Kicking It Like It’s 2009

There was a time in my life (erm, all of Junior High through High School) when I thought the epitome of a cool outfit was pairing UGG boots with black leggings and a LOVE PINK Victoria’s Secret sweatshirt. Out in rural upstate New York, the light of fashion did not always shine brightly upon us. When I went away to college and realized nobody else was still dressing like it was the early aughts, I shipped my UGGs back home to Mom, never to be seen again.

Now, here I am wishing I was more of a hoarder because UGGs are back—and I don’t want to pay the price tag this second time around.

Fortunately, the UGGs resurgence also means that there are plenty of UGG knock-offs out in the world that are pretty damn convincing—and comfortable. Also, fortunately, I am no longer a teenage girl who confuses branding with personal identity. Gimme the fake UGGs every time, baby! I don’t care if they’re the real thing so long as they’re cozy and don’t run up my credit card bill.

So, here are the best knock-off UGG dupes to keep your toesies warm all winter long.

BEST UGG DUPES

Best UGG slipper dupes – Australian Shearling Clog Slipper

Quince has made a name for itself by selling luxury-quality cashmere, leather, and silk goods at a fraction of the cost thanks to its direct factory-to-customer business model that sheds overhead costs. So even though it’s prices are cheap enough to make you scratch your head in suspicion, you’re getting the same high-quality stuff that other brands have marked way up.

So it’s no surprise that Quince is out here making some of the very best UGG slipper dupes. The clog slipper is l00% Australian shearling lined, which gives it moisture-wicking properties that help keep your temperature regulated. Plus, they have a rugged rubber outer sole, which is a must if your slipper is going to work for you outside of lounging around the house.

Best fake UGG boots – DREAM PAIRS Women’s High-top Winter Snow Boots

Amazon is home to plenty of dupes, and it certainly didn’t forget about UGGs. If you’re looking for a dupe of the classic tall UGG boots, land your eyes on the DREAM PAIRS Women’s High-op Winter Snow Boots. While the real thing would cost you $200, these impressive fake UGGs are $67.99—and they’re often on sale for less.

They have a real sheepskin fur inner lining for warmth and comfort, plus a smooth suede exterior. The thick rubber sole is slip-resistant, which we appreciate in those slushy winter months. Like the real thing, these UGG boot dupes come in a range of colors including black, brown, chestnut, grey, and sand.

Top UGG dupe with memory foam insole – CUSHIONAIRE Women’s Hippy Genuine Suede Platform Boot

Besides trends and brand loyalty, what makes one shell out for UGGs?! The answer is their superior comfort. They’re warm. They’re pillowy soft. Your feet feel supported and cared for. However, UGG does not have a monopoly on comfort. Plenty of knock-off UGGs also deliver—like these CUSHIONAIRE Genuine Suede Platform Boots.

Not only do they look deceptively similar to UGG’s mini platform boot, but they also have an ultra-comfortable memory foam interior that treats your feet like royalty. One enthused reviewer, Jean F., writes, “I have many pairs of Ugg boots and I actually had bought a pair of UGGs in this style but returned them because they were not comfortable. I bought these in the chestnut and they were so cozy and comfy on my feet, and not to mention cute, that I ended up also getting the taupe and now the gray.”

These cheap UGG knockoffs – Universal Thread Kyrie Chunky Heel Ankle Sock Boots

If you haven’t taken a gander through the UGG collection since they were originally all the rage, you might be surprised (like me) to know that the brand has reimagined a lot of its iconic designs – making them a little less moccasin-y. One of the coolest examples is UGG’s Classic Twin Seam New Heights Boots – basically the OG UGG boot on a platform boot heel. At $190, it’s expensive. But you can head over to Target to scoop up a viable UGG knock-off version: this chunky heal from Universal Thread.

Best off-brand UGG winter boots – Bearpaw Desdemona Black

When it comes to UGGs, my favorite boots will always be from the Adirondack collection—and not just because I live a short drive from the park. The moccasin UGGs are cute and cozy, don’t get me wrong, but when winter means a windchill of negative 20 and a couple feet of snow, you frankly need something that’s waterproof and insulated so you’re better prepared to face the elements.

Adirondack UGGs can be as expensive as $400, though. That’s why I like Bearpaw snowboots: they’re even more practical than the UGGs because they clock in around $100. These boots have a snuggly wool lining, a removable comfort sheepskin footbed, and durable, waterproof construction. They get my upstate New York stamp of approval.

Favorite UGG dupe for men – Men’s Wicked Good Boots

I’ll be honest. I don’t love me a man in UGGs. Man UGGs feel like the footwear equivalent of wearing grey sweatpants out in public. However, I am aware that everyone deserves some grace in this world, and men want to be comfortable, too.

These L.L. Bean Boots are not just a good UGG dupe, but a superior option for men because, frankly, they look better. They’re shearling lined, so they’re just as cozy as UGGs, and they’re made by L.L. Bean which means you’ll be able to pass them down to your grandchildren someday.