The Best Umbrellas (for Staying Dry and Looking Cool)

Unless you’re from Seattle, there’s a solid chance you dread the rain, complain about the wind, and are slightly terrified of using an umbrella in anything above a light drizzle. Many of my friends are from the notoriously precipitous Pacific Northwest (a.k.a the only weirdos who actually enjoy the rain), and their advice is actually to not to use an umbrella (just a really excellent hooded jacket) unless it’s downright pouring. By extension, this means they don’t settle for flimsy jawns that flip inside out with the slightest gust.

While we love investing in heavy-duty, weather-ready gorpcore gear, we know that not everyone wants to be about that life (sometimes an umbrella really is all you need during inclement weather). To protect our heads (and our wardrobes), we’ve asked friends in rainy places and read countless reviews to find the best umbrellas on the market. Whether you’ve been searching for a giant umbrella that practically puts a roof over your head or the best compact umbrella that won’t crumble under the pressure of a “severe weather alert,” scroll on to find the umbrella that will best suit your needs.

The best travel umbrellas

If you’re looking for something that won’t take up a lot of space, we found incredibly sturdy compact options—perfect for stowing in a purse, gym bag or glove compartment—and extra-tiny options that are great for trips (especially if you’re only working with a carry-on).

For an incredibly reliable compact umbrella, Repel’s OG portable umbrella not only weighs less than a pound, but also goes up (and down) automatically, and can resist high winds without flipping inside out. It’s also less than a foot long, has a lifetime warranty, and costs less than $30.

If you’re prone to losing umbrellas, this one is even smaller, can resist winds up to 55 miles per hour, and is half the price. That’s probably why it’s raking in over 25,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating.

If transportability is the most important factor, we found two incredibly small umbrellas that are perfect for leaving in your suitcase at all times, small enough to fit in a pocket, and even comes with a compact carrying-case.

A clear umbrella for clumsy folks

If you find you’re particularly flustered on rainy days for fear of poking an eye out and constantly bumping into things while beneath your black umbrella, go for a clear bubble umbrella that you can pull down over your face for better protection (with less risk of bodily injury).

Inside out umbrellas (yes, they’re a thing)

The worst part of carrying an umbrella is when it’s drenched and you then have to carry it through a crowded area without getting yourself (or a stranger’s shoulder) wet. They now make inside-out umbrellas that contain their gross wet mess on the inside, so you can tuck them under your arm without resigning yourself to sopping wet pits.

With over 16,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, this compact reverse-folding umbrella gets points for how “water rolls off the outer layer so well that there’s hardly any water to deal with at all,” according to one ecstatic reviewer. On top of positive remarks, Lanbrella also offers 24/7 support and free replacements, meaning you don’t need to dip into your “rainy day fund” to buy a replacement if your umbrella goes belly up (or, rather, inside-out). One five-star reviewer commented, “the customer service that I received was unexpected and above and beyond,” so it’s safe to say for less than $25 you’re getting an incredible deal.

For the same ingenious design in a larger, stick style, Siepasa’s upside-down umbrella also has a unique C-shaped handle for easily hanging on hooks, over your arm, or by the door. Plus, the model has UV protection and a ton of graphic designs to choose from, ranging from beach scenes to Van Gogh. This puppy has a 4.7-star rating and more than 25,000 reviews that claim “the umbrella can stand abrupt gusts of wind.” According to one reviewer, “My mom loves it. Reminds her of her former home country plus it keeps her dry!”

The best golf umbrella

The G4 Free golf umbrella is the biggest, baddest, and highest-rated golf umbrella on Amazon, and comes in four colossal sizes—including 47, 54, 62, and 68 inches—so you can shield multiple friends (or foes) at once. In addition to being fully waterproof, it offers SPF 50+ protection, and is also double-vented, making it virtually windproof.

The best designer umbrellas

Wet or dry, nothing really matters if you aren’t absolutely serving, even when it comes down to your rain gear. If you don’t have a personal assistant or security detail to hold an umbrella above your head for you, the next best thing is stunting on the pleebs with a really sick umbrella.

If you want them to think you’re rich:

If you want them to think you’re a royal:

If you start to get moody, just remember that April Showers bring May flowers (and an end to seasonal depression).

