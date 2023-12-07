Hot Gift Alert: TikTok is Going Bananas For This Under-Desk Treadmill

TikTok is truly a fever dream. Scroll your #fyp, and you’ll see teens making millions just by busting a move, as well as cowboy stripper boots, egg cookers doing god’s work, viewers actually caring what randos do in their daily routine—the whole app makes you question your priorities. But, those wild ‘n’ crazy folks over at TikTok really know how to make us simp, because the algo has succeeded in capturing our full attention.

When it comes to everyday life, we no longer look to Yahoo! Answers (we miss you) for daily advice on all of our most important queries, such as, “how is babby formed?”; we look to social media, especially when it comes to fitness advice. The latest thing that actually inspires us to exert energy when we’re not hitting the road in our Hokas? This UMAY Under Desk Treadmill, which has fully taken over TikTok.

The UMAY Under Desk Treadmill allows you to rack up steps while slaving away at your computer. It’s sometimes impossible to step away for a walk to decompress, but this treadmill makes getting rid of nervous energy easy. Listening in on a meeting? Jog with the camera off—no one will know! Typing so vigorously you’re inducing carpal tunnel syndrome? Make the discomfort go away with a speed walk to burn off some steam!

TikTokers are racking up views, likes, and comments by demonstrating how simple it is to walk and work at the same time—incorporating exercise into WFH life with little effort. The TikToks show influencers strolling for miles during the workday—@hauskris calls it “a game changer for getting your steps in.” They also gush about how easy it is to maneuver through your space (it’s on wheels) and how quiet it is so it doesn’t disturb your workflow.

It has six speed options, a quiet motor for zero distractions while grinding, can operate via remote control, has shock absorption to help minimize knee and ankle pain, and is so compact it can slide under your bed. It isn’t just TikTokers that obsess over this thing; so do reviewers on Amazon. And they’re not just using it at home; some are actually hauling it to the office, because it’s so compact. “I work in a very quiet cubicle space with 15 or so others. This treadmill is super easy to use, works great, and is actually pretty quiet!,” raves one exercise-savvy reviewer.

This godly exercise gadget also saves the day when it’s storming out, late at night, or when you want to save moola on a gym membership. Some apartment buildings charge you to use the gym (sickos) and some people hate gyms (us), but having this right at your fingertips makes for a simple cardio session.

Now there’s no excuse to not get in 10,000 steps a day.

