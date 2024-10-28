The 7 Best Under Eye Patches (For Looking More Rested Than You Are)

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There is literally nothing more grating to hear than someone telling you that you look tired. Like, have you been in the world lately?! Of course I look tired. Nine times out of ten, it’s our eyes that give us away. They are the windows into our soul, and so too is the skin that lives around them.

Whether we’re working with puffiness, dark circles, or fine lines, the skin underneath our eyes goes through a lot, and needs some R&R just like us. The solution? Under eye patches. They go on like face masks, but solely for the skin underneath our eyes, targeting this delicate area with revitalizing ingredients.

We’ve rounded up some of the best under eye patches that we’ve tried ourselves, plus some reviewers’ favorites from around the web. Let’s take a look.

Also like face masks, there’s no one set formula for under eye patches. They’re all made from different ingredients, and the best under eye patches for you will depend on the individual skincare goals you’re trying to address. For instance, if it’s wrinkles and fine lines you want to target, then you’ll probably want to opt for retinol under eye patches. If you’re trying to moisturize, then you’ll want something hydrating, like Hyaluronic acid. Others are even made from gold.

It’s a lot to wade through, and I don’t recommend standing around aimlessly at your local Ulta. (We’ve all been there.) That’s why I did the research for you. Here are some of the best under eye patches for all different #goals.

Best Hydra-Gel under eye patches – Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Made with hyaluronic acid, these Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches are the ultimate go-to for moisturizing. This is because hyaluronic acid helps your skin retain moisture at high levels—the brand says “1,000 times its weight in water from moisture in the atmosphere” to be exact.

While moisturizing helps us feel and look our best, it’s not the only thing that these patches are taking care of. It’s also made with Ceramide NP, collagen, and marshmallow root extract, all of which help soften fine lines. Meanwhile, the formula also has caffeine in it, which reduces puffiness. Finally, arnica helps reduce the appearance of dark circles. (No more being accused of looking tired!)

A Nordstrom reviewer gives the 411. “I tried these for the first time last night,” she says. “They felt so good on my skin! When I woke up this morning, I DEFINITELY noticed much more hydration under my eyes! I’m excited to add this into my skincare routine and already want to order more! It’s like instant ‘under eye filler!’ I’m not one to notice any changes with my skin, so I was VERY VERY impressed!”

These best-selling under eye masks – grace & stella Under Eye Mask

So… you probably already noticed that a lot of under-eye care products are on the pricey side. However, they’re not all that way, especially if you head over to Amazon instead. This 49-piece grace & stella Under Eye Mask pack is about $30, making it more affordable. It’s also hugely popular, with a little Best Seller badge to attest to the fact that people can’t get enough of this stuff.

There are over 26,000 reviews, and they have a 4+ star rating. Made with sea moss, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and amino acids, these patches are moisturizing, while also reducing puffiness and dark circles.

One Amazon reviewer shares their routine. “The patches feel wonderful on my skin, and I love that they don’t slide down like others I’ve tried. My routine is easy and effective: I start by washing my face and letting it air dry completely. When I open the package, I set the under-eye patches aside and take the leftover serum to apply it all over my face. It’s a little trick I’ve discovered that makes the most of every drop!

Once the patches are on, I leave them for about 15 minutes. They stay perfectly in place, and during that time, I can feel them working their magic. After removing them, I gently rub the remaining serum into my skin. The results are fantastic—my eyes look brighter, the bags under my eyes have significantly reduced, and even the crow’s feet around my eyes are becoming less noticeable.”

Fastest under eye patches – Immediate Eye Revival Patches

While some skincare products are about long-term use and longevity, other products can give us that instant gratification. I know patience is a virtue, but I will be the first to admit that I don’t really have it.

That’s why these Immediate Eye Revival Patches are so darn appealing. They boast results in 10 minutes—and within 30 days, a clinical trial showed that 96% of users reported that they noticed puffiness with reduced. Like the above, these are hydrating patches made from hyaluronic acid. I also love that the serum gets absorbed really quickly, so if you’re headed out after and want to apply some makeup, you can.

Nordstrom customer S. Roberson says, “I’ve used MANY, MANY eye patches in my lifetime for puffy eyes and have never been satisfied with the results. Charlotte has changed having to live with puffy eyes forever!! I started seeing results right after the 1st use. So happy that I don’t have to go about my day with puffy, swollen looking eyes. I keep the patches in the fridge and use it every morning.”

Best retinol under eye patches – Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask

If it’s retinol you’re after, let me introduce you to Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask. The brand claims that even after one use, you can notice the smoothing and softening of under-eye wrinkles. The patches fit snugly under the eyes, and you can even switch it up and use them around the corners of your mouth if you want to target laugh lines.

Another point for these under eye patches it that not only do they reduce the look of the wrinkles that you already have, but they are formulated to be anti-wrinkle, basically helping you not get new ones.

Shopper Dannica calls them “life changing masks,” while Donna calls the “a great investment.” Another shopper says, “It’s a little ridiculous how 15 minutes after putting these puppies on my eyes, my wrinkles and my pores shrink to almost nothing. I love it.”

Best cheap under eye masks – LE GUSHE Under Eye Patches

Even more affordable than the patches from grace & stella are LE GUSHE Under Eye Patches. These babies are under $20, and are known to go on sale for less than $15. They’re also in the popular crowd, with over 13,000 reviews and a 4+ star rating. Their formula uses Hyaluronic acid, collagen, 24K gold, and snail mucin to give you that anti-aging support we all long for. They’re made from all natural ingredients, so they’re a good pick if you have sensi skin.

Amazon customer Angela says they are a great pick-me up. She writes, “I have used these a few times and they have been fine. However, the other day I hadn’t slept well and had some bags under my eyes. These little miracles suddenly were amazing! After 20 minutes, my eyes looked less sunken and tired and more natural in color with the right amount of puffiness.”

Best self-care under eye patch bundle – Dermaclara Face to Face Bundle

Whether you’re ~treating yourself~ or looking for a self-care gift for your skin-care obsessed friend, the Dermaclara Face to Face Bundle is a super luxe kit that pairs under-eye care with treatments for the rest of your face. In the bundle, you’ll find Includes four eyes and mouth occlusion patches, one forehead patch, one patch prep, and one peptide infused lip serum.

“Our patches firm, plump and erase wrinkles & stretch marks,” says the brand. The best part? “Each patch is reusable, 15 – 30 times with proper care.” I’m here for it.

:I have been loving my Dermaclara Face to Face bundle,” writes Karla. “I opted for this bundle so that I was able to try multiple different facial patch sizes and the lip serum was a great bonus. I am only a few days into using them but so far so good. Would definitely recommend to a friend!”

This MADE SAFE certified under eye patch brand – True Botanicals Chebula Multi-Corrective Eye Patches

Healthy skin isn’t just about how young we look: it’s also about the ingredients we use in our beauty products. True Botanicals was founded by Hillary Peterson after she received a cancer diagnosis. Diving into health and wellness, she realized toxins pervaded so many products, and set out to make a line that would change that. True Botanicals Chebula Multi-Corrective Eye Patches are MADE SAFE® certified, which means they meet the most comprehensive safety and sustainability standards.

Also important: they produce results. The brand says, “This luxurious, easy-to-use undereye treatment is clinically proven to fight five signs of aging around the delicate eye area in just 15 minutes.”

One Nordstrom customer says, “I am completely obsessed with these eye patches, they make my under eyes so bright and glowy! No other eye patches have had this kind of instant effect on my skin.” Another writes, “These babies are the BOMB! 10 min and my under eye was bright, plump, [and] moisturized beyond expectations.”

I dare anyone to call you tired ever again.