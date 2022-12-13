Last-Minute Gift Idea: A Classic Goofy (or Very Chic) Mug

Call me a hoarder, but some of my most prized possessions are the beloved mugs I drink life-giving bean water out of every morning. Obviously, my favorites are the most unique coffee mugs that I’ve procured over the years, like the intentionally wonky “I got smashed in…” mug that I found at a thrift store in the Hamptons; the Ellis Island mug I got visiting with my grandparents while tracing our family’s name along the wall; and the mugs from absolutely every incredible diner and coffee shop I’ve ever visited (Katz’s, Canter’s, Cafe Du Monde—you get the picture).

This year, the best birthday gift I received was a custom mug, emblazoned with my own face trying to shove a massive Art’s Deli pastrami sandwich into my pie hole. It came as a total surprise and I laugh every time I use it, which is why personalized mugs—or funny coffee mugs of any ilk—make the absolute best gifts. They’re affordable, can be cheeky, heartfelt, or really gorgeous, and the receiver is going to think about you every single time they use it. Need I say more?

The best personalized coffee mugs

If you draw the name of a person you don’t know intimately for Secret Santa, you can still get them a gift that feels personal and special. A really pretty mug with their initials or zodiac sign feels like you put some thought into the gift, without forcing you to scour their Facebook for eight hours to discover they were on their high school’s fencing team (buying them rubber tips for their training saber is only going to come across as confusing at best, or creepy at worst).

That doesn’t mean that personalized mugs are only for coworkers or little-known friends; if you’re looking for a really great stocking stuffer or a gift for the entire fam, Shutterfly allows you to customize mugs with personal photos and text (perhaps an archived pic from when they shit their pants on Haunted Mansion or went through a Steampunk phase).

The best funny coffee mugs

Rather than gifting a fart bomb or something else that might tear a hole in the delicate fabric holding together the entire facade of a “happy family holiday,” a joke mug is a pretty safe bet—we don’t want Mom in tears before noon this year.

The best chic coffee mugs

How do you buy a gift for your rich aunt when you’re broke AF? Get them something effortlessly aesthetic and cool, that they will praise you for “always knowing what’s hip.” Food52 has an awesome collection of limited-edition mugs handmade by 52 different ceramicists, including this wobbly boy, handmade out of orange clay by Seattle-based artist Nhi Vo.

We’re obsessed with HAY’s 70s-style borosilicate mug set in a variety of funky color combos that make a really luxurious gift for under $50.

Just like Carly Simon, we also “had some dreams they were clouds in my coffee” and North Carolina ceramics brand Haand delivered. These stunning hand-made mugs take us to caffenation heaven.

The best heated coffee mugs

For the person who is always on the go, or takes a few hours to finish their morning cup of joe, they need a mug that will deliver hot, steamy coffee no matter what. For those who like to keep the coffee flowing at home there’s Ember—the app-controlled heated mug of the future that will keep a drink hot (we’re talking that perfect temp between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit) for an hour and a half. For those who need joe on-the-go there’s the eternally reliable YETI rambler, with insulation technology that keeps beverages warm until the last sip.

Now go get yourself some HoCho—you deserve it.

