69 Father’s Day Gifts for Your Weird, Special Dad

Heya, junior! And, no, don’t hop in the Gremlin. We’re not going fishing today (next year, OK?). Instead, we’re throwing out lines for your daddy’s favorite things—and we mean your exact dad—and reeling in sausage grinders, toilet timers, Carhartt gear, and all the other stuff that the old man (or unconventional father figure) would enjoy this Father’s Day.

You might not have been a football star, but Dad doesn’t care—he loves you, anyway. (We hope.) That’s why you should a) call, and b) shower him in novelty shirts, beer mugs, grilling gear, and much, much more.

We’ve got gifts for the hypebeast dad, the Virgo dad, the prankster dad, the traveling dad, the WFH dad, the boomer dad, the stoner dad, the camping dad, and—of course—the hungry dad (who is just starting to self-identify as a “foodie”; bless his dorky, outdated heart). Because no matter how much he may have embarrassed you at little league, prom, and every family event, he’s your dad.

Gifts for the Goofball Dad

Who needs friends when you have Socki, Winston, Dewey, and Hosen? Plus, this four-pack of limited-edition socks come with a charming comic, which will bring back memories of Dad’s youth, or something.

Sometimes, Dad wants to hit the Cha Cha Slide (and hit it HARD) at the cousin’s wedding, but Mom (and literally everyone else) says he has to put the double-fisted Heinekens down first. Here’s the solution: a waterproof, adult tuxedo bib.

For a gift that says, “You reeled me in with the D” to the father of your children… the ideal fishing joke x dad joke, but make it horny.

As seen on Shark Tank, the Toilet Timer was pitched with the concept of “no more 40-minute bathroom breaks.”

GET OUT OF THE WATER! (The bratwursts are ready.)

Take him back to the days of the 5-inch inseam (which are BACK, dude) with a vintage Magnum, P.I. trucker hat.

Can you pasta sauce, per favore? We’re obsessed with Tombolo’s instantly iconic cabana shirts, and the vongole one just might be our fave.

So he can rep his favorite person, or share how he sees himself. No rules.

Gifts for the Decadent Daddy

An annotated compilation of jazzy records from the 1940s-90s, for cool cat pops.

This USB-rechargeable lighter will look very chic floating around the house, unlike that crusty Bic (which, no shade, we love you, too).

Once you bidet, you never turn away. This mega-popular Tushy Classic model is super easy to install, too.

For Daddy’s beer, coffee, or anything else he instantly wants ice cold, this Hyperchiller instant beverage cooler operates like Mr. Freeze in Batman & Robin.

Replica’s deliciously smoky, unisex Jazz Club cologne has notes of tobacco leaf, rum, and pink pepper. It’s like they bottled Dark Passage.

This chic knit polo is perfect for Golf Course Dad, Vacation Dad, or, our personal favorite, Dad Eating a Wedge Salad at the Steakhouse.

The Art of Sport is Dad’s gateway to skincare. This brand is one of the best ways to get him excited about looking at what ingredients are in his body washes and personal care products (in this case, cool eucalyptus and citrus).

The gift of pounding a high-CBD massage oil into one’s weary thighs with a Theragun is something everyone deserves to do at least once in their life.

Ah yes, THE MIRROR. You’ve seen the Instagram ad. Now it’s time to get this black-magic-tech, “nearly invisible” home workout mirror for your Instagram dad.

His skin will feel like Cool Whip when swaddled in Parachute’s cotton summer robe.

If anyone has lived as much life as Dad, it’s the Fisher Space Pen. It went to space, dude.

Help him feel a little jazzier in his WFH station with a mug that comes with its very own heater.

The Best Outdoors Gifts for Dad

Swamp daddy doesn’t swat. He zaps—with this tennis racket zapper for Agassi-inspired mosquito destruction.

Dad needs a keister throne, and a timeless Adirondack chair with definitely suffice.

This fishing hat is bass master on top, Fieri vibes on the flip.

For your gentle green giant, may we present: weed Crocs.

The Carhartt chore coat he’ll want to be buried in, in the brand’s signature shade of deli mustard brown.

What do dads love? Tool chests. Grab this four-drawer guy, and Dad can finally organize the garage. Your home will know peace.

The boys down at the legion are gonna lose it when they see Dad’s new ice.

FYI: not a coffin. Just a sick tent for the dad who likes his tents to make him look trim. Plus, he can make jokes about how “in-tents” he is for the rest of his days.

You might have to poop into a bucket while camping, but you don’t have to do it in the dark. Shed some light on the situation with this BioLite solar set that transforms any structure into an off-grid home.

Let Dad indulge his darkest caffeinated desires and fill up this 10-ounce, shatterproof YETI mug over and over.

This Solo Stove is the coolest fire pit on the internet, mainly because it’s a) sleek, and b) smokeless. That means Dad won’t get smoke in his face while he shows you how to properly roast a weenie.

You ever watch those oddly satisfying pressure washer videos? Better than sex. Blasting the dust off the awning will feel oh-so-gratifying.

How else is he going to get all up in the neighbor’s business? A 20,000 lumens headlamp will take his backyard snooping to the next level.

Did you guys know that you can perch a tent directly on top of your car, away from all the snakes and bugs and the cold, hard, ground? Why would you camp any other way??

REI’s Trailsmith Pack can be stuffed with as many trail mix bars, Powerade bottles, and rusty compasses as Daddy can carry.

These sport binocs were designed for birders, sports fans, and UFO spotters. AKA, pops.

Gifts for the Nerdy Dad

VICE staffer Jamie Steidle said this is the best version of the classic sci-fi book The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and we believe. We always want to believe.

Oh, just a LEGO version of the Millennium Falcon that comes in 1,353 pieces. Bye <3.

This tasty salad puzzle looks like a certified salad Dad Lunch™.

Take him back to 1978 with an Atari—pre-loaded with 100 games.

Consider this retro arcade console a gift for both of you.

This gaming chair has all dream doodads: lumbar support, a massage design, and a slipper swivel. But look out, it will ruin all other chairs for him.

The Best Father’s Day Food Gifts

“Sleeping through my fingers all the time, these did not.”—ABBA. If you’re gonna be drinking mediocre red wine on the patio with your pops, go with shatterproof glasses.

Is your dad using blunt-ass knives he got as a wedding gift in 1989? Give him a slick upgrade with this set from Material, which even includes a cutting board.

Black Owned Everything is a Black-owned business selected as part of Black+, an initiative by VICE Media Group and The National Urban League to support Black Entrepreneurs with free marketing and mentorship opportunities.

Just add salmon—this Summer Grilling Capsule kit will take care of the rest, with lemony olive oil, coarse heirloom sea salt, and cedar planks.

Umamicart’s summer grill kit includes all of the marinated, cubed meats your pops could ever want. New Balances not included [tousles hair].

Give a dad a beer, you’re a good offspring for a few minutes. Teach a dad to beer, you’re the best offspring forever. (Disclaimer: If you give Dad one of these homebrewing starter kits, he may start spending inordinate amounts of time on r/Homebrewing.)

“Daddio of the Patio.” He’s gonna lose his shit when you give him this apron.

Dealing with a meat freak? Rastelli’s is considered the big hog when it come to top-choice meats—like this savory hot Italian sausage.

Best known for the ridiculously viral Always Pan, Our Place now makes pro-grade knives, and this do-it-all pick will tackle everything your dad could ever wanna cook (or outsource to another family member).

Is your dad a 90s sitcom kinda guy? Bean Box’s recently released Seinfeld-themed coffee set features four different flavors for each main character of the classic boingy-bass-themed show.

This slow-masticating and surprisingly quiet juicer is an editor fave at Rec Room, and you’ll reap the benefits when you can make fresh celery juice the morning after crashing with Mom and Dad.

Believe it or not, dads dig grilling! Who knew? (Everyone, obviously.) Traeger is the name of the game when it comes to smoking, searing, and serving up delicious meats and veggies, and this wood pellet grill is the (very safe) bomb.

This 5-in-1 meat grinder/sausage stuffer baby can load over three pounds of meat, and has all kinds of blades and attachments for all your sausage, patty, and meatball needs.

Seal up Dad’s catch of the day in an airtight, French-made cast iron fish pan. We can practically hear the salmon skin crackling.

For the dad who loves his morning cuppa but also tends to spiral. Jibby’s cold brew combines the best of both worlds: caffeine and CBD.

For Any and All Daddies

Wanna learn how to make an indie flick, straight from Spike Lee? This Masterclass is like having the most interesting filmside chat buddy, ever.

APL shoes are perfect for the runner dad in your life and his shapely calves.

Don’t worry dad, you can still fill this with Folger’s. Come to think of it, this duck mug is perfect for the Folger’s vibe.

Bravo Sierra makes award-winning, aluminum-free natural deo that smells woodsy and daddy-cool. This discovery set includes that a triple punch of deo, body wash, and facial moisturizer for all of Papa’s morning self-care moments.

Drape this heated shiatsu massage scarfy thing (that feels like a million well-placed elbows) over dad’s shoulders and let the deep kneading soothe his tired, workin’-man muscles.

Sunflowers are the mayonnaise of the plant world: Good with everything!!! Nary a dad can hate on something so pretty.

Just like Dad used to smoke ‘em. Dad Grass’s CBD-heavy hemp “grass” gives a mellow, buttery sensation. (We had our guy Adam Rothbarth try it.)

Though he wishes it felt like coarse sandpaper, Dad’s skin needs a little love from time to time to prevent him going full-fisherman. That’s where Aesop’s amazing-smelling body wash comes in; it won’t dry out his human suit, and it has a luxe feel that’s way above and beyond the crappy bar soap he’s been using since he was in high school.

Caddy Daddy needs two things: A bar cart, and this handy, top-rated car wash organizer. No more going to-and-fro on scrubbing day, and there’s nothing Dad loves more than sudsing up the Camry in the driveway.

This Beyerdynamic over-the ear studio-quality pair is some of the internet’s favorite headphones, and they’re crazy on sale.

One of the best turntable and speaker deals out there: this Audio-Technica number with Bluetooth. (And, there is a record player for every budget.)

Fight gingivitis while helping Dad fit in with The Kids These Days. Or hey, buy now and save for a Supreme stocking stuffer.

We love you, Dada. We hope these unique Father’s Day gifts make up for not becoming a professional baseball player.

