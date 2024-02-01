The Best Places to Buy Fancy Chocolate Online (for V-Day or Whenever)

Hello lovers, friends-with-benefits, throuples, and BFFs—Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and while just the mention of the V-word might give you sweaty palms and an eye twitch, it doesn’t have to. It’s not even a real holiday. (I mean if you think about it are any holidays real? Is life even real or are we living in the matrix?) What I’m getting at is that there’s no reason to put so much pressure on this Hallmark holiday, because you can’t go wrong by gifting whoever is on your V-Day list (be it mom or sugar-baby), the eternally classic Valentine’s Day gift: chocolates.

To be clear, we’re not talking about some lame Rssell Stver tin you buy from Walgreens on the way home— we’re talking high-quality chocolate with unique ingredients, or served up as a limited-edition collaboration. However your beloved likes to eat sweets, don’t dawdle: If you’re like me, and don’t do it now, you’ll forget until February 13 and you’ll find your “palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy.” With plenty of time to spare before V-Day, let’s get down to the sweet science.

Compartés

We absolutely FROTH over Compartés’ glamorous chocolate. It’s not just that the geniuses at the Los Angeles-based chocolatier mix-up out-of-the-box flavor combinations like Cereal Bowl and Campfire S’mores, but overall, that every single box and bar is a work of art. They’re almost so pretty you won’t want to open them, but once you do, it will be hard to refrain from fressing on the entire assortment in one day. Compartés has an impressive array of Valentine’s-specific gifts in every price range and even has gluten-free options. If you’re looking to go big, the Chocolate Heart gift bundle hits all the marks. Buying candy for a vegan, or someone who simply leans dairy-free? No need to go down to your local plant-based diner to get some baked goods like usual—Compartés has a top-notch vegan truffle box.

For a more adult gift set, try the recently released bundle with Woodford Reserve, which comes with a bottle of incredible double-oaked bourbon and four chocolates specifically chosen for pairing well with this iconic whiskey, including salted caramel and maple pecan.

Enzo’s Table

Let’s say your giftee doesn’t have a crazy sweet tooth—they’re much more of a sweet ‘n’ salty person, and would pick dark chocolate over a sundae any day. Enzo’s is the absolute best source for bulk snacks like dark-chocolate-covered walnuts and chocolate toffee almonds in one-pound bulk bags.

Godiva

You can’t go wrong with fine Belgian chocolate, and the legendary Godiva is a classic. A giant plush heart or a selection of arguably the best chocolate-covered strawberries in the world is sure to get a positive reaction—it’s hard to miss with such a household name.

If you see V-Day as your one shot, your one opportunity to turn on the moves and finally see if your partner/spouse/roommate is down for that massage chair/boat/weird sex thing you’ve been wanting, you may as well pull out all the stops and get this massive, 105-piece box.

Harry & David

Everyone’s favorite foodie catalog, (Gen Z: a catalog is a pre-internet shopping magazine) Harry & David, goes even harder now that it has the world wide web at its disposal. Chocolate hearts filled with candy, that you smash with a mallet to reveal? Got it. A gift box that comes with the brand’s legendary pears as well as some cookies, chocolate-covered cherries, and chocolate truffles? Boy oh boy, does Harry & David have pears on deck. Wrapped in shiny red foil for when you really want to say I love you—nothing says “you’re the one” like fancy fruit.

Milk Bar

I don’t think anyone needs convincing that Momofuku Milk Bar’s red velvet cheesecake and truffles are a slammin’ Valentine’s gift. These highly addicting, limited-edition deserts arrived just in time for Cupid’s arrow to strike, but don’t hesitate…we wouldn’t be surprised if these sold out before the big day.

M&Ms

You can’t get more personal than candy with your loved one’s face on it. Incredibly sweet, or seriously creepy? Only you can decide. M&Ms—the candy that melts in your heart, not in your hands (awww).

Mouth

Ooh baby, Mouth is another excellent one-stop shop for chocolatey gifts you’d normally have to scour a bunch of different specialty stores for. Of course, there’s tons of impressive bundles and gift sets to choose from, but if you really know your sweetie, choose a few of their favorites à la cart—might we suggest bacon peanut butter cups or a saffron milk chocolate bar for your lovely gourmand?

See’s Candy

Speaking on behalf of all Californians, nothing compares to a box of See’s Candies because there are truly no bad options. You might pick through that drugstore chocolate heart for your select faves, but in a See’s assortment, you can’t go wrong, whether you end up with a chewy, nut-speckled nougat or a milk-chocolate-enrobed bite of creamy brown sugar filling. See’s website even has sections dedicated to whom you might be shopping for—a sweetheart, your pals, or family. Regardless of who you’re blessing with a sweet treat, everything comes perfectly wrapped in seasonal packaging.

Simply Chocolate

Want (or need, because you f’d up over the holidays) to go big this year? The old flowers and candy one-two punch never fails, and since Simply Chocolate is a part of the 1-800-Flowers universe, it couldn’t be easier to make a grand gesture. Not to mention, Simply Chocolates has a ton of gourmet chocolatiers to choose from, including Max Brenner, Jacques Torres, and Ethel M just to name a few, on top of even more Valentine’s-specific items. If you plan on staying in, a luxe fondue kit sounds like the perfect end to a cozy evening.

Spring & Mulberry

For chocolate that’s as pretty as it is delectable—look no further than Spring & Mulberry. Boy, just the sound of that glitzy NoLita intersection makes us feel rich, and so will this chocolate. The brand collaborated with Atelier Saucier on a “Date Night collection” complete with four gorgeous linen dessert napkins and two date-sweetened (and naturally gluten-free!) chocolate bars in two flavors: mixed berry, and a blend of mango, urfa chile, and black lime. Either way, both should be perfect for V-Day. Sweet. Or, just go for a big, ol’ seven-bar collection full of classics like pecan date, mango chile, and coffee bean banana (we’ve tried a lot of these, and they totally rule).

Vosges

Oh, Vosges and your delightfully whimsical aura—everything from your wildly aesthetic packaging to pop-art-centric truffles and atypical flavor combinations makes us yearn for you no matter the time of year. Go hard with the Grande Gift Tower, which includes toffee, truffles, and caramels (aka a metric ton of insanely good chocolate).

And… Amazon

Our resident food writer Adam Rothbarth is obsessed with these two delicacies that are both available on Amazon—Frango Chocolates and La Higuera chocolate fig bonbons. Frango mints are legendary. They premiered over 100 years ago, eventually becoming synonymous with Marshall Field (a “department store,” for all you freaks who have only ever shopped online); now, they’re found at Macy’s. Frango is one of the GOAT chocolate treats—it’s the perfect truffle texture, and has the ideal mint notes. Luscious chocolate abounds. Any day of the year, it’s to be enjoyed as a luxurious after-dinner mint (or anytime, TBH) that will help you transition from eating to whatever special activities you have planned for later.

The Rabitos Royale chocolate-stuffed figs are a totally unique treat—creamy truffle is wrapped in a cozy, gooey fig, which is then covered in hard chocolate. It’s a really wild bite that almost has the texture of one of those chocolate-covered marshmallow rabbits from Easter. Open a box of these bad boys near the fire with Getz/Gilberto playing and you’ve got a truly horny night on deck.

Or, if you’re trying to get nostalgic and channel 1990s mall-core candy, you cannot go wrong with See’s—it’s always great. Not sure whether you’re a Soft Centers type or a Nuts & Chews devotee? You can’t go wrong with a standard assortment. All hail the Scotchmallow.

Get ready to go full Augustus Gloop-lifestyle this V-Day.

