The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $100

We know, we know: “Valentine’s Day was invented by Hallmark to sell cards!!” But this year, take a breath, log off Twitter X, and accept the fact that Valentine’s Day is happening whether you like it or not—so you might as well embrace it. Now, if you’re griping because it feels like you just spent your entire life savings on gifts for the holidays, and now it seems like you’ve got to drop another rent check on a gift for your SO on a made-up holiday, chill! There are plenty of Valentine’s Day presents to be found for under a Benjamin that are… thoughtful! Cute! Sexy! Significantly more romantic than the 1998 motion picture You’ve Got Mail!!

The key to a great Valentine’s Day gift idea is that it’s gotta be something that shows you care; something that shows you tried; something that shows you’ve been paying attention as your special someone talks you through the finer points of this season of Love Island. You need a gift that says, “I love you even with that, um, adventurous new haircut,” and “Yes, dear, I don’t think homebrewing is nerdy at all, and I fully support you putting a five-cubic-foot chest freezer in the middle of our railroad apartment.” And, while a gift like that may seem like a tall order, we’ve got a lil’ secret for you. You can get a perfect V-Day gift for under $100, no matter what kind of boo is the lucky recipient, or whether you’ve been dating them for two hours or two decades.

From unique bouquets of flowers (and Garfields) to puffy slippers, indoor s’mores kits, and acupuncture mats, these awesome and affordable Valentine’s Day presents for men, women, and everyone else are just what the love doctor ordered.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for her

An exotic vacation for her mouth

There’s a generic box of cheap milk chocolate that you clearly picked up at CVS the day of—which, uh, thought that counts?—and then there’s Vosges, which makes some of the best Valentine’s Day chocolates in the game, including this assortment of truffles with names such as “Lemon Chiffon,” “Thai Iced Tea,” and “Mai Tai.”

You met at a Hot Topic

When it comes to displays of affection between you and your forever-crush, your love deserves represented by something a little… edgy. There are some great sales popping off at SSENSE right now, including this goblincore ring from Harlot Hands and a triple heart necklace Marland Backus. Both are way better than some generic from Pandora.

Lean into the holiday

Don’t be a Valentine’s Day Grinch: Buy your SO flowers and enjoy the company of your loved one(s). Urban Stems is one of our favorite online flower shops, and The Soft Launch is a beautiful, understated arrangement of pale roses, solomio, eucalyptus, and more romantic stems.

… Or maybe your girl is less of a traditional bouquet person, and more of a bootleg Kirby babe?

She’s an acupuncture nerd

One of our writers has an acupressure mat (Shakti Mat heaux, rise up), and won’t stop talking about how it makes her feel more alive in the mornings, evenings, and whenever she needs to feel the all-over tingles from its stimulating prongs. Just recline on the mat (she started out with five minutes and worked her way up to twenty) and enjoy the ascent .

Yes, she really does want an electric blanket

They aren’t just something for your aunt who collects the syrups from IHOP to keep in her basement (we love her; can you tell her we called?). They’re also a great V-Day gift for your lovable, discerning, Always Cold Person who wants to come home, plug in, and tune out on the couch with a blanket that feels like a cashmere-wrapped sun. One of our editors tested a Sunbeam Electric Blanket, and said the brand’s electric sherpa throws are one of her winter staples because “they’re affordable, they turn off automatically so you don’t have to worry about burning down your apartment, and they make your winter wind-down routine so much more relaxing.”

For the crystal queens who always know your horoscope…

Alright, so not all of us understand why we’re supposed to be charging certain stones under the full moon or whatever—but one thing we can all agree on (whether your shopping for a specific zodiac sign or not) is that it feels really nice to put cold, smooth stuff on your face, which is where this vibey rose quartz mask comes in. It makes no promises about your future or the whims of the planets, but it can help to reduce puffiness, minimize dark circles, alleviate headaches, and make you feel good after a night of heavy drinking. Plus, it’ll last way longer than cucumber slices.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for him

Give your SO a breather

When it comes to giving men undies, VICE writer Adam Rothbarth says these Lululemon (yes, Lululemon) trunks don’t mess around, and gave them a glowing review. As Rothbarth writes, “They’re made with modal fabric, and are sweat-wicking and breathable. When I finally tried them on, it was like slipping into satin sheets that you can stay in all day.”

Puffer slippers

What, did you expect us to let your boo walk to the corner store in regular shoes? Who’s got time for laces? It’s cold outside, and they deserve a veritable puffer jacket for those sweet piggy toes. These house slippers from The North Face have a 4.7-star average rating on Amazon, and with one reviewer writing that they’re “warm, pretty grippy, with a soft but very well-built feel” and don’t “create a sweat chamber” for your feet.

Happy beard, happy bro

Khiel’s makes some of the best entry-level skincare products for men, because its products have subtle fragrances and are super easy to use. This four-piece grooming kit includes the brand’s popular Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash, Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream, Ultimate Razor & Bump Relief, and Facial Fuel–Energizing Moisture Treatment to keep his face looking as fresh as the first day y’all met in line at Trader Joes’.

Wrap a bolo tie around this beef jerky bouquet

Don’t sleep on bolo ties, my brother in Christ. They’re an easy way to make everything from your weekend ‘fit to a non-traditional wedding ensemble less boring. This personalized bolo is a bestseller on Amazon with a 4.6-star average rating from over 1,300 reviewers, and at under $15, you’ll be able to afford pairing it with this beef jerky bouquet.

A fresh flannel

Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to give your man a gift that is also a hint, such as, you need a new flannel button-up to live in this winter. The North Face is having a big 30% off sale right now on seasonal jawns, and Amazon is also home to an affordable flannel top that comes in a over a dozen patterns.

The best gifts the partner who loves their pet more than they love you (which is fine)

Baby, it’s cold outside

Look, there’s a reason why dogs are man/woman/person’s best friend; they love unconditionally, they’re fiercely loyal, and they don’t talk. We get it, and we know there’s no better way to a person’s heart than through incessantly complimenting their pet—which is why a custom sweatshirt emblazoned with an embroidered image of their furry homie is always an A+ gift choice.

They’re Fluffy’s biggest fan

You can also help your partner pay their respects to Fido with this vintage-inspired T-shirt, which is an especially big hit amongst Etsy shoppers for V-Day. As one reviewer writes, “The seller was quick to get my proof done. She was friendly and helpful and the item shipped fast. I’m very excited to gift this to my boyfriend as a funny Valentine’s Day gift!”

A nameplate necklace of their pet’s name

Nameplate necklaces are a classic fail-proof gift when it comes to V-Day jewelry, and Mint & Lily is having a BOGO sale right now on tons of personalized pieces. Bonus points to this cursive bling for coming with its own crown.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for the food-obsessed SO

A super-sharp chef’s knife

If there’s one thing every home cook needs, it’s a super-sharp, all-purpose knife for making easy, precise cuts, slices, and chops. VICE editors love Misen‘s minimalist-cool, always-precise chef’s knife, and there’s something both practical and slightly psychosexual-hot about giving your partner a knife as a gift.

Shower them with miniature ice cream cones

There is zero margin of error with this gift idea, unless you’re giftee can’t/won’t consume dairy (sad), because these American Girl Doll-sized ice cream cones are pure serotonin. Oh, and they’re specially made for Williams Sonoma by an East Coast confectioner with fresh cream, Belgian chocolate, Colombian coffee, and Madagascar Bourbon vanilla.

Pour it up

Le Creuset cookware is a flex, no doubt about it. There really is no better heritage French cookware brand when it comes to mastering the art of colorful enamel Dutch ovens and cocottes. Of course, those items can sometimes cost a dece chunk of our rent, but the Le Creuset stoneware French press is just under a hundo and perfectly festive for V-Day. Slap a big red bow on it, and you’re set.

The s’mores the merrier

Every crew has one: The gorpcore couple that eventually wants to move out of NYC, tend to chickens upstate, and start making ceramic blob mugs. If you’re one-half of such an outdoorsy duo, your beloved will go wild for this miniature s’mores kit.

The best unique Valentine’s Day gifts for your little freak

This shrimp cocktail glass and dildo duo (specifically)

This gorgeous shrimp-core glass comes to us from Maison Balzac, and gifting your SO one of the crustacean-encrusted coupes is the perfect excuse to a) guzzle down more Champagne and b) shrimp cocktails. The fact that it matches one of our editor’s favorite textured tentacle dildos is more than mere serendipity. It’s a V-Day blessing.

For your heart-shaped box, as it were

Turn V-Day to A-Day with this ass-happy pleasure kit, aptly called “Booty Nights.” It comes from Unbound Babes, one of our favorite new sex toy slingers, and contains Shimmy, a medium-size vibrating butt plug that allows for hands-free anal stimulation; Gem, a sleek, curved, dual-ended glass dildo that one of our editors swears by; and Jelly, a lovely water-based lube perfect for use with most toys or condoms. Enjoy, lovebirds.

Ah, a Garfield Bouquet

Step aside, bootleg Kirby. You’ve made it this far down the list, dear reader, and perhaps nothing has quite spoken to the unique personality of the object of your affection as this bouquet of plush, bootleg Garfields. It speaks everything you need to say, in a language of love in which not all are fluent—but for the right freaky person, it’s gonna hit the nail on the head. You’re welcome.

Happy V-Day, folks. Y’all deserve it.

