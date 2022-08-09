Vibrating Underwear Is a Great Way for Horny, Lazy People to Get Off

What is it about going hands-free that feels so gratifying? Whether we’re dictating to our Alexas or “smart” light bulbs by voice command, remote control, or iPhone apps, there’s just something about bossing around electronics that gets people’s blood pumping—especially with sex toys.

There are so many ways to go on auto-pilot with our vibrators. Some vaginal canals can have an arcade-claw grip on dildos; the right cock ring can help increase the duration of many a boner; and humping and grinding vibrators allow you to ride them to climax like a rodeo star—but, out of all these kingly methods, one of our favorite ways to let the toy do the work is to slip into a pair of vibrating underwear. Not in a Young Frankenstein-way (although, Gene Wilder—would smash), but more in a “I’m-edging-myself-while-doing-the-dishes” way. You can DIY your own vibrating panties with a pair of Calvins and a bullet vibrator, or you can smash the order button on a underwear-vibrator-combo from a sexual wellness site. Whatever path you choose, you’ll be opened up to new, spicy methods of solo- and partner-play fun.

Whether you want to dom your partner from afar with a remote-controlled panty vibrator, or bring yourself to orgasm while playing with your Atari, here are some of the best ways to get in (and blast off) on vibrating undies.

The Ascend 3

Luxury sexual wellness retailer JimmyJane did not come to play (unless your clitoris is in question) with its vibrating panty package, which includes the Ascend 3 vibrator and a cheeky lace panty. Just slide the Ascend into the undies’ pocket (which is right where the typical panty liner would be), pass your partner the remote, and start exploring its three quiet but powerful settings.

The Panty Teaser

“Bought this for my adventurous mate,” one Amazon reviewer writes about the CalExotics Panty Teaser. “[We] used it on a six-hour drive [and] she did not ask, ‘Are we there yet?’ one time.” The vibrator has a set of wings on its side (a bit like an airplane) that will lock into place over your underwear, leaving you ready to maneuver its 12 vibrational speeds.

The NEX|1

The name for this toy feels overly complicated in an Ex Machina way, but then again, OhMiBod’s panty vibrator is really putting in some high-tech work. In the word’s of OhMiBod, “the remote app allows you or a partner to control the vibe over any distance, [and] you can bring your sexting game to a new level with in-app chat and photo sending, all the while having the vibe’s controls at your fingertips.” In addition to coming equipped with a lacy, electric blue thong, the toy’s app also allows the person in control to create custom vibration patterns, and for the vibe to log their favorite spank seshes into the app’s “Oh!Dometer” section.

The Moxie

If retractactable wings aren’t your jam, you should probably not watch Transformers and definitely opt for We-Vibe’s Moxie vibrator. The app-controlled toy prides itself on its powerful but quiet engine, and ability to secure itself to any pair of underwear with its magnetic clip.

The Angel

Now this—this will row your boat. The concaves and bulges of this panty vibrator make it a pro at targeting the many pleasurable zones of your nethers, and in the words of one Amazon reviewer, “It’s pretty quiet for a vibe, with many different fun settings! Helped me release my inner goddess for sure.”

The Tiani Duo

Ah, LELO. Not only is the luxury Swedish sex toy retailer having a 40% off summer sale right now, but it’s slinging a remote-controlled sex toy that could double as a wearable vibrator during sex with a penis-owning parnter, or be used solo/with a partner if worn with underwear. The Tiani Duo also has two motors working in tandem, so you know you’re getting all the attention you deserve.

Have fun, and don’t forget to take out your vibes before laundry day.

