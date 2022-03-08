Our Favorite Vibrators for Making Women Cum on International Women’s Day

Howdy, and happy International Women’s Day! Hopefully you’ve made it this far into the day without having to explain to the boys in your life why there isn’t an “International Men’s Day,” but if you haven’t, we’re sorry. There are so many ways to celebrate women today and every day: You can tell them you love and support them (do this), Venmo them a few hundred bucks (definitely do this), and actually find that cream made out of diamonds from Arrested Development (if you do this, please let us know).

If you’re not sure how to begin, let us give you a hand. (Or rather, let us help you give the oh-so-deserving lady in your life a hand.) That’s right—this International Women’s Day, one of the best things you can do for a woman you know is make her cum (even if, or especially if, that woman is you!). So we put together a list of some of our favorite best-selling vibrators, clit-suckers, and dual-purpose sex toys for you to give to yourself, your partner, or any women in your world, really. From cult-favorite air-pulse toys and artsy glass dildos to smart vibrators and more, here’s everything you need to celebrate the most womanly of days.

The Satisfyer Pro 2

We went into heavy detail about our undying love for the Satisfyer 2 in this honest review of the vibrator, from its champagne-colored handle to its deep-set air pulse suction technology. “Think of it as the difference between yodeling against a brick wall, and yodeling into a sparkling, amethyst cavern,” writes Mary Frances Knapp in the review. “Of course the latter resonates better, deeper.” It’s the Cadillac of clit-suckers, and a “#1 Best Seller” on Amazon with over 49,000 reviews that assure you: “[This] silicone tipped beauty will make you feel like the Queen you were always meant to be.” Plus, the newest lilac edition is quieter than ever.

The LELO Enigma

The Swedish luxury sex toy brand’s dual-action vibrator might look a little like Gonzo’s nose, but it combines sonic-wave clitoral massage with G-spot stimulation for maximum pleasure, and the results are out of this world. “[It] makes masturbation feel spa-like, extraterrestrial, and, at the same, like oral sex with a familiar, skilled partner,” Angel Kilmister writes for Rec Room in her treatise on the sex toy. “It’s definitely worth the dough.”

The Lioness ‘Smart’ Vibrator

Have you ever wanted visual data that depicts exactly how hard you cum? Well, the Lioness rabbit vibrator is the first of its kind to use biofeedback to graph your spank sesh. “I’ve simply never had this kind of symbiotic experience with a sex toy,” Mary Frances Knapp writes in her glowing review of the Lioness. “Not to get too deep, but creating and owning a visual representation of my sexual pleasure isn’t just a novelty in the historical context of how women have been able to educate themselves on their bodies, or explore their pleasure—it’s a radical act.”

Frenchie’s Double Entendre vibrator

Have you ever wanted to sit on Gumby’s face? (Same.) Well, the Australian sexual wellness brand Frenchie has made a bendy vibrator to fulfill your fantasties, and it’s ideal for both solo and partner play. “I love how the toy is malleable,” writes one reviewer on the site about the Double Entendre toy. “You can bend it different ways to really hit your G-spot and your clit at the same time, or switch it up and even have a little anal play.”

Dame’s Com wand vibrator

If you’re new to sex toys and vibrators, a wand can be a great place to start, because they’re used externally to apply pressure to the clitoris, and can also be used as general body massagers. “Com is impressively light and easy to hold with its slight curves,” writes Mary Frances Knapp in her review of Dame’s first wand-type toy for VICE. “It was easy to reach back and massage my neck […] It’s perfect for anyone who wants targeted, direct clitoral stimulation that isn’t a suction toy, and it’s ideal for people who may have a more limited range of motion and grip.”

Unbound Babes’ Gem

Vibrators for women are cool, but so are glass dildos designed to be placed upon their proverbial mantles. The Gem dildo by Unbound Babes legit sparkles [cue Twilight soundtrack] and it’s double-duty, textured shape means it can be used vaginally and anally (as well as for temperature play). “It’s hard to describe that first-time feeling of a glass dildo,” writes Mary Frances Knapp in her honest review of the toy for VICE. “Do you remember the first time you had water with ice? Or touched cashmere? Gem creates a sensation of fullness that is so different from anything I’ve felt with medical-grade silicone.”

Starsi by Cute Little Fuckers

“AMAB trans woman here,” writes one fan of the top-rated Starsi by Cute Little Fuckers. “I’ve had increased bottom dysphoria since starting progesterone, which had made sex somewhat less enjoyable. My partner got Starsi and oH MY gOd. Starsi gave me the best, most euphoric orgasm I’ve ever had using a toy.” This coy, vibrating starfish is about 4.5 inches wide, and while the CLF team says it was designed specifically “to cover genitalia with a gently curved vulva-like feel, allowing [transfemmes] to map new genitalia and euphoria in our own mind,” it’s a versatile, pleasurable little vibe for just about anywhere on any body.

Lovehoney’s Bed Ringer Rechargeable Double Cock Ring

A best-seller amongst Lovehoney’s vibrating penis rings, the Bed Ringer has 12 vibrating functions and a stimulation pad attachment whose nubs are designed to increase both penis blood flow and clitoral pleasure during intercourse. “Both me and my partner have used many different cock rings,” writes one reviewer, “but this one tops all of them! So impressed with the intensity of the vibrations for such a small toy.”

Cute Little Fucker’s Zeep vibrator

Zeep is another versatile vibrator from Cute Little Fuckers that can be applied all over your body, from the clitoris to the penis and beyond (three cheers for nipple play). “The fine pointed tip gives me incredible precision over where I want to be stimulated,” writes one reviewer, “And the wide, flat back gives yummy vibes to a larger surface area. It’s been so fun to play with all the options—it’s like a never ending [Rubik’s] cube of pleasure!”

Wishing a happy, horny day to all the women out there [cums in confetti].

