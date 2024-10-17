The 9 Best Vibrators For Women (That I Actually Own)

Buying a vibrator, whether it’s your first or your hundredth, is a personal and intimate experience. That’s why so many people prefer to order their sex toys online instead of walking into a physical store, no matter how sex-positive the retailer may be.

Even though vibrators have become more mainstream and visible in recent years (you can buy them at Target, CVS, and even Sephora), many people still feel embarrassed or uncomfortable buying them outside the comfort of their web browsers.

If you can relate, that’s totally OK. Sometimes all it takes is a little advice and researched (and tested!) recommendations to turn an awkward shopping trip into a pleasurable purchase.

To help you out, I’ve created a comprehensive guide to the best vibrators of 2024, including top picks for direct clitoral stimulation, G-spot stimulation, couples’ play, and more.

What we looked at

Material: What a sex toy is made of is just as important as how it gets you off. It’s best to avoid potentially toxic materials and anything porous, like “jelly” or rubber.

“No plastic! Body-safe silicone, glass, and stainless steel are the best options for toys,” sexual wellness expert and co-founder of Personal Fav Co., Stephanie Elias, tells VICE. “Also, be sure to use a water-based or oil-based lubricant,” she adds. “Silicone-based lubricants can ruin your expensive silicone toys, and that’s seriously no fun.”

Design: No two vibrators are exactly the same. Each of the vibes listed below was picked for its shape, size, and accessibility. There’s a comfortable, ergonomic option for every body type.

Functionality: For some, bells and whistles are what matter most. For others, a no-frills orgasm is good enough. At the end of the day, only you know what works for you. If you need some help figuring that out, Bethany Burgoyne, leading sexpert from JOYclub and the founder of The Sassy Show, recommends tuning into your senses.

“Often toys can look a bit abstract or even scary,” says Burgoyne. “Think about what you’re drawn to regarding texture and sensation — is it glass or steel and the ability to make it cold or hot that interests you? Do you like the idea of something vibrating?” Adding, “The options are endless, so use your imagination and paint the scene, then explore toys in person in shops so you can get a feel for their material, weight, and design before buying.”

Best rabbit vibrator: Playboy Pleasure On Repeat

The rabbit, ICYDK, gained popularity in the ‘90s after an episode of HBO’s OG Sex and the City featured Vibratex’s Rabbit Pearl. (It’s unavailable now, but I definitely wouldn’t recommend buying that particular vintage model, anyway!) Since then, the rabbit vibrator has taken on hundreds of iterations, evolving in design, features, and functionality.

I only own a few rabbits myself, but I can say (without a doubt) that the Playboy Pleasure On Repeat rabbit vibrator is one of the best out there.

Image: Tabitha BRitt

This toy features the original rabbit’s swirling beads, except they’re at the tip rather than the shaft. (I’m not sure whether this was a nod to the Rabbit Pearl or an innovative design choice — either way, it was a good call.) These little beads have three speeds and feel unlike anything else when gently pressed against my G-spot — as the manufacturer says, it really does put a “new spin on G-spot massage.”

It also has two bunny ears (it wouldn’t really be a rabbit without them, IMO) that can be adjusted for pinpoint clitoral stimulation or a broader reach. The external arm is where all the vibration comes from (10 speeds and patterns), so you won’t accidentally burn your clit off (which can happen with certain rabbit vibrators).

Best clit vibrator: ZALO’s BESS 2 Clitoral Massager

If you prefer direct clitoral stimulation and want to come like now, ZALO’s BESS 2 Clitoral Massager will get you there. (In under a minute, if you have it on high.)

This dual-ended clitoral vibe is unique in that it has a heating function (bougie, I know) that warms both the slender tip and wider massage pad. This is a nice add-on, especially if you’re using lube, which can be cold when you first put it on. (Remember, silicone-based lube shouldn’t be used with silicone toys!)

Image: Tabitha Britt

It comes with an anal bead attachment, one petal-shaped attachment, and one G-spot attachment in addition to its ball-shaped tip. You’ll also get a satin storage pouch and a one-year warranty card.

I should caution you, though: This clitoral massager is serious. Play around with the settings before you put it on your intimate bits. When I said it’ll get you there in under a minute, I wasn’t kidding — it’s intense.

Best suction vibrator: Namii by biird

A suction vibe is a clit vibe, but a clit vibe isn’t always a suction vibe. (It’s kind of like the rhombus/square thing). If you’re looking for a suction vibe that’ll gently pull and tease your bean, the Namii by biird is what you want.

The Namii is one of my favorites for so many reasons. Whenever I’m in the mood (or, let’s be real, have the time) for a longer solo sesh where I know I’ll be soaked and satisfied, this is the vibe I reach for.

Image: Tabitha Britt

It’s perfectly pebble-shaped to fit right up against my vulva (I put it underneath my underwear to help hold it in place), and it has five suction intensities and five vibration patterns that work together or independently of each other, depending on my mood. It also comes with a super cute charging base that doubles as a mood light (you can turn it off if you want to, though).

Tip: If you’d rather have something a bit smaller that features the same oh my God, that’s good sensations, the Lumii is a more affordable, travel-friendly alternative.

Best wearable vibrator: Tracy’s Dog OG Sucking Vibrator

If you can get past the name, Tracy’s Dog OG Sucking Vibrator is one of the best dual-stimulation, wearable vibes you’ll ever have the pleasure of owning. This baby’s so good it earned a permanent spot on my nightstand (along with the Namii and the VIM).

Tracy’s Dog OG Sucking Vibrator is a clit sucker and G-spot vibe all in one. It’s ideal for when you want to give your partner head but want to give yourself a little love, too.

Image: Tabitha Britt

It is wearable, so you don’t need to use your hands to hold it (though the buttons are on the top of the suction portion to control the 10 suction patterns and 10 vibration settings). But it’s not Fifty Shades of Grey wearable — like, I don’t think you could pop this in your knickers and trot off to the grocery store without setting off any alarms. If you want something you can use in public, you might want to get an egg vibe instead.

There are two other versions of this toy, but I like the original. I do have the OG Pro, which comes with a remote, and that’s always fun, but I honestly prefer the original version.

Best glass vibrator: Playboy Pleasure Twist of Fate

If you’ve read anything I’ve written in the past, then you know I love glass toys. I have tons of them! But it wasn’t until this week that I owned a glass vibrator (well, three of them, actually).

This September, Playboy Pleasure dropped three brand-new glass vibrators. Of those three, the Twist of Fate is my absolute favorite. (Also, I should mention that I’ve never even seen a glass vibrator until this collection came out.)

Image: Tabitha Britt

The Twist of Fate is an incandescent vibrator with 10 vibrating speeds, a twisting spiral shaft (hence the name), and a tapered tip. It doesn’t have any bells and whistles beyond the basic features, but if you’re looking for a solid vibe that’ll give you a sensation your other vibes can’t, I definitely recommend checking this one out.

Tip: If you’re using lube (you should because glass toys work better when they’re wet), pressing the buttons, which are on the base of the toy, gets a little trickier. But if you’re just using it for clitoral stimulation, this shouldn’t be an issue.

Best discreet vibrator: WhisperBullet by Bellesa

OK, so here’s some tea: On September 26, 2024, Bellesa (a popular female-friendly porn site) released what it’s calling the “world’s first silent bullet vibrator.” A couple of weeks later, Womanizer launched the “world’s first silent clitoral vibrator.”

Now, Bellesa has a whole line of WhisperTech products, including a rabbit vibrator and a G-spot vibrator.

Image: Tabitha Britt

Of course, after hearing about a “silent” vibrator, I had to try it out. The verdict? The WhisperBullet is one of the most discreet vibes on the market. You could probably carry this around in your purse and use it on a date or for a quickie in the car. It’s definitely a toy for anyone who gets off on the thought of consensual public play, but if you were trying to hide the buzz from your partner after a not-so-satisfying romp, they might (I said, might) be able to hear it unless you had it deep under the covers.

On its highest setting, I can hear a little buzz. That said, it’s an on-the-nose pick for a fast orgasm on the go.

Best silent vibrator: Womanizer Vibe

Now that you know a little bit about the history of silent vibes, let me tell you about the Womanizer Vibe.

Womanizer is known for its suction vibrators. (If you’re into suction vibes, you likely have at least one Womanizer.) The company’s credited with creating the very first internal suction vibrator, and they’re often head-to-head with Satisfyer as a top pick for clitoral stim products.

Image: Tabitha britt

The Womanizer Vibe, however, isn’t a suction vibrator — it’s a clit vibe with rumbly UltraWave Vibration. I cannot hear this vibrator at all, even on its highest setting. Compared to the WhisperBullet, it’s not as discreet (it’s larger and features Womanizer’s signature shape), but it’s so quiet that your partner will have no idea how hard you’re going to town.

I would also recommend this vibe for anyone who can’t hold a wand vibrator against their clit due to mobility issues. The lay-on design makes it easy to use even with limited dexterity.

Best couples vibrator: Iroha Smart Vibe Ring by TENGA

Any vibrator can be a couple’s vibrator if you want it to be. I prefer remote control vibes (like the Thruster Shaft by FemmeFunn) and wearable vibes (like Tracy’s Dog OG Sucking Vibrator) for partnered play. The Share Vibe Pro by Fun Factory is pretty great, too, especially if your partner is into deep penetration.

But when it comes down to it, you can use any vibrator you want. (There are thousands of couple’s toys out there.)

If you and your partner are new to toys and want to try something that’s a little tamer than the ones I mentioned above, the Iroha Smart Vibe Ring by TENGA (yes, the company that’s famous for its male masturbators) might be a good place to start.

Image:Tabitha BRitt

It’s essentially a vibrating cock ring, but the vibrations are in the shaft of the ring instead of the actual ring itself (though your partner should still be able to feel the vibrations). One button turns it on and lets you cycle through five vibration settings. You’ll also get a storage pouch and a six-month warranty.

Tip: If you have a dildo that you wish vibrated (and you don’t want to hold an actual vibrator and your dildo at the same time), this little ring should fit right around the shaft.

Best budget vibrator: plusOne G-Spot Vibrator

A lot of the vibrators on this list are on the pricier side, but investing in a sex toy is like investing in yourself — masturbation is self-care. Plus, those super-affordable vibes on Amazon are hazardous to your health. Cheap often means toxic materials.

If you’re looking for a good beginner vibe that won’t run you more than $20 (again, I do not recommend buying cheap sex toys if you can avoid it), anything by plusOne, especially the G-spot vibrator, is a safe bet.

Image: Tabitha britt

This little guy has 10 vibration settings, a three-hour runtime, and a nice little curve to hit your G-spot. It’s not the most powerful or mind-blowing orgasm you’ll ever have (or maybe it is; everyone is different!) — but it’ll get the job done. It’s also waterproof, so you can bring it into the tub or shower.