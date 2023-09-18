The Best Halloween Costumes Honoring the Weirdest Viral Moments of 2023

The time to express your algo IRL is nigh, my friend, because Halloween is just around the corner. We know you’re not really the kind of person who plans their H-ween ‘fit a month in advance (same), but this year we’re going to get you situated with an easy, impressive costume that speaks to topical, pertinent cultural moments (memes) with intriguing accessories (a deli container from The Bear). Sure, you could go as a naughty secretary or one of the Avengers again… or, you could blow everyone out of the water with these extremely buzzy jawns inspired by the year’s best viral moments.

the absolute worst guy u know is gonna dress like this for halloween this year btw pic.twitter.com/lAp5xb4wgv — tell that mick he just made my lyss (@lysstory) August 12, 2023

When selecting your Halloween costume for 2023, think about what idea offers the most when it comes to getting into character all night. Wouldn’t it be fun to serenade your friends just like the real Kendall Roy with a cordless microphone that’s ready for the streets? Aren’t you going to need a vape pen and the perfect Waffle House dress to pay homage to Queen Lana?

Whatever your flavor of meme may be, we’ve curated a selection of the best costumes inspired by some of the most meme-worthy events 2023 has delivered thus far— from the best blockbuster movie characters to the best Twitter (RIP) moments that made us giggle and kick our feet.

Little Lord Fuckleroy

Succession may have ended, but Kendall Roy, a.k.a. Little Lord Fuckleroy, will live on in our hearts forever. There’s an entire VICE guide to the best coded-luxury apparel and accessories that give off Succession vibes, but dressing as everyone’s favorite fallen prince with a dark green turtleneck, minimalist black baseball cap, and, of course, a drippy alternative of Roy’s $15,000 gold necklace is the best way to outshine the other finance bros on the streets this fall. And if you really want to blow everyone out of the water, bring this Bluetooth-enabled karaoke microphone out for some live “L to the OG” serenading.

King Charles getting mad at his pen

Speaking of fussy billionaires, Prince King Charles inspired many coronation-related viral moments, but the most memorable hits were definitely every time he got PO’d at his pen. Amazon is home to a three-piece king ‘fit that includes a faux ermine cape, crown, and scepter, which is perfect, given that the King’s OG set looked pretty Party City to begin with. All you have to do is flail the pen around and mutter about the working class.

Yes, Chef

The Bear’s second season ate. Pay homage to the show that inspired non-chefs to start sipping water out of deli containers and take up smoking again (sorry, Mom; sorry, god) by copping a Halloween costume that consists of Carmy’s go-to look of a dark blue apron and a white T-shirt. (Deli container filled with Jungle Juice optional, but recommended). Top it off with this hat, and you’re done.

Waffle House Lana

Speaking of chefs: Remember when Lana Del Rey was spotted working a shift at an Alabama Waffle House? We would expect nothing less from our Lady of the Men in Music Business Conference. Find a second-hand Waffle House uniform top or T-shirt on eBay, and pair it with a name tag that reads “Lana.” Top it all off with a vape, and you’re done.

The rising price of eggs

God! They’re expensive. If there was ever a moment when we felt the crunch of Capitalism’s boot, it was the moment when our Organic Valley eggs cost (what felt like) a million clams. Bring the moment full circle by wearing this sunny side-up egg costume with a price tag written on a big red piece of paper reading, “HOT DEAL: A DOZEN FOR $1 MILLION.”

The meme of Anne Hathaway in the viral red boots

Those delightfully chonky $350 MSCHF boots—you know, the ones that looked like they should be worn by Astro Boy—broke the internet this year, but the best meme by far was the one of Anne Hathaway’s character in The Devil Wears Prada walking into Runway’s offices in, yes, “the MSCHF boots.” You’ll need an affordable doppelgänger for the boot from Amazon, a long brown wig, and a dark tweed jacket that could pass as Chanel.

M3GAN

Bonus points if you learn the dance. Everyone’s favorite killer she-robot is going to make for an excellent H-ween costume this year, and all you’ll need for the ‘fit is a blonde wig and one of the impeccably curated M3GAN ensembles that are available on sites such as Etsy and Walmart.

Weird Barbie and Allan

Whether you observed Barbenheimer or not, get ready for a sea of roller skating Barbies, Western Barbies, and faux fur coat-clad Kens from the Barbie movie to be brushing shoulders with you in the clerb this H-ween. Go for a slightly deeper cut by copping the spiky blonde wig and outfit bundle for Kate McKinnon’s Weird Barbie character, or smash the order button on that iconic candy-striped shirt to transform into Allan. (Remember him? No? That’s OK, no one does.) Bonus points if you draw on your face with some washable kids’ face paint just like McKinnon.

Happy Halloween, and good luck with your doomscroll demons.

