One year in college, I came up with the million-dollar idea to bleach my hair by myself. If you couldn’t imagine how that went, here’s one word to describe it: Hell. Being a natural brunette, this failed dye job made my hair look like zebra stripes. Nothing against zebras (I’m all for endorsing the print when it comes to style, but that’s what a zebra-print Ruggable carpet is for), but I think vibe works a lot better on Savannah than on the top of my head. It took over a week to get an appointment with my hairdresser of choice, which meant wearing bucket hats, baseball caps, and every boomer’s favorite accessory—visors. I tell you all this because t story has a wholesome ending; thanks to my hair dyeing mishap, I ended up finding the most fabulous accessory that I still wear to this day: my beloved Nike Dri-Fit AeroBill Visor.

Given it’s summer, it’s officially visor season, king. Just because grandma probably wore a translucent one at the bingo hall doesn’t mean you can’t sport a visor too. What initially drew me to the Nike visor of my dreams (besides covering up my aforementioned hair disaster) is its wide bill construction for great coverage so you can protect your pristine complexion against UV rays. No wrinkles for me, that’s all I gotta say. Like other Nike sportswear, this particular visor is also made out of the brand’s signature sweat-wicking Dri-Fit material.

While I’d argue you can style a great visor in a variety of ways—I’ve worn it on extremely sweaty runs, to the beach, and during summer strolls (trust me when I say I’ve put it to the test)—my personal signature lewk is pairing it with my Nike crew socks, Nike P-6000 sneakers, and other select athletic gear.

I like to believe this beloved Nike visor can cater to all-sized heads given its unisex fit, making it the perfect entry point if you’re convinced you need to add a visor to your headwear rotation. That said, being a 5’2” woman with a small head, I think it’s only right to make sure everyone has options up the wazoo. Whether you snag my personal favorite Nike visor or pick up one from another brand, the following visors should have you ready to swear off baseball caps (or at least play golf with your grandparents) this summer.

Adidas Twill Visors

The originals are in style for a reason, which makes this one by Adidas a top contender. If you’re feeling daring (or just nostalgic for the early-2000s), we’d recommend an option in baby blue (perfect for matching it to a pastel-colored tracksuit). It’s made with durable twill-weave cotton, an adjustable strap, a “smart cotton” sweatband for some light sweat-wicking, and an almost three-inch wide brim that fits most heads. If baby blue is a little too bold for you, fear not: It also comes in black.

Patagonia Airshed Visor

Spending more time on the trail than the sidewalk this summer? We’d recommend the Airshed Visor from the outdooring GOAT, Patagonia. It’s engineered for high-intensity activity with its breathable recycled polyester and quick-drying material. You also don’t have to worry about the interior getting stained with sweat (gross) given it’s lined with miDori bioSoft fabric (which will keep you cool) and HeiQ Pure antimicrobial tech (which will limit odor).

Wilson Classic Visor

Whether you play tennis or not, it’s clear that on-court style is having a moment right now. An iconic brand in and around the tennis court (and the country club) it’s high time we pointed out that Wilson is an outfitter that does far more than produce sports balls and hardware. This model has fancy script writing across the front, is designed to keep sweat and hair out of the way, and is one-size-fits all. Time to bust out the racket.

Prada Visors

Ok, we know that this choice is definitely a little bit out of left field. A Prada visor r may not be in everyone’s budget, but we’d by lying if we said we didn’t want one ourselves. For something low-tech and traditional, we love the Prada Drill Visor; made of fine woven cotton, it comes in a variety of sizes to fit all noggins, and features the iconic triangle Prada logo embroidered front-and-center. It’s If you’re looking for something that represents the techy, futuristic side of Prada, the brand also has one in its signature Re-Nylon fabric (often seen on other accessories like handbags) Given that the material is a Prada signature—and it features a shiny metallic logo on the front—this particular visor is the perfect hat to let people know you’ve got good taste (and plenty of dough) from a few yards away.

TL;DR: Even if you didn’t make a nightmare out of your hair at some point, it doesn’t mean a swaggy visor can’t find a place in your own personal wardrobe. Whether you’re playing sports or playing cards—who says your headgear can’t work without a roof?

You can buy the Nike Dri-Fit AeroBill Visor on SSENSE and Amazon.

