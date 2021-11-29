The Best Vitamix Cyber Monday Deals to Be a Smooth Operator

When it comes to blenders, we are unwavering members of the Vitamix cult family, and more than ready to bring you all the best Cyber Monday Vitamix deals this year has to offer. Not only do Vitamix lovers have the best ceremonial robes (how could you say no to linen?), but few other blenders have diced, puréed, and chopped their way to the top with as much power and consistency as the Venturist V1200, or the brand’s staple immersion blender (on-sale just in time for soup season). “Essentially, [a Vitamix] is like a Dyson vacuum, but for deliciousness,” Greer Glassman concluded in VICE’s Once and For All: Are Vitamix Blenders Worth the Money? “From blade speed and sharpness, capacity for volume, and overall power and versatility, you are getting many bangs for those bucks.”

The best blender isn’t just another kitchen tool or appliance. It’s a time-saving machine with an engine so powerful, it could probably jump start a car, which may be hyperbole, but we’re in love and we don’t care who knows it, so here are some of the best Cyber Monday deals on Vitamix products from classic blenders to bundles and more.

Videos by VICE

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Vitamix Deals

There are loads of Cyber Monday deals on Amazon right now, which means there are tons of on-sale Vitamix products, too, and the Vitamix Explorian Blender is one of our favorites. This is a professional-grade blender that retails for almost $400, but today it’s going for a mere $188. “This Vitamix blender has more finesse,” writes one reviewer of the 4.7 star-rated beast, noting that “the blade is sharper” than many other blenders she’s used, and there’s more accuracy with the chopping mode.

If you’re down to invest a little bit more in a blender, the self-cleaning Vitamix 750 model has those signature, aircraft-steel blades and an abundance of pre-programmed settings. On any other day, it would cost you about $600, but for Cyber Monday it’s in the $300 range. Uncork the champagne, and toss the whole cornucopia into this beast.

Don’t have the space for a blender? That’s why Dolly Parton invented (she didn’t) the immersion blender, darling. The Vitamix immersion blender is all-powerful and is top-rated, just like its siblings, and it’s 30% off:

The Best Williams Sonoma Vitamix Deals

Ready for the Ascent? Of course you are. The ​​Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Blender is $75 off, and one of many Vitamix Blenders on-sale at Williams Sonoma for Cyber Monday, and the touch-screen display makes us feel like we’re driving a Tesla:

If you’re looking to invest in a blender bundle you can use until the year 30,000, this is the deal for you; the Vitamix A3500 bundle comes with its signature star (the blender, duh), a Vitamix food processor attachment, and the Vitamix Ascent blending cup and bowl starter kit. Purchased separately on any other day, you would spend over a thousand bucks on these goods. But today, the lizard gods have blessed us with $115 dollars off the original bundle price:

The Best Vitamix Cyber Monday Deal

Starting off at the source, Vitamix is offering a whopper sale on its cult 5300 model from now until December 31. It has a 2.2 HP motor, and a 64-ounce container that fits perfectly under most cabinets (that haven’t received the Landlord Special). It typically goes for $530, but right now it’s marked down to $479.95:

Happy blending.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. This story is being continuously updated to reflect new information and hot deals.