The 13 Best Washable Rugs for Lazy Cleaners

In the past three years, I’ve moved five times, dragging my same dingy rugs from apartment to apartment. Sure, I’ve vacuumed and spot-cleaned them—and fumbled through the ol’ front porch shake-out—but truth be told, my lazy-girl cleaning approach has not been enough to keep them looking vibrant and new. It wasn’t until my recent need for a new kitchen floor rug that I stopped to wonder if there wasn’t a better way. Forgoing my usual Facebook marketplace, I dove into the world of washable rugs.

Washable rugs are exactly what they sound like: rugs that you can throw into the washing machine for a good, thorough clean, without having to mess with complicated carpet cleaners. They’re typically thinner than traditional rugs and made from synthetic materials. While that may turn off some, it’s a saving grace for those with pets and kids (or solo dwellers like Moi who will do anything to work smarter, not harder).

As you look for the right washable rug, you’ll want to consider the size of your space and the capacity of your washer and dryer. To help you get started, I’ve scoured the internet for some top picks.

BEST WASHABLE RUGS

Best washable shag rug – Lorena Canals Washable Woolly Rug

I’ll admit it: I have no business owning a $179 wool rug that only measures 2’5″ by 3’7″. I should live within my means and opt for knock-off Target options. That being said, my Lorena Canals Washable Woolly Rug is my pride and joy. I’ve draped it over my favorite chair to make my reading nook more snugly, styled it as part of a meditation area, and used it as a small foot rug near my bed when I was in a studio apartment.

Throughout all of my Feng shui, I’ve spilled tea on it, left a window open where it got totally rained on, and let many-a crumbs fall into its plushy wool. However, there’s been nothing that a quick trip the the laundromat hasn’t been able to fix. Yes, it’s a splurge—but a splurge worth making.

Best RuggabLe – Ruggable x Iris Apfel Washable Rug

Just a couple of years before her passing this March at age 102, the iconic Iris Apfel partnered with leading washable rug brand Ruggable to design a line that reflected Apfel’s flamboyant, eclectic style. “I’m crazy about fabrics: inexpensive ones, 18th-century ones,” Apfel said at the time. “I just love them all. I’ve always loved textiles. I just fell into them and never got up.”

Today, you can still shop the textile collection, which features global influences and nods to various eras of design history. While this Simian Green 5′ x 7′ is a favorite for the way it marries an intricate jungle design with an understated color scheme, there’s also a fun Summer of Love option and a Safari Sapphire (that features a full zebra) for the truly adventurous.

Best Ruggable alternative – nuLOOM Kindra Bohemian Circles Shag Area Rug

While Ruggable washable rugs lead the charge in a lot of ways, they can be expensive—and thin. That’s why this Ruggable alternative is so appealing. nuLOOM is another brand like Ruggable that specializes in at-home washable rugs. With an entire Bohemian collection, nuLOOM makes washable, kid-friendly rugs with flair and personality—made for those parents who may be changing diapers now but used to do ‘shrooms back in the day.

The 4′ x 6′ Kindra area rug is a top pick from the collection thanks to its shaggy texture, 1.97-inch thickness, and under $100 price tag.

Best living room pick – Rose Home Fashion Large Area Rug

Measuring 8′ x 10′, this colorful rug from Rose Home Fashion is suitable for larger gathering spaces – like the living room. While all the rugs on this list are machine washable, this knock-off Ruggable takes easy-to-clean to the next level.

It’s water repellant so liquid stains don’t sink in, plus its low-pile carpet fibers resist crumbs and debris from sinking in. A little scratching from your fur babies won’t hurt it, either. While some washable rugs require you to buy a non-slip rug pad to go with it, this rug has its non-slip backing built in.

Top kids washable rug – Lukinbox Butterfly Kids Rug

Children are one of the reasons that God made washable rugs in the first place. If you’ve got a little one, this butterfly-shaped washable rug has all the whimsy you’re looking for. With safety in mind, it’s made with a non-slip latex backing, so your kiddo can play all they want without your having to worry about avoidable slips and falls. It comes in three different sizes and color schemes, too.

Favorite washable Jute rug – Beverly Rug Washable Jute Rug

There’s nothing I love more than a good Jute rug. Something about the earthy texture and minimalist tone combo always gives me Nancy-Myer-movie-set beach house vibes. A few years ago, I decided to throw a Jute rug under my dining room table, and now cooking for one feels like a solo dinner party. This washable jute rug from Home Depot is a versatile pick, with seven different sizes and two neutral colors to choose from.

A kitchen-approved washable rug – Nuloom Janelle Machine Washable Transitional Moroccan Area Rug

Needing to have a rug in the kitchen has always mildly infuriated me: I am what I call a creative home cook, where such levels of improvising usually lead to lots of spills and dropped ingredients. Not only do I have to clean my tile floors, but I have to clean the rug, too. While I currently have a kitchen runner that has to be spot-cleaned, I think I might toss it to the curb and pick up a machine washable runner like this instead.

Top pick for large spaces – Ruggable Gaia Ivory Multicolor Rug

At over $800, Ruggable’s Gaia Ivory Multicolor Rug is the most expensive washable rug on the list. However, it’s also the biggest. Measuring 10′ x 14′, it’s an ideal pick for large spaces like the bedroom. With warm color tones and a mix of global, abstract patterns, the rug is detailed without being busy, which is perfect for creating a calming (but not boring) space.

One thing to note about this rug is that its price includes the necessary rug pad, which helps your Ruggable rug stay in place and not slip. If you already own a Ruggable pad that fits the 10′ x 14′ inch size, the price goes down by nearly $300.

Best outdoor washable rug – Linon Home Indoor/Outdoor rug

If you’re decorating an outdoor space like a patio, sunroom, or porch, then a washable rug is pretty much a non-negotiable. Exposure to the elements—and lots of foot traffic—make an outdoor rug more necessity than convenience in this case. This burnt orange and ivory indoor/outdoor washable rug is in it for the long run: it’s made with UV-resistant materials so its rich color doesn’t fade.

It also gets points for convenience: it doesn’t need a rug pad, and it has a breathable interior that speeds up the drying process.

Best washable bathroom rug – Classic Organic Loop Bath Mat

Another place where having a washable rug is non-negotiable is the bathroom. Having a washable bath mat helps you keep up with your cleaning and, in turn, prevents mildew from growing. This pick from Pottery Barn is made from 100% absorbent cotton, with a looped texture for extra comfiness underneath your feet.

Top circular rug pick – Lahome Boho Round Rugs

The sun brings joy. So do circular rugs. If you’re looking for an easy way to breathe some new life into your space, this 6-foot circular rug is up for the job. While Amazon lauds the rug for how at home it would be in a classroom or nursery, I firmly stand that this non-slip rug is also very much for adults.

Best washable rug from Rugs.com – 9′ x 12′ Kamala Washable Rug

In the Ruggable vs. Rugs.com debate (the topic of our times, I know) the washable rugs brands come out fairly similar. Both need rug pads, both are machine washable, and both make rugs that are very thin. However, Rugs.com does offer some more affordable prices and seems to offer a wider sale selection. Personally, I’m here for this blue leopard print rug.

As a close friend recently said to me, “Animal prints are a neutral.”

Best pick from Revival Rugs – Topstitch

Known for their selection of vintage rugs and originals that take on a similarly chic threadbare, faded look, Revival Rugs is another hub for washable rugs. When it comes to pitting Revival Rugs vs. Ruggable, a lot of Revival Rugs’ options just look richer. Of course, they have price tags to match: this 4′ x 6′ rug is nearly $200. However, it is made from natural fibers and recycled materials as opposed to synthetics, so you can help save the planet if not your hard-earned cash.