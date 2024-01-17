The Best Waterproof Earbuds for Fit, Sweaty Hot People

Picture this: You’re in the middle of a grueling workout in your plush Hoka Bondi 8s and your earbuds get so drenched (gross, but let’s be honest, we’ve all been there) you need to remove them—right in the middle of your next PR (WTF???). Sure, your headphones can probably survive a sweaty outing or two, but it’s likely not too long before those earbuds end up getting damaged. It’s 2024, y’all; technology has advanced well beyond that point where sweaty peeps have to sacrifice blasting yacht rock while getting their grind on. The solution? Waterproof earbuds.

There are actually quite a few waterproof headphones out there, but you know we couldn’t resist narrowing things down to a few sharp, best-of-the-best selects for thee almighty ones (our readers). Whether you’re looking for a pair that can survive a bit of inclement winter weather or just a humid bout of cardio (don’t forget to bring deodorant), here are the top five best waterproof earbuds to get you through your day—rain and shine.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

It isn’t a complete roundup without including the GOAT, Apple AirPods Pro. Besides being an overall crowd favorite (what are the odds you’re currently reading this on an Apple device?), the latest Pro model offers two times more noise cancellation than the previous model. That’s on top of low sound distortion, touch control, up to 30 hours of listening time, and spatial audio for dynamic sound. This AirPods iteration has a near-perfect rating on Amazon, too, as expected.

Shokz OpenRun Headphones

If you run with earbuds, you know the struggle when it comes to making sure one doesn’t pop out mid-lap. This style by Shokz solves that problem thanks to the headphones’ behind-the-neck design and sweat-friendly water resistance. This model has an open-ear design, so you can hear your surroundings even when you’re locked in on your lap time wrapping reps (we will not be getting hit by any cars this year). It also boasts PremiumPitch 2.0 technology for more dynamic bass and less vibration, a battery for up to eight hours, and a moisture detection alert in place to help protect the battery while charging.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

Another icon in audio, you can’t miss out with Bose. The brand is known for ensuring lifelike, top-tier sound in virtually everything it makes—which is sure to make that final mile less grueling. These headphones also offer a customized fit with ear tips in three different sizes and work in wet or dry conditions. With up to six hours of battery from a single charge and a 20-minute quick charge function, these earbuds are perfect for staying on the go (regardless of the weather).

Soundcore by Anker Sport X10 Buds

Do you struggle with finding a proper fit? These Sport X10 Buds by Anker twist 210 degrees courtesy of rotatable ear hooks. No more worrying about earbuds staying in your ears; you only have to worry about finding your sweet spot. They’re also lightweight, secure, have a dynamic acoustic system to deliver double the bass, and—most importantly—have water resistance built to stop liquid in its tracks for the utmost sweaty (us). With 32 hours of playtime, the only thing that should be cutting your workout short at this point is your willpower.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds

Our guilty pleasure is to ignore everyone in sight by tuning out of the world and into our headphones, but sometimes that’s not the safest move. These babies have HearThrough technology with Mono Mode so you can hear your surroundings—perfect if you do outdoor workouts in crowded areas. This model’s stacked list of features includes adjustable active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of playtime, multisensor voice technology for clearer voice calls, and the ability to tailor your music with a personalized audio profile via the Jabra Sound+ app. It comes in a myriad of sleek, neutral hues to fit any muted aesthetic. (And here we would have just settled for “water-resistant”).

Jaybird Vista 2 True Headphones

These buds are legit no joke. They’re military-grade, which means they’re water-proof and dust-proof, and freeze, shock, and impact-resistant. Although these seem to block out everything, they still feature Soundsense for spatial awareness. We’re now inspired to train for a triathlon.

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds

An affordable AirPods Pro alternative? Sign us up. These are perfect if you’ve lost them one too many times. For under $30, you get 10 hours of battery life from a single charge, water resistance, touch control, and enhanced bass. Cue the Final Countdown by Europe.

Don’t let a little sweat get in the way of your sprints this year.

