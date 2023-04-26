The Best Way Day Deals, From Cookware Steals to Comfy Couches

Good afternoon, and a very happy Way Day to you. What is Way Day? you might ask. Well, scientists and historians have speculated about that for hundreds of years. Some think it’s shorthand for “Wayne’s World Day,” a holiday honoring the great cinematic masterpiece Wayne’s World; others have said it’s an abbreviation of, “Way-t, how are these Day-ng sales so good?” In truth, Way Day is a sign that beloved online shopping mecca Wayfair is having its yearly Day (which is actually a couple days) of excellent, amazing, frankly outrageous sales. While we implore you to behold (and browse) the Way Day deals in their full glory over the next two days, we’ve spelunked the digital shelves for a few early Way Day gems you can shop right now. Check below to see a few of our favorites.

A classic outdoor dining table

Coming in nearly 65% off, this fabulous outdoor dining set will have you enjoying morning coffee, breakfast, second breakfast, happy hour, and late night drinks on the patio.

This weirdly shaped chair

This strangely contoured chaise lounge could either be the most comfortable thing you’ve ever put your tush on… or an example of eXtrEmE lumbar support. (With its almost-one-thousand positive ratings, we think it’s probably the former.)

You’re in charge!

This leather-looking chair says “I’m the boss, but I’m also in therapy.” Looks gorg for reading, working, ordering stock sales, and contemplating your entire childhood.

Is this an ottoman?

Literally, what the hell is this? A dumpling? A stand for your Venus of Willendorf replica figurine? We don’t know, but it’s 60% off!

Level up your whole kitchen

This Cuisinart 11-piece stainless steel cookware set is a really wild bargain right now: It’s just under 75% off. It’s time to toss out all of your old, gnarly pots, pans, and skillets and treat yourself.

Staub is for everyone

Don’t have any Staub? Already have a ton of Staub? Either way, this stunning ceramic baking set is about $50 right now, which is pretty amazing. Who doesn’t like French-inspired cookware for just over 60% off?

It’s (finally) Vitamix time

Today is the day. No, not nudie magazine day; it’s the day to finally get a Vitamix. This one is on sale for under $300.

This most beloved mattress

People love Sealy’s hybrid mattress with CopperChill technology. You deserve to sleep comfortably after clicking on deals all day, so unless you’re already in love with your mattress, maybe cop this one, which is 60% off.

See your doppelganger clearly

OK, picture this: You’re trapped in the Black Lodge. Time no longer exists; the gum you like is out of style. How’s your hair looking? This mirror will show you. Let’s rock!

Stock up on Japanese knives

Are you the kind of person who’s inclined to buy a knife set, but who still wants people to think they’re obsessed with Japanese carbon steel chef knives? No shade thrown, friend—live your dream. This set of high-carbon/stainless knives from Yatoshi should accomplish just that, and it’s 70% off right now, meaning that for under $100, you can do a full overhaul on your knife situation.

Happy Wayne’s World Day!

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals?Sign up for our newsletter.