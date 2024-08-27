The 12 Best Deals from Wayfair’s Labor Day Sale 2024

Once you’ve got a place, you’ve got to fill it with stuff. When does it all end? Tables, chairs, appliances. All that boring stuff you knocked aside in the dollhouse you had as a kid—or, if the dollhouse were your sibling’s, stomped through with a LEGO Star Wars AT-AT (don’t judge me). Well, you need it now.

You no longer have to load up the car and visit a ton of furniture stores in person, though. Just snag a deal during Wayfair’s Labor Day sale from the comfort of your own couch (or AT-AT cockpit), and check out these home goods we’ve highlighted for you, from outdoor grills to cookware to bedding.

Videos by VICE

steelside shoe rack bench for $29 ($51 off)

Don’t you hate that awkward flamingo pose of trying to stand on one foot while stuffing the other into a shoe? This entryway bench is designed for you to take a load off and to tuck away those extra shoes neatly for storage where they’re out of the way.

The product description says it can hold six pairs of shoes. With my size 10 man feet, I’m indeed able to fit six pairs of boots on the two shelves comfortably without cramming them in there, plus an additional three pairs of low-top sneakers on the floor under the bottom shelf. This iron-and-particle-board bench designed to hold an oddly specific 198 pounds. The allen bolts need occasional tightening, but it feels secure and stable under my 165-pound body.

George Oliver O’Reilly Bar Cabinet for $315 ($254 off)

Cocktail bar cabinets are expensive. That was lesson one for me after I moved into my first halfway-decent apartment (again, don’t judge my priorities here).

Except for the back panel, this cabinet is impressively, entirely solid poplar wood with wooden veneers over it. Typically for under $500, you’re stuck with metal wire mesh or flimsy particle board bar cabinets. It feels ultra-solid, and I manage to tuck 40 bottles of liquors among the shelves and doors, seven bottles of wine in the wine slots, all my cocktail tools, and all my glassware without a hint of wobble. Try that with a particle board cabinet.

You can have it right now in white, and if you have the patience to wait for a six- or seven-week backorder and pay an extra $30, you can have it in the gorgeous “acorn” stained veneer.

Wayfair Sleep 10″ Medium Memory Foam Mattress for $270 ($130 off)

Lay your head on one of the top picks from our guide to the Best Mattresses. Nearly 60,000 reviewers praise its comfort and support. Several folks say it’s closer to 9 inches thick rather than the full ten, even after waiting a couple of days for full inflation after unboxing (as all memory foam mattresses require).

For under $300, this is a killer deal for a mattress, though. Remember the days when you had to spend nearly a grand to get something worth lying down on? Yeah, we don’t miss those either.

Kenmore 4-Burner propane grill for $457 ($293 off)

“Taste the meat, not the heat,” Hank Hill, propane salesman and ageless cartoon, would always say.

Look, I won’t bad talk charcoal. It certainly makes for a smoky taste on burgers, steaks, corn, squash, and bread, if that’s your thing. But if it isn’t, and if you prefer the ease and convenience of hooking up a propane tank and never having to dispose of charcoal ash again, then Kenmore is one of the preeminent names in grills.

Unless you’re cooking for a football team, you won’t come up short of grilling real estate. There’s 425 square inches of room on the main grill (three burners at 10,000 BTU each), and 168 square inches more on the side grill (12,000 BTU). And leave the lighter fluid to the basic charcoal grills. Electronic ignition means it’ll light up with a button press.

AllModern Geo 84″ velvet Sofa for $1,000 ($500 off)

Snag one of the most-reviewed sofas on Wayfair while it’s on sale. Mid-century modern furniture has sold like Costco hot dogs ever since its comeback in the Aughts because its style works almost anywhere. Allmodern’s best-selling Geo sofa typifies that versatility.

Itty, bitty city apartment? It’ll maximize visual space. Rustic office? Maximalist living room? Blending furniture styles is in right now. Customer reviewers love the Geo’s ease of assembly and comfort, particularly those who prefer cushions on the firmer side. Certain colors are discounted more than others, so make sure to check them all out.

Calphalon 10 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $406 (164 off)

I’ve been using Calphalon stainless steel cookware for six years now, and I especially like how comfortable the handles are when the pans are full and heavy as I lift them to pour. If you shy away from Teflon and other synthetic nonstick chemicals, steer yourself toward stainless steel. A bit of olive oil has always sufficed for me, and stainless steel is exceedingly low maintenance.

My Calphalon pans don’t rust, unless I do something stupid like leave them in the sink for a week, and even then only a small spot that’s easily removed. This ten-piece set nests together to save space, so if you’re tight on room in your kitchen, you can conserve a lot of precious cabinet real estate.

Lodge 6 Qt enameled dutch oven for $52 ($35 off)

Bare cast iron is a wonderful cooking material, but it’s high-maintenance. This enameled cast iron Dutch oven takes away much of the maintenance demands. You can leave it to soak overnight without waking up to a rust bucket, and you only have to wipe down the few bare iron spots with vegetable oil after cleaning, instead of the whole thing.

I have one of each from Lodge, and this enameled one has become my go-to for stews and steamed clams because it pairs cast iron’s excellent heat retention for long, low cook times with a nonstick surface that’s easy to clean.

Triumph Led Cornhole Set for $190 ($50 off)

Perfect timing for football and hockey season, AKA tailgating season. And nothing says tailgating like cornhole, except perhaps for baby charcoal grills searing burgers uncomfortably close to cars’ gas tanks.

Since it gets dark disgustingly early during the prime of autumn sports season, you can keep the game going thanks to the battery-powered LED lights around the target hole. The included bean bags store in the hollow spaces of the two boards, which Velcro together for easy transportation and storage.

Farberware 10-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set for $54 ($86 off)

Farberware bakeware was a staple in my last apartment because it struck the right balance of affordability and quality. I didn’t need to worry about any flimsiness when loading up the baking sheet with an entire sheet pan dinner or baby their nonstick coatings would scratch too easily.

Speaking of which, everything slid off rather easily: cakes, muffins, roasted potatoes. You name it. These pans are safe to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so while that covers nearly all the recipes out there, make sure you don’t use them above that temperature.

Latitude Run Daiym 4-Piece Floating Shelf Set for $93 ($15 off)

Imagine your friends come over for a visit, notice your clumps of books seemingly floating in thin air against the wall, and then look closer to find beneath them these handsome metal wall shelves, which our reviewer raved about for their vintage, 1970s vibes and ease of installation.

“Daiym, these look good!” your friends will say. Just like that. And if they don’t, maybe it’s time for new friends.

Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set for $18 ($18 off)

Pick from one of 25(!) available colors for these ultra-affordable, 100 percent cotton bedsheets. More than 82,000 customers have reviewed them, the vast majority raving about the soft, microfiber texture and tight fit around their mattresses. Sloppily fitting fitted sheets can make even luxurious fabric look cut-rate, so it’s reassuring to hear that it’s not a concern with these.

SMEG ’50s Retro Electric Mini Kettle for $150 ($40 off)

Swapping from a stovetop kettle to an electric kettle was one of my smartest morning moves. I’d never minded the several-minute wait for the water to boil until I got a taste of an electric kettle that was nearly instantaneous, boiling water for tea and coffee in under 30 seconds.

From then on, I was hooked. I have so little brain power (and patience) before my morning caffeine hit, so why waste it standing in front of a stove waiting for it to heat up? This retro design is too pretty to be stuffed away in a cabinet. Keep it out on your countertop (in one of a range of colors) so guests can ooh and ah at it. If the mini kettle’s three-cup capacity seems too small for you, there’s a seven-cup version for $190 ($50 off), as well.