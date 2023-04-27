Grab a Vibey Statement Rug for Super Cheap at Wayfair Right Now

All good things must come to an end, and like Taco Bell and relationships with skaters, the best sales and deals tend to have a short shelf life. That’s true for Way Day, Wayfair‘s huge semiannual two-day sale, which has been dazzling our hearts, minds, and online shopping carts this week. Today is its last day, which means you’ve gotta hustle if you wanna score the best discounts on outdoor furniture, KitchenAid stand mixers, whimsical cat trees, home soft-serve machines, and more, more, more.

But this is an especially exciting shopping event if you’ve been in the market for a rug—not just any rug, but a rug that makes a statement, dammit. We all know that the right rug really ties the room together, and flexes your impeccable taste as a discerning adult with an impressive home.

You’ll find loads of ho-hum rugs all over the internet at various price points, but you know what we love about Wayfair? The selection, baby. (Here’s a running list of the best stuff on Wayfair.) That place is a goldmine if you know where to look, and since it’s literally our job to find the best things your hard-earned clams can buy, we have spent countless hours spelunking its bowels. Now, back to the rugs. You’ll find dupes for ultra-trendy designer rugs, unique shag numbers, geometric bachelor-pad jawns, and tapestry-like beauties that look straight from artisans in Morocco. And, because we’re discerning types over here, they’re all super highly rated by happy buyers.

Read on for the best unique statement rugs on Wayfair—all of which happen to be on big-time sale right now.

These Cold Picnic dupes

We’ve wanted a Cold Picnic rug foreverrr [sigh], but they sure aren’t cheap; a 6’ by 9’ stunner will cost you in the realm of $1,400; and we’ve cooed over the goods from Quiet Town, which makes gorgeous, abstract bathmats, but none big enough for us to display in our hypothetical huge loft apartment. But now, AllModern has released a line of geometric beauties that you can catch for way less during Way Day—we’re talking prices dipping under $300.

These ornate astrology rugs by Ted Baker

If you’re looking for a gift for a Taurus, a Cancer, or whoever, these rad rugs come in two sizes and will look great by a bedside or in your personal hangout den—plus, they’re 36% off.

The best op art rugs for your bachelor (or bachelorette) pad

We love geometric vibes to add psychedelic flavor to the place where spend the most time immersed in our weirdest personal thoughts—our homes.

A complex pattern can be weirdly neutral

Whether you’re looking for an old-school Persian rug look or to bring in a Sedona-style Southwestern sensibility, these rugs have BDE.

Heart eyes for the Justina Blakely x Loloi line

Justina Blakely of Jungalow teamed up with Dallas-based rug brand Loloi for a line of rugs that truly embodies the originality she puts into all of her interior design. We guarantee you’ll start convos with these gorgeous, tropical-motif rugs.

Keep it cute

If a big, bad pattern is too much, go for one of these avant-basic looks that will create an * aesthetic * without taking over your whole living space. Checkerboards weren’t just a 2021 thing—they’re forever, or at least until the next vibe shift.

Now you have zero excuses for having bare floors—and tormenting your neighbors with the loud-ass echoes of your Balenciaga Croc heels tapping on the floor. Get thee a gorgeous rug, and live más.

