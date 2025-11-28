Puff, Puff, Pass the Presents Around: The Best Weed Gifts of 2025

It’s the season of giving, so give the chill stoners in your life presents that will leave them high and happy. From beautiful glassware to flower bundles and cannabis calendars, these are the best weed gifts to get your buddies this year.

It doesn’t matter if you’re new to edibles, interested in THC drinks, or a strain connoisseur. There’s a gift for every pothead on your list. But I’m giving you express permission to spoil your stoner self with these fun finds, especially if you’re in the market for an advent calendar.

Explore the best weed gifts from the top brands in the cannabis industry, so your high loved one can unwrap the good stuff.

For the stoners who appreciate artistic glassware, the NWTN Home Deco Bubbler is a lovely gift. It’s crafted with top-quality glass and is a breeze to use and clean. With seven distinct colors, you can find one that suits their aesthetic and home setup beautifully. NWTN Home offers a variety of stunning glassware pieces, including Highball Hand Pipes and Gravity Bongs that are as potent as they are pretty.

Who the hell wants a shitty chocolate square when you can have a liquid high every day? I’m so excited for all the cannabis calendars this year. Oh baby, there are some good ones. The Wims 30-Day Countdown Calendar is a stellar option. Each day, you get one Wims Pocket-Tonic (or more!!!!), a fun recipe, and a little game. It’s a great way to do Dry January, or you can be like me and treat it like an advent calendar that takes you into the new year.

The PAX FLOW Vaporizer is PAX’s latest dry herb vaporizer that can deliver a top-notch smoking experience. The new design is easy to pack, mimicking the shape and feel of a classic pipe. Unlike a normal pipe, the FLOW vape toasts weed to just the right temperature, so it never burns. This creates a gentler smoking experience without making your high any weaker. It’s a stellar present for flower-obsessed stoners who want to truly appreciate every puff.

The worst part about being a stoner? Having to clean your bong. Even the simplest ones are a pain in the ass to clean, with countless nooks and crannies that are unreachable. The Blazy Susan Magnetic Resin Blaster Scrubber makes things waaaaaay easier. It’s a little scrubby pad with a magnet that you drop into your bong. Now, it’s like you can scrub the inside of your bong from the outside! Get this for your stoner friend who has a bong that makes you nauseous.

Sure, I love a fat bowl or XL joint. But I won’t tolerate any one-hitter hate. One-hitters are an easy-peasy way to take puffs on the go when you can’t commit to a full sesh. And the Willem David Pirate Pipe and Chillum Dugout is among my top choices. One-hitters seem stupidly simple, but thai thoughtful and clever design proves that they can be higher-end. The pointed end of the one-hitter simplifies packing, while the dugout allows you to carry all your toking necessities in one place.

Mood is getting in the holiday spirit with the Merry and Bright Bundle. It comes with nine (9!) THCa prerolls that have Christmas written all over them. You get three of each holiday strain: Black Cherry Frost, Frosted Sugar Plum, and Grandma’s Fruitcake. I don’t know about you, but I’m salivating over these. The THC concentrations range from 27% to 34%, so get ready to be as baked as a fruitcake.

Utoya is also in the advent calendar game this year, with a 25-day calendar for December. It includes 16g of THCa flower, Delta-8 chocolates, THCP squares, Delta-9 treats, and THCa hash. It’s a medley of cannabis goodness that will keep you merry and bright for all of December. The Utoya THC Advent Calendar is also one of the more affordable, 25-day options out there, so you’re getting a whole lot of bud for a reasonable price.

The artful Yew Yew Sunset Bong is not your average bong. The base of it looks like the sun just before it sets, and the glass is a rich amber hue. The squat silhouette offers a steady base, so this won’t wobble or tip over when you put it down. The thick glass and chunky downstem also add to the durability, creating a bong that is both artistic and tough. Do you know anyone who consistently knocks over their bongs and breaks their glass pieces? Consider gifting them this.

As a stoner who likes to stay within her budget, I tend to buy in bulk. But that’s not as fun as getting a variety of different strains to compare and contrast as you smoke. You can do this with the Secret Nature Strain Sampler! Select up to 21 strains, and you’ll get one gram of each to test and toke. The options include THCa and CBD flower strains, suitable for every type of stoner. The best part is that the more you buy, the more you save.

The Mood 2025 Advent Calendar is selling out, and restocking, and selling out again. If you want it, do. not. wait. Get it now. I know that sounds like a hard sell, but I’m just being real about its availability. It comes with 24 boxes containing holiday-themed strains, edibles, and merch to keep you jolly all through the holiday season. These aren’t products you can get from Mood year-round. They’re *special*.

Edie Parker has the cutest smoking accessories, including lighter cases, artsy hand pipes, adorable rolling papers, pretty vape batteries, and colorful grinders. It was not easy to pick out just one product to mention here, but I had to highlight the stylish and oceanic Edie Parker Shell Ashtray. It’s an ashtray shaped like a seashell with two elegant pearls sitting on the side. You can feel like a high mermaid.

This Kitty Vape Battery is an offbeat gift for your quirky stoner friend. It’s a top-quality vape battery shaped like a vaporwave cat. You can choose from the pinky-green tie-dye cat or the all-black one for a moodier look. While most vape batteries are fairly boring, this one is a conversation-starter. And it hits just as good as it looks, with a super long-lasting battery, comfortable, ergonomic shape, and consistent voltage.

Jonathan Adler’s “Vice” collection is hilariously stylish, and this Weed Canister happens to be my long-time favorite. The Beetlejuice-esque jar is made with heavy-duty porcelain and has an airtight lid to keep your buds fresh and moist. I happen to use mine for dog treats, but you can put whatever you want in there. It’s a cheeky and chic item that fashionable, fun stoners (like me) will appreciate.

Of course, I had to include something from Seth Rogen on the best weed gifts list. The Houseplant Ashtray Set by Seth is an elevated ashtray that comes with a matching vase. It’s easy to create classy vibes in your home with these glazed stoneware pieces that feel rustic but modern. Designed for stoners by one of the most famous stoners, the ashtray has a handy notch that will hold your joints mid-sesh, and a deep ash well so you can smoke and smoke and smoke.

The Hometown Hero 12 Days of Cannabis Advent Calendar isn’t as exciting as the 25-day ones, but it’s still a fun way to count down to Christmas while staying toasted. It’s also a unique calendar, featuring cannabis-infused gummies, caramels, taffy, and cereal bites. This is a delightful buy for stoners who love an interesting edible and want to mix things up. The cereal bites, in particular, are calling to me. And this is a lovable calendar for high-tolerance users, as each box can contain as much as 50mg Delta-9 THC.

Okay, this is one of the cringe-ier weed gifts, but still a fun one. The Cheech and Chongopoly Game from Spencer’s might be goofy, but I love it anyway. Instead of Park Place and Baltic Avenue, you can purchase dispensaries and farms as your property. It’s the classic Monopoly game that you know, but with a high twist that brings a stoner sense of humor to the board. Obviously, I recommend being high when you play for the complete experience.

If you know anyone who wants to get into the world of microdosing, the 1906 Discovery Kit is the perfect gateway. The kit includes 14 pouches for a total of 70 “drops,” which are 1906’s little microdosed pills. Many contain THC, some contain CBD, and they can also feature other herbal ingredients. From kanna to magnolia, these drops harness the power of plants to give you more control over your mood and mental state.

THC is coming for alcohol’s neck, and the MXXN Variety Pack is a delicious way to step into the world of THC spirits. MXXN makes THC mixers that rival their alcoholic counterparts. So whiskey, gun, and tequila lovers can all rejoice with this variety pack. It comes with a 2-ounce bottle of each of those THC spirits, which are called London Dry, Kentucky Oak, and Jalisco Agave. With these, you can turn your favorite cocktails into THC drinks, from margaritas to martinis.

This Twisted Iridescent Tube Bong is a dazzling gift for the fancy stoner in your life, or maybe for yourself. The high-quality glass and hypnotic design should make this a luxury item, but it’s actually super affordable at just $60. The 15-inch design is no joke, so save this one for the heavy users who love a gnarly bong rip that leaves them toasted on the couch. Honestly, even if you don’t smoke, the piece is still a cool decor item.

Anyone else getting hungry? The Empire Glassworks Donut Bowl Piece is a bowl that looks like a donut frosted with blue icing and topped with sprinkles. This cutesy item can be the missing piece that completes your friend’s funky bong setup, or maybe it’ll join their rotation of artistic glass pieces. Glassware has come a long way, so you can truly find a piece that suits everyone’s style, and this one is fabulous for your munchy buddies.

Not all of us want weed leaf posters on our walls and ugly rolling trays on our coffee tables. That doesn’t mean we don’t want cool cannabis-themed decor. The Kurt Adler Cannabis Leaf Ornament combines cannabis and Christmas, so you can subtly show your love for our little green friend while decking the halls. It’s most definitely a weed leaf, but it’s not cartoonish or obnoxious. The sparkly ornament has an understated stoner vibe that can blend in with your other ornaments. Grandma might not even notice.