21 Weed Edible Recipes that Are Way Better Than ‘Special Brownies’

You deserve better than a limp joint and leftover pad Thai eaten by the light of the fridge. Live a little. Take that ganja and infuse it into butter, oil, milk, and sugar, and fuck around a bit. We’re not talking boxed brownie mix; we’re talking about a full-fledged gastronomical ball-out—apps, entrees, desserts, even some cocktails—that’ll get you high and appease your munchies. Two birds, one stoner.



Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, lets make sure we’ve got our bases covered. Review our illustrated primer to cooking with weed. We’ll wait.

Videos by VICE

The Basics

1. Cannaoil



All caught up? Great. First things first: Cannabis-infused oil is gonna be the easiest way to turn any recipe into an earth-shattering edible. This only takes a few steps—you’ve got to decarboxylate your weed in the oven, throw it in a saucepan with oil, then strain the leftover bud, leaving you with a simple, potent base for cooking.



2. Cannabis Olive Oil Infusions



Straight up cannabis oil is great for using where your recipe would normally call for a neutral oil like canola or vegetable oil, which is what you want for brownies or other baked goods (or fried things). But when you’re going the savory route, these flavor-infused olive oils are your go-to.

3. Cannabutter



The same technique works for butter, in case that’s more your speed. Most likely any baked goods you’ll want to turn into an edible will be the ideal use for this.

4. Weed Milk



Once you’ve got this infusing thing on lock, you’ll probably want to infuse every liquid you can get your hands on—and let us assure you, cookies dipped in weed milk is just as amazing as it sounds.

5. Weed Sugar



The technique is a little different when it comes to making infused sugar, but it’s not much more complex. You essentially infuse high-proof alcohol (like Everclear) with decarboxylated weed, then bake granulated sugar in the booze until it evaporates, leaving the THC behind.

The Dishes

Alright, time to put these infusions to good use. The simplest way to enjoy butter, or in this case, cannabutter, has got to be a quick bowl of garlicky angel hair pasta, dusted (okay, buried) with parmesan.

This curry might be even easier than your standard weed brownies—and it’ll make eating lobster feel like even more of a treat.

This most celebratory of holidays lands, blessedly, on a Friday this year. But if you also still have to make it into work that morning, try infusing some home-made gravlax with weed. Yes, it’s possible, and yes, it will improve your bagel and cream cheese situation.

Now that you’ve spent so much time learning how to infuse oils and fats for cooking, give those skills a try with infusing glycerine to make this foie gras pâté for an elegant starter for a 4/20 dinner party.

Smoking up and then loading up on pasta might be the modus operandi of your munchies, but why not put the weed in the pasta and kill two birds with one stone?

Those of us working 9-to-5s, on the other hand, probably won’t be able to get festive until dinnertime. How about a prime rib with weed-laced chimichurri? This recipe from Bong Appetit: Om Edibles is rustic, rich, and lit as hell.

Or maybe you’re in the mood for some real-ass Italian chicken—this gorgeous, hearty cacciatore recipe comes from Nonna Marijuana, the coolest weed-cooking grandma you never had. It also happens to be a perfect potluck dish—no pun intended.

Once again, Nonna Marijuana coming through with an excellent savory use for that cannabutter you made, which also happens to combine two things you’ll really want to eat while buzzed: potatoes and cheese.

Kinda like what you’ll find at your classic red sauce Italian joint, but with a much, much more relaxing twist. The eggplant won’t be the only thing that’s baked here.

When you wanna treat yourself to the most extra stoner meal possible, look no further than Japanese wagyu, caviar, gold leaf, and truffles. It’s your favorite holiday—time to indulge.

Here’s a traditional latke recipe with some chutzpah. That is to say, these potato pancakes are fried in weed-infused canola oil. This recipe’s got your best interest in mind—it instructs you to drain the latkes on a bed of rice or couscous to help catch the excess cannabis oil, because “You can’t eat a paper towel!”

This rich and creamy mac and cheese isn’t just green from the leafy veg: Use some infused butter, settle into the couch, and you’ll see just how cozy comfort food can be.

We obviously have a weed brownie recipe. Don’t call us basic. Fudgy, rich brownies made with that cannabutter are the quintessential edible for a reason.

Remember that weed sugar we mentioned? It’s just begging for you to roll fried dough balls in it. Don’t disappoint that weed sugar, and don’t disappoint yourself. Just be forewarned that after eating a couple of these, you’ll want about a thousand more—with or without the ganja.

To finish off one hell of a mind-numbing meal, you’ll probably want a nightcap—and with some weed-infused liquor, you can end the night the right way. Through a wet decarb process, you can get a pretty controlled amount of weed infused into your vodka before shaking it up into a cocktail. Because, you know, 4/20 is all about moderation.

Now that you’ve mastered that technique, too, give it a spin in a fancy lil French 75, a classic cocktail that combines gin and champagne in a flute with a splash of fruit juice. (You can also give it a try with a martini and a pineapple daiquiri, depending on your choice of liquor.) Cheers, friends.