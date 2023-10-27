The Best Weighted Blankets (for Lucid Dreaming About Keanu Reeves)

Last night, we dreamt that the fluffiest baby cloud blanketed our toes, and a wave of calm washed over our gummy-bear brain until our anxiety disappeared (or was at least the size of the dust at the bottom of the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos bag). Unfortunately, we don’t have enough DMT to make that everyone’s reality, but we do have the next best thing [toots cherub airhorn]: weighted blankets.

The best weighted blankets feel like cuddling up in a sigh of relief. They’re throws and comforter-sized blankets filled with beads that can be made of clay, glass, or plastic to give your body gentle pressure stimulation as you drift off—kind of like that deep, soothing feeling you experience just before you zonk out—and have been shown in some studies to reduce anxiety by giving you a deeper sleep. Wondering what weight to get for your blanket? Experts recommend going with 10 percent of your body weight—so if you weigh 150 pounds, go with a 15-pound blanket, and so on.

Whether you’re just dipping your toes into this fluffy haven, or seeking a jumbo weighted blanket to fit all seven of your Cuffing Season buddies, we’ve got you covered. There are dreamy weighted blankets for under $200, under $100, and even under $50; there are weighted blankets that look like they were knitted with love by your granny; and there are weighted blankets that absolutely belong in the house from VH1’s Rock of Love with Bret Michaels. Whatever your needs may be this winter, here are the best weighted blankets to keep you cozy and relaxed.

The overall best weighted blankets

Our holy trifecta of the overall best weighted blankets begins with Bearaby, whose organic cotton weighted blanket has become a main player in the weighted blanket competition with over 1,900 reviews that praise its softness and breathability, with many saying it doesn’t overheat them while sleeping. If you’re an especially hot sleeper, Bearaby also makes the Tree Napper, made from Tencel, which has a cooling effect.

Sunday Citizen also makes top-tier weighted blankets, and its plush microfiber blanket is filled with not only glass beads but thousands of pieces of clear quartz, rose quartz, and amethyst. [Gwyneth has entered the chat.] Regardless of whether or not you believe in the power of gemstones, this machine-washable blanket rocks so hard because it looks smooth and slinky, unlike a lot of other weighted blankets that tend to look a bit stiff, and would make a great gift for the holidays (it’s currently 20% off).

Brooklinen rounds out our top three best weighted blankets thanks to the fact that it absolutely body-slams you with tranquility. “MAN! This weighted throw blanket is VERY HEAVY! It’s VERY HEAVY and solidly made!” Typically, the heavier the weighted blanket, the steeper the price tag, but Brooklinen manages to make its cotton and glass bead blanky prettyaffordable for the power it packs. Want even better news? Brooklinen is currently having its Friends & Family sale, so everything, including the Weighted Throw, is 20% off!

The best weighted blankets for under $50

If you’re looking for a nice fleece blanket with glass beads, this dark gray, top-rated Joybest blanket is the move. It comes in six different weight and size combinations and has both a shaggy and a smooth side.

This 4.6-star rated, microfiber-weighted blanket has over 30,000 reviews and is the only 20-pound blanket we’ve spied for under $100, let alone $50. “It gives a sense of warmth without heat and of being really snuggled up good and tight,” writes one enthused reviewer. Hell yeah, cozy boi.

Craving a little more personality from your weighted blanket? Luna has a ton of affordable, all-season, patterned weighted blankets—from geometric prints to a rainbow of solid color options.

The best weighted blankets for under $100

We love a loose-knit, chonky boi weighted blanket. It looks especially good on our bed, our couch, and wrapped around us when we sit in a bunch of weird positions at our desks. “This is basically my Summer Weighted Blanket™,” writes one reviewer, “Yes, I have a winter one and it is too hot to use in the summer (neurodivergent people unite).”

This weighted blanket has been crowned a number-one best-seller on Amazon, with a 4.5-star rating from over 45,000 reviews. In the words of one fan with the username BunnyGirl, “The heaviness of the blanket mimics a hug and hugs actually release oxytocin into your body creating a bonding or happy effect kind of like serotonin does. I love hugs and I love to be covered with a million blankets.” You go, BunnyGirl. Same!

The best weighted blankets for under $200

This knitted California Design Den weighted blanket comes with not only a 4.7-star rating, but its own carrying case. Gotta love a household staple that truly carries its own weight.

Layla Sleep is another popular option for its comfort and variety of sizes, and it’s $100 off the original price right now. The brand also offers a five-year warranty and a 120-night money-back guarantee, if you don’t feel satisfactorily cuddled:

If you’ve always wanted to join the cult of Casper sleep goods, this weighted blanket by the bedding brand is also on sale for a limited time, and is great for hot sleepers as it has a breathable, cooling cotton cover:

The best weighted duvet

Nothing says “I am a master of coziness” more than having a weighted blanket as your full-time duvet. This model from Gravity Blanket—one of the biggest names in the weighted blanket game—has an insert and your choice of a washed cotton duvet cover, in three color options. Plus, its gridded stitching makes sure the weighted glass beads are perfectly distributed, no matter which way you toss and turn.

Like a weighted blanket for your neck

Not exactly a weighted blanket, but this wrap by Ostrichpillow deserves an honorable mention for providing a similar effect for your neck. It’s filled with clay beads, and can be heated up in the microwave to soothe your aches and pains wherever you go. Sure, you could just use the old rice in a sock method—but eventually that rice, like your patience, is going to be overcooked. You deserve something with more staying power.

Sweet slumbers.

