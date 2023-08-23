The Best Noise Machines (for Sleeping Like You Have a Trust Fund)

Does your partner snore louder than a fire truck? Unable to calm your anxious mind by the time your head hits the pillow? We want to help put you out of your misery. A melatonin gummy or midnight snack of chips and dip can only induce so many feelings of tranquility. Hell, our futile attempts to relax every night probably have no more effect on chilling out our overactive brain waves than when we down a couple of Long Island iced teas right before calling it a night during a (yet another) wild weekend. One restful solution we can get behind though is brown noise and white noise sleep machines that radiate soft sound frequencies.

Like any rational individual, we want to feel like we’re falling asleep in a country meadow, on the beach at Turks and Caicos, or in the middle of an enchanted rainforest. White and brown noise machines give us a one-way ticket to dreamland, sans the $1,000 flight to Switzerland, beach resort membership, or trip into the jungle (respectively). If you’re looking for a different way to drift off to dreamland, here are our editor’s picks for the best brown and white noise machines for sleeping like a baby.

The Best White Noise Machines

Hatch Rest+ Baby Sound Machine

This may be built for babies, but we aspire to sleep like we used to. It includes soothing sounds of white noise that radiate ocean, wind, fan, heartbeat, and rain vibes, all while featuring a time-to-rise function to signal when it’s time to wake up. To go full-on goo-goo, make sure to get good use out of its included smart night light that emits a calming glow.

LectroFan Evo Sound Machine

This popular LectroFan model has an impressive 4.5-star rating with over 7,500 customer reviews on Amazon. Block out the unfortunate that you sleep next to your local firehouse with 10 unique fan sounds and white noise variations so you can finally experience peace.

YogaSleep Portable Machine

Do you have trouble bonking out while sharing a hotel room with your loud AF in-laws? Bring along this portable sleep machine by YogaSleep to help you achieve a baby-level snooze with volume ranging from “whisper-quiet” to “incredibly robust.” It also features various different soothing sounds: bright and deep white noise, and “gentle surf.”

Loftie Alarm Clock and Sound Machine

Instead of scrolling endlessly on TikTok once nighttime rolls around, indulge in restful slumber with adaptable soundscapes, meditations, and bedtime stories (if that’s your thing, no judgment) with this smart alarm clock from Loftie. The tranquility doesn’t stop there. Once the morning rolls around, kick off the day with breathwork, sound baths, and guided meditation in addition to its two-phase alarm that mimics your body’s natural waking process. In the words of our staff writer who took it for a spin, “If you’re tired of opening your smartphone first thing in the morning and getting assaulted by e-mails, Loftie is for you. If you watch eight-hour ASMR waterfall videos, you’ll like it, too.”

Snooze Smart White Noise Machine

Can’t unplug? Schedule out your meditative snooze with this machine that features a programmable, automatic timer. It has 10 different adjustable tones and volumes to tune out the world so you can find your *inner chakra* . You can also control the machine via app.

Dreamegg Portable White Noise Machine

We love eggs, especially when they somewhat resemble a non-edible gadget that will help us snooze. This white noise machine by Dreamegg provides noise-blocking, a night light, and sleep soother all in one. You can choose from 11 sounds including ocean sound, lullaby, shushing, fetal tone, fair sound, crickets, and fan sounds.

Homedics SoundSleep White Noise Machine

Besides having a 4.5-star rating and over 60,000 customer reviews on Amazon, it’s insanely affordable. Six digitally recorded sounds are integrated into the machine: white noise, thunder, ocean, rain, summer night, and brook. It automatically shuts off after either 15, 30, or 60 minutes—you decide.

The Best Brown Noise Machines

DailyBody Sound Machine

Have the lower frequencies of brown noise whisper to you as you fall into dreamland with this machine by DailyBody. Deep bass tones will have you drifting off on top of its various other built-in sounds, including: rain, waves, waterdrops, singing birds, a crackling campfire, lullabies, beating heartbeats, and piano sounds. Understandably, we assume that listening to singing birds for hours on end can make you go crazy.

BrownNoise Sound Machine

Anyone that’s a sucker for ambient night lights will love the 12 colors to choose from when setting the mood with this BrownNoise Sound Machine. To tie all the vibes together, pair one of its 30 soothing sounds to put your mind into a state of tranquility. Not feeling the lower frequencies of brown noise? You can switch to pink noise, which provides a more consistent frequency for a more even sound. We recommend the “sea waves” feature—perfect for pairing with your daily nap on one of these plush mattresses.

YogaSleep Travelcube

Being on the road doesn’t mean you have to suffer insomnia (shout out to sharing a hotel bedroom with snoring family members. The YogaSleep Travelcube includes a combination of white and brown noise with six soothing sounds. The timer can be set up to two hours while staying powered up with a USB charge.

See ya in our dreams, kiddos.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.