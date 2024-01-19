The Best Wired Earbuds for Ignoring, Working, and Looking Cool

The Y2K era has such a soft spot in our hearts. Frosted tips, the McDonald’s ball pit, Motorola Razr flip phones, and our trusty, beloved wired earbuds—these are just a few of the things we hold dear about our childhoods and teen years in the time of Britney and Blink-182 (the first time around). While headphones have long since moved on into the form of wire-free, Bluetooth earbuds, there’s something charming about the tactile, tangled tug-of-war that only wired earbuds can provide. Apple’s AirPods may have stolen the hearts of those focused on the future, but wired earbuds are anything but consigned to technology’s metaphorical dustbin of history—they make it clear to those around you that you’re tuning in. As an added bonus, they’re way easier to keep track of than tiny earbuds.

While being a staple of nouveau-tech nostalgia (it’s hard to believe that AirPods joined Apple’s product roster a mere six years ago, wired earbuds have become a street style accessory. Bella Hadid and Lily-Rose Depp have been seen strolling with them, and there’s also a dedicated Instagram called @wireditgirls to highlight “hot girls” dominating the trend. We’re all for it since we live in constant fear of our expensive earbuds falling out of our ears and into a gutter. So, let’s get our heads out of the wireless charging case and back into the world of the best wired earbuds. Aside from apparently being for hot, trendy people, we can’t ignore wired headphones’ inherently low maintenance; There’s no charging involved, they can plug into anything with a headphone jack (at worst, with a cheap dongle), and they’re straight up more affordable than the latest high-tech buds. Get stomping, shopping, and listening.

Apple EarPods

The wired earbuds that started it all, Apple’s classic EarPods deliver amazing sound and those now-iconic white wires that say, “Shh, I’m listening to Where Should We Begin?” They have that built-in, pinchable remote on the cord that makes it easy to quickly turn up or turn down the volume of your media depending on whether you need to listen for or tune out your surroundings, and their ergonomic design makes them one of the most comfortable in-ear options out there. Better yet, you can now get EarPods for just $16.

Sony MDREX15AP In-Ear Earbuds

These Sony earbuds are our absolute number one. They’re stupidly affordable and legit last—especially for the price. They provide comfort with three types of silicone buds to accommodate different-sized ear canals. They use high-energy neodymium magnets paired with high-quality 9-millimeter dome driver units to produce a combination of rich treble and gnarly bass. Choose from mic and no-mic versions (only a few bucks difference in price). They’re super-popular on Amazon, with over 16,000 reviews and a cumulative rating of 4.3 out of five stars, so we’re not the only ones who always have these on hand.

Skullcandy Ink’d Earbuds

This Skullcandy option features noise isolation, call and track control, a built-in microphone, and two extra sets of gel-like earbuds so they nestle comfy inside your ear canal. These have a 4.5-star rating and over 12,000 reviews on Amazon. They can even survive the washing machine. “I’ve washed these things like three times and they’re still working just fine without issue!”

Betron YSM1000 Earbuds

If you commute on public transportation (or streets) or work in open offices or noisy cafés, these Betron earbuds will provide you with an insular experience that keeps your tunes in and annoying chatter out. Features include a heavy bass sound, a mic, and a tangle-free wire. They have a 4.3-star rating and over 15,000 reviews on Amazon.

Sephia SP3060 Earbuds

Each music genre has its own needs when it comes to highlighting specific sounds. This model by Sephia includes a powerful 10-millimeter neodymium earbud magnet for audio clarity whether you want to bop to death metal or 70s funk. Enjoy noise-isolating sound and a tangle-free cord, because untangling earbuds is a total buzzkill.

Sennheiser CX 300S

The Germans do quite a few things right: for starters, Oktoberfest, soccer, and musical engineering. These Sennheiser babies feature precise German engineering, an incline smart remote, and four earbud sizes for an individual fit. They have a 4.2-star rating and over 2,700 reviews on Amazon. “They block out external noise far beyond anything I would have imagined,” one reviewer wrote.” It’s not very often when you buy a product that far exceeds your expectations, but that is my experience with this product.”

Shure SE215-CL Sound Isolating Earbuds

If you ever wanted to look like someone straight out of an early 2000s music video, these earbuds by Shure scream Y2K with their transparent color choices. Besides slaying in aesthetics, they offer striking full-range noise, sound isolation, and wire-form fit. They have also been road-tested by pro musicians to ensure quality.

Turtle Beach Battle Buds

If you’re in need of a headset but don’t want the bulk, these earbuds by Turtle Bay feature a slim talking piece that is ultra-durable. The mic is removable and highly sensitive for crisp and clear sound.

Amazon Basics Wired Headphones

Amazon’s in-house Basics brand does a lot of things right, including these earbuds. This cost literally under $6 and impressively has a 4.2-star average from over 17,000 reviews. “I never thought that these cheap earphones would be so good,” one reviewer wrote. Features include a built-in microphone and different-sized silicone earbuds for fit adjustment.

Panasonic RP-TCM115-K Headphones

Ah, Panasonic. They remind us of TVs from the early 2000s, but they’re still going strong in the earbuds game with noise isolation and smartphone compatibility.

Rayleigh 5-Pack Wired Earbuds

If you’re the kind of person to match your tech to your outfits this pack of five earbuds features four different color varieties for a mere $10. Although they’re insanely affordable they still hold a 4.3-star rating from almost 5,000 reviews on Amazon. Key highlights include noise isolation, a built-in microphone, and heavy bass.

JVC Gumy Earbuds

Anything that reminds us of candy is a yes. These buds by JVC deliver deep bass and clear treble for impeccable sound just as good as a pair of Apple AirPods Max (maybe). “These have been my favorite earbuds for about ten years,” one reviewer says on Amazon.

Cue the Enya.

