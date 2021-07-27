WFH Indefinitely? Here’s How to Make a Comfy, Productive Home Workspace

Have you seen that terrifying artist’s rendering of an over-schlumped, over-stressed office worker? The bloodshot eyes, the varicose veins—it’s gonna be a ‘no’ from me, dawg.

While this particular bodily hellscape is usually associated with the in-office grind, you and I both know that we could achieve this nastiness [cracks toes] from home. I’ve spent more days than ever in a state of torpor than ever, hovering over my keyboard in WFH lockdown times. Maybe that’s just me sucking, and maybe you’ve already transformed a corner of your apartment into an at-home office space. Good for you—seriously! But if you are also a caterpillar on a keyboard trying to make it work from home full-time, part-time, or on Jerry Time: We see you.

Videos by VICE

We get that you don’t want to spend a bunch of money on laptop wares that will make you stand more, and you don’t have to (the money, not the standing). There are reasonably priced home office goods that will help save you, your spine, and your sanity from the fate of the futuristic office drone—whether WFH is your forever grind or simply the move for now.

Not just for nerds

We swear! Sitting is slowly killing us, or so our collective hippie aunt (and some scientists) keep telling us. While standing isn’t too much better, changing position every so often might help you feel more limber. Plus, what if there’s an emergency and you need to spring into action? Sitters won’t be able to sprint downstairs in time to sign for your UPS package of bulk bubble gum.

“Laptop” is a misnomer

Because your laptop usually doesn’t go on your lap, unless you’re a fan of mild burns on your legs and the roar of your computer’s internal fan, desperately trying to cool itself down. But, if you’re a work-from-the-couch person, having a lap desk is a great way—and really the only way—to put a laptop on your lap for an extended period of time. They’re comfy, ergonomic, and allow you to sit criss-cross-applesauce while you mark-as-read your way to inbox zero.

Get a better screen situation

Start giving your eyes the mini-IMAX treatment with a proper monitor, and not just for the Zoom calls. Who doesn’t want to scroll Reddit in HD?

Gaming chairs for everyone

Even if you’re not a gamer, consider buying an ergonomic gaming chair to help keep your back from turning into dust. These babies are literally designed for people who spend endless hours online, or fused to their Xbox. They also tend to look like the cockpit chair of a spaceship from a 2000s music video, which is very on-trend.

It feels good to hold a mouse

When was the last time you cradled a mouse in the palm of your hand? It feels nice, man. Computer mice are usually designed to be ergonomic, or else really damn cute, and give you more room to roam with the actual cursor (because you’re not limited by the touchpad of a laptop), and scrolling will go way faster.

A jazzy keyboard…

… And some you’ll actually want to keep clean, at least initially. Once again: It feels really good to have some actual support on your typing hands, instead of arching them over the flat laptop keys. This isn’t the finger olympics. Give it a rest, and get the support.

A pedestal for your techno-steed

This is a great option if you’ve got a wireless mouse and keyboard but down wanna blow extra cash on a monitor. Instead, just raise your computer to eye level with one of these laptop stands. They’re sleek, they’re hip, and they might even get you to (finally) stop slouching.

Try blue light glasses

You have nothing (or not much $) to lose, and everything to gain with a pair of these. Legally and medically, we can’t really say much about what these will do for your eyes, but we can say that blue light glasses have gotten really stylish and affordable, and that there are no beings we make more eye contact with on the regular than Mr. Chrome and Madame Safari.

A speaker system, because this is your movie

We’ve grown so much since the days of pirating Radiohead on LimeWire. Please let your speakers do the same, whether you’re going to be interviewing someone, watching a tutorial, or making sure those Slack sounds really slap.

A foot massager, because you’re baby

The 12th Commandment: Pound Out Thine Feet After a Hard Day’s Work.

Now unclench your jaw, relax your shoulders, and wash your water bottle. You got this.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.