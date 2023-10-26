The Best Workout Headphones (That Can Handle Your Sweat)

Serious question—does anyone actually ever listen to the music blasting at the gym? It’s often a mix of Nickelback, Trapt, and Major Lazer—not exactly a hype playlist to get you in the mood to get shit done in the weight room. The gym is already a minefield of sweaty, grunting men shaking under barbells, so the very least one can do to escape that environment is disappear into their own playlist of (ideally non-nü-metal) tunes.

That’s where the best workout headphones come in, whether for running, hiking, lifting, elevating your set of squats, or just mustering up the courage to chat up the cutie on the elliptical. All of these over-ear options are sweat- and water-resistant, which means your tech can finally handle your hyperhidrosis. (No more earbuds, because we’re tired of losing them in the crack behind the treadmill, dammit!) (And because you probably already own AirPods.)

Raycon Wireless Headphones

As a quick primer: The “IP code” is the standard for denoting how waterproof a piece of tech is, with numbers ranging from 0 to 8. These Raycon Wireless headphones have IPX4-grade protection, which means they’re fairly middle of the pack, but can absolutely resist a little ear sweat or splashes of water from a car passing by on your run. Other prominent features include active noise cancelation, a built-in mic, and 38 hours of battery life from a single charge. This model has a 4.5-star rating and more than 1,100 reviews on Amazon. “They work perfectly to cancel out the people who feel the need to stand outside of my cube and discuss their lives loudly,” one reviewer wrote. We love a gadget that keeps the peace at the office while also doubling as a spotting partner for after work.

Philips Wireless Sports Headphones

Do you have plans to hit the dusty trails in Vermont? The Philips Wireless Sport Headphones have an IP55 rating, the first digit of which refers to the fact that they’re “dust protected” on top of being able to withstand waterjets. Besides having the specs to withstand outdoor use in rough conditions, these babies have soft, breathable ear-cup cushions with cooling gel to make sweaty workout sessions bearable, as well as 35 hours of playtime for mega-long endurance training.

Shokz OpenRun Bluetooth Headphones

Bulky headphones aren’t everyone’s cup of tea—we get it—but earbuds are a massive liability while in motion. The Shokz OpenRun Bluetooth headphones have a connected piece that wraps around your neck so they stay put even if one falls off your ear. They also boast PremiumPitch 2.0 technology for more dynamic bass and less vibration, a battery that lasts up to eight hours, and a moisture detection alert in place in order to help protect the battery while charging. No more retracing your steps to find your long-lost AirPod.

Adidas RPT-02 Sol Sport On-Ear Headphones

It’s no secret that sweat reeks. But, it’s a game changer that these Adidas headphones have a washable headband and ear cushions. The biggest selling point, though? They self-charge in the light and include up to 80 extra hours of playtime once it gets dark outside. “I leave them on the window sill and I get an adequate charge from the sun even for northeast winter,” one reviewer wrote on Adidas’ website.

TREBLAB Z2 Over-Ear Workout Headphones

No one wants to listen to “Headstrong” by Trapt while trying to make gains, and these headphones by TREBLAB use T-Quiet active noise cancelation to block out the Crunch Fitness gym playlist. They’re wireless, water- and sweat-resistant, have 35 hours of playtime, and come with soft swivel ear cups for ultra comfort. “I charge them like once a month, it’s insane, but they’ve never actually depleted power on me,” one Amazon reviewer said. Cheers to immortal technology.

Can we please have an Equinox membership? We have a feeling they aren’t ranking Nickelback over there.

