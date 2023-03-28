The Best Yoga Mats for Downward-Dogging Your Way Through 2023

Whether you’re a front-row expert decked out in the slickest athletic gear possible or a hiding-in-the-back-of-the-room novice who’s just there because your significant other insisted you come, everyone needs a good yoga mat. Shelling out your hard-earned clams to rent a mat each time you go to yoga adds up—plus, the best yoga mats should be the ones that are the right size, thickness, and texture for your specific needs. Owning your own yoga mat also allows you to have complete control over how clean it is, rather than hoping the person who used it before you did a thorough job wiping it down after their class.

Not sure where to start your yoga mat search? No sweat—we pulled a few of our favorite top-rated yoga mats for your reading pleasure. We’ve got the best yoga mats from big-name fitness companies and affordable, under-the-radar brands to splurge-worthy sleepers and more. Take one more big stretch, and peruse.

This thicc boi

If you’re looking for a yoga mat that’s going to provide big-time cushion and support, the [inhales] BalanceFrom GoYoga yoga mat is the right choice for you. Plus, it’s 56% off right now. In addition to being extra-thick, high-density, and anti-tear, it comes in seven different colors, both sides are non-slip, and it has a carrying strap and a 4.5 star rating from 87,000 reviews on Amazon, so it’s gotta be doing something right.

Like a grown-up tapestry

We’re not knocking the tapestry that covered an entire wall of your bedroom until just now in your first apartment, but this is certainly an adult upgrade. This reversible Gaiam Yoga Mat comes in a variety of cool colors and prints, and has a 4.7 star rating from over 13,000 reviews on Amazon. “I love my mat,” one buyer wrote. “[It’s] beautiful and I get compliments on it every time I use it.” The stable and sturdy cushioned surface is also non-slip and great for your yoga practice, whether you’re at home or in the studio.

For the front-row yogis

You know the type: They’re decked out in the dopest yoga gear possible, they absolutely crush every flow and movement, and never waver or lose balance for a second—so much so that they become the still objects that the people in the back focus on to try to stop shaking like a leaf while in warrior two. If the former sounds like you (or someone you’re aspiring to be), you can’t go wrong with this reversible yoga mat from Lululemon.

First yoga, then daiquiris

After all, it’s what Ernest would have wanted. This HemingWeigh Yoga Mat is a solid one-inch thick, which makes it the perfect choice for people who need a little extra cushion and support. (Knee pain sufferers, we feel you.) It also comes with an integrated, self-strapping carrying handle for easy transport.

You definitely own matching workout sets

Alo Yoga makes some of the most aesthetic yoga apparel, so it’s only natural this yoga mat makes the cut. It’s dry-wicking for when you’re a sweaty mess, because the last thing you need is to humiliate yourself in front of your yoga instructor.

Simple, sturdy, elegant

This handmade, 100% latex-free Manduka Pro yoga mat comes in at an ultra-dense 6-millimeter thickness, so it’s got all the cushion your achy joints need during your practice. It’s also a snap to clean, since its closed-cell material seals out moisture and bacteria. It’s also OEKO-TEX certified, and built to last a lifetime. “This mat is comfy enough to sleep on if you so wish,” one reviewer writes. (Corpse pose, here we come.)

Elite is your middle name

Last, but by no means least, comes the Long Natural Rubber Yoga Mat by Jade Yoga. Open-cell, natural rubber provides a durable mat that stays slip-free all the time—even when wet. It’s constructed from renewable, natural rubber and made sustainably with emissions-free manufacturing. It’s also PVC-free, and for every mat sold, Jade Yoga will plant a tree. Invest in your body; invest in the earth.

See you at the studio.

