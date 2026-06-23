Bethesda Gives Development Updates for Elder Scrolls 6 and Marvel’s Blade Games

Although Elder Scrolls 6 and Blade were both absent from the Xbox Games Showcase once again, Todd Howard has some updates on the two long-awaited Xbox Game Studios projects.

Todd Howard on Elder Scrolls 6: “We Know We Need to GEt it right”

Screenshot: Bethesda

Xbox has had a very interesting few weeks. The company put together an impressive Xbox Games Showcase that was very well-received in early June, but the news cycle quickly moved on to Asha Sharma’s vision for the next 100 days and rumors of impending studio closures.

Videos by VICE

Now, Xbox has been featured in a big EW article focused on the brand’s 25th anniversary. Although the article doesn’t get into much of the latest drama at Xbox, there are some very interesting discussions with some key players. In addition to Hideo Kojima being quoted to explain why Xbox was the best fit for OD, Todd Howard is also featured.

As gamers might expect, one of the biggest questions for Todd Howard was about the work being done on Elder Scrolls VI. Howard explained that the game is “our biggest project right now” at Bethesda.

“That’s what the majority of the studio is on… We know we need to get it right and it’s been a long time.”

That shouldn’t really come as any kind of surprise to gamers. The project was originally teased all the way back at Bethesda’s 2018 E3 presentation. The game has had an incredibly long development period and fans are very curious about whether or not it will actually arrive before the next console generation.

Todd Howard Has Seen Arkane’s Work on Marvel’s Blade

Screenshot: Arkane

The interviewer also asked Howard if he had any updates on Marvel’s Blade, another title that was announced years ago and has shared minimal updates since.

“I’m not at liberty to say when [we’ll see more],” Howard teases, “but I saw some stuff just yesterday [on May 21] and the folks at Arkane [Studios, the developers] are doing a really, really great job.”

Marvel’s Blade hasn’t been in development quite as long as The Elder Scrolls 6, but it was originally revealed in a teaser trailer at The Game Awards back in late 2023.

The gaming community will likely learn more about upcoming layoffs and studio closures or spin offs sometime shortly after June 30, when the financial quarter ends, and it will be very interesting to see if there are any updates or changes to plans at Bethesda or Arkane Studios at that point in time.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on all things Xbox.

At this time, The Elder Scrolls 6 and Marvel’s Blade are both in development and do not have release windows confirmed.