Bethesda Has Good and Bad News for Elder Scrolls 6

Bethesda has a few updates for gamers who are eagerly awaiting more concrete information about progress on The Elder Scrolls 6, but it’s not all good news.

The Good News: Elder Scrolls 6 Is In Full Production

Play video

It has been eight years since Todd Howard took the stage at E3 and teased that The Elder Scrolls 6 was in the works at Bethesda. A lot has happened since that announcement, but the head of Bethesda reassures fans that work on the project is in full swing and the majority of the studio is currently focused on the long-awaited next installment in the franchise.

Videos by VICE

“The majority of this building is working on The Elder Scrolls 6,” explained Howard in his interview with GamesRadar+.

It’s definitely encouraging to hear that production is indeed fully up and running and that the majority of the studio is focused on bringing The Elder Scrolls 6 across the finish line. That said, the company still is not quite ready to commit to a release window.

Screenshot: Bethesda

In a roundup interview attended by GamesRadar+, Howard addressed the topic of The Elder Scrolls 6 extended development cycle and the long gap between announcement and its eventual release.

“”I don’t want to count The Elder Scrolls 6. Starfield was long. But other than that, they’re usually pretty short.”

“We also, again, have that benefit of having so many millions of people playing our other games that we’re actually trying to figure out how to serve those other audiences while we make a new one.”

Howard explained that Bethesda has longer pre-production with smaller teams and that the studio really wants to get a good kernel of a good together before bringing in more people. Considering that the majority of the studio is now working on The Elder Scrolls 6, that seems to indicate that things are fully up and running, even if Howard is still not ready to discuss any details surrounding the game’s eventual release date.

The extended announcement to release date window with both Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6 is a major shift for Bethesda after the quick turnaround times for both Skyrim and Fallout 4.

Be sure to check back in the coming weeks and months for more news and updates on The Elder Scrolls 6 progress.

The Elder Scrolls 6 has been announced, but there is currently no confirmed release window or list of platforms.