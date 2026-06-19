Bethesda Rumored to Lay Off Anyone Not Working on Fallout or Elder Scrolls

A new report claims that Microsoft Xbox may have layoffs planned for Bethesda employees not currently working on Fallout or Elder Scrolls VI. If true, ZeniMax studios such as Arkane could be in trouble, according to insiders.

Bethesda Layoffs Could Target Teams Not Working on Fallout or Elder Scrolls

Screenshot: Bethesda

Rumors of Bethesda layoffs were first reported by Duke Nukem co-creator George Broussard, who made the surprising claim in a post on X. “Getting word that layoffs at ZeniMax have begun. Heard rumblings recently that the cuts may be much deeper than you expect. Buckle up!” However, Broussard then revealed that the layoffs may also target Bethesda and any team not working on Fallout or Elder Scrolls.

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The claim came after the Duke Nukem creator had an exchange with YouTuber Barbaric Throne. Replying to Broussard’s initial report, Throne posted: “Might confirm rumors from yesterday claiming anyone not working on Fallout or Elder Scrolls is out.” George Broussard then confirmed that this is what he had also heard, seemingly corroborating the surprising rumor.

Screenshot: X @georgebsocial

“Oh, is that public now? That’s exactly what I heard a few days ago. Guess we’re about to see.” Given Broussard’s response, it sounds like reports that Bethesda having layoffs for anyone not working on Fallout or Elder Scrolls is something that’s been making the rounds behind the scenes. Although it should be pointed out that Broussard stops short of actually confirming this.

Bethesda Layoff Rumors Match Earlier Xbox Leak

Screenshot: Bethesda

This isn’t the first time there have been reports of Bethesda layoffs. French journalist Sylvain Trinel recently made waves in the industry after claiming that multiple major Xbox Game Studios would face major layoffs and possible closures. However, Trinel also said that Bethesda is one of the teams that .

“What’s happening with Microsoft is just the beginning of a massive bloodbath for studios owned by publishers. Don’t Nod, Quantic Dream, but also a lot of layoffs expected in many very well-known studios. It’s going to be a catastrophe. And if Microsoft really interests you, I’d take a look—if I were you—at what’s going on at id Software, Bethesda Studios, but also BioWare…”

Screenshot: Reddit

While Sylvain Trinel didn’t specify further details on Bethesda, it seems to line up with the reports George Broussard recently made on X. Sadly, if it’s accurate, then according to Broussard, layoffs have also already begun at ZeniMax. Interestingly, there were also recent reports that Microsoft Xbox wanted to fast-track Fallout and as a top priority.

It’s possible that these unfortunate layoffs could be a part of that plan. Hopefully not, because ZeniMax Media has many great studios under it, such as Arkane and MachineGames. Only time will tell how bad the Microsoft Xbox layoffs actually are. However, many veteran insiders have described it as a “bloodbath.”