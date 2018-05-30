Bethesda Teases ‘Fallout 76’ In This New Trailer

Bethesda has released a teaser trailer for Fallout 76. We don’t know what it is, exactly, but it’s a new video game set in the Fallout universe using the Fallout 4 engine. This would follow the pattern it established last generation when it released Fallout 3 followed by Fallout: New Vegas, another full game that used the same engine but not a full a numbered sequel.

In the teaser, the camera moves over footage of a vault seemingly abandoned after a celebration. There’s Americana everywhere and someone is singing John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads. A man on television talks about rebuilding the wastes. A sign indicates they vault-dwellers were celebrating something called reclamation day. My guess is that this is the day the first generation of vault dwellers—the people who survived the nuclear war that ended the world—step out of the vault for the first time.

In the Fallout timeline, the bombs fell in 2077, and a Vault-Tec poster in the trailer salutes America’s 300th anniversary, from 1776 to 2076.

It sounds like the people of Vault 76 were taught it was their duty to resettle the wastes, which could be an interesting premise.

We’ll learn more about Fallout 76 at Bethesda’s E3 press conference which takes place on June 10, 6:30pm PT.