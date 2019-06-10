Watch All the Trailers From Bethesda’s E3 Press Conference

For many fans, Bethesda’s E3 press conference was defined by what it didn’t show: The Elder Scrolls VI, a long-anticipated continuation of the fantasy role-playing game franchise, and Starfield, a mysterious single-player space RPG that’s Bethesda’s first new IP in decades.

Still, Bethesda Game Studios executive producer Todd Howard said that the team is “hard at work” to develop both games. Both are two of the company’s most highly-anticipated titles, but there’s been little to reveal about them this year.

Despite that, Bethesda had some pretty exciting and interesting stuff to show off, including new footage of Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Doom Eternal, as well as a game announcement from Dishonored and Prey developer Arkane Studios.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

We’re killing more Nazis, y’all! Wolfenstein: Youngblood is a new co-op game starring series protagonist BJ Blazkowicz’s daughters, Jess and Soph, taking out Nazis throughout Paris in the 80s. The game will be out on July 26 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Bethesda also very briefly discussed Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, a VR experience for Wolfenstein. It’s due out in July.

Deathloop

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MXv5IDp8y74

From Arkane Lyon, Deathloop is a first-person action game set in a world called Blackreef, where death is not the end. The two main characters appear to be assassins, one who wants to end the vicious cycle and one who wants it to continue. The world premiere video is super intriguing and seems to hit on everything I want in a video game: a weird concept, and, if Deathloop follows in the footsteps of Arkane’s previous outings, freedom in approach.

Doom Eternal

A new story trailer was shown for Doom Eternal, and, yep, it looks ridiculous! In a good way. It’ll be out on Nov. 22.

Doom developer id Software also put out a teaser for “Battledome,” a new two-on-one multiplayer mode for Doom Eternal. Over three rounds of combat, a “fully armored Doom Slayer” will battle against two other players controlling demons. Personally, I can’t wait to play a demon. More information on the mode will be available at QuakeCon next month.

GhostWire: Tokyo

Tango Gameworks, the folks behind The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2, showed a teaser trailer for GhostWire: Tokyo. Bethesda and Tango Gameworks brought out creative director Ikumi Nakamura to talk about the game. She said it’s a spooky action game and unlike the survival horror games the developer is typically known for. We don’t have a ton of information yet, but here’s what we do know: a whole bunch of people in Tokyo have disappeared. Some sort of evil beings seem to be behind it—and the player’s got to find out what they are, and fight them.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr

There’s new content here in The Elder Scrolls Online, Elsweyr, with more stuff on the horizon: the Scalebreaker and Dragonhold DLCs. Bethesda showed a cinematic trailer during the press conference, but more information about the new DLC will be shown at QuakeCon in late July.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wev_raLJ6PM

The Elder Scrolls: Blades, Bethesda’s free-to-play mobile spin-off of the franchise, will be released on Nintendo Switch in fall 2019. The game is still going to be free (although, like the mobile version, it will have microtransactions), and anyone who’s made any progress on any other platform—Android or iOS—will be able to transfer that information over to the Switch version.

Alongside the Switch release, Blades is also getting a pretty huge update, and it’s already out. Players will notice new jobs, decorations, voice overs, jewelry, and quests—with dragons!

The Elder Scrolls: Legends

The Elder Scrolls: Legends, yet another free-to-play game, will get a new expansion, too: Moons of Elsweyr. It’ll be released on June 27 and bring in The Elder Scrolls universes’ Khajiit race.

Fallout 76

Bethesda is launching a pretty hefty update to Fallout 76, called Wasteland. And it’s bringing human non-playable characters, new weapons and gear, and new main questlines. Fallout 76’s initial launch was a famous flop, and the new update seems to be filling out the world in a way that players expected it to be at launch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4NbPbkNUbc

Fallout 76 is also getting a battle royale mode called Nuclear Winter. Unlike some of the more traditional battle royale games, it’s not a 100-player game, but instead, a 52-player battle. It’ll be free for folks who are already playing Fallout 76, and available for a “sneak peek” on June 10.

Commander Keen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=14ZD9_tLwgA

Commander Keen, originally a ‘90s game from id Software, is coming back—but this time, it’s a free-to-play mobile game from ZeniMax Online Studios. It looks to be quite different from the original, with what appears to be platforming elements? It’s hard to say right now. Commander Keen is expected to have a soft launch this summer on Android and iOS devices.

Rage 2

Rage 2 is getting a lot of stuff, like new cheat codes for low gravity and extra blood, new vehicles and a mech, and an extra-gross monster called “Sandworm.” These updates will roll out weekly, developers id Software and Avalanche Studios said. But there’s more: a new expansion called Rise of the Ghost, which will continue the story with “new areas to explore.” The developers didn’t give a release date for the DLC expansion.

