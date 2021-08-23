This Top-Rated Rabbit Vibrator Is 80% Off Right Now

Rabbit vibrators are kind of hit or miss, man. Either they know exactly how to do the one-person-jug-band shuffle between your clitoris and your vaginal canal, or their rabbit-eared attachments end up feeling a little too abrasive, and their wand portion becomes a forgettable, aimless log of silicone.

Better Love, however, breaks the mold, and makes a particularly choice rabbit vibrator. The silicone is firm, silky, and phthalate-free, and there are dual motors powering both the rabbit attachment and the actual wand, so you know you’ve got a committed multitasker down there. It’s also quiet, totally waterproof, and rechargeable (which is better for both you and Mama Earth). Plus, it has 10 speed modes so you can really dial in the tempo of your fleshy, orgasm-inducing rotary.

Videos by VICE

In the words of one reviewer (there are nearly 100 on Ella Paradis, giving it a five-star average rating), “The ears, the length & the vibrations felt soo incredible. I just wanted more of it. ‘I’m just a little wabbit!’ no way, you’re a big girthy wabbit.” So, yeah. If that’s your kink, you’re in for a treat. If it’s not, please just enjoy this most *chef’s kiss* staple vibe within one’s sex toy pantry because [air horn] it’s 80% off starting now until August 29, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Happy vibing. And please, don’t forget to clean your toys. (There’s good dirty, and then there’s bad, bad dirty.)

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.